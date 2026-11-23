If you’re starting to feel excited about Christmas, M&S’s Pure Cotton Yarn Dyed Checked Bedding Set (from £40) is one of the prettiest subtle festive sets I’ve seen this year. But it has also got me wondering. Is gingham bedding still trending? Or is it now simply Christmas decor?

The best Christmas bedding is an easy way to liven up your bedroom for the festivities, but one thing I’ve loved about this year’s M&S’s Christmas bedding is that it has proved to be a more grown-up take on festive bedding, compared to the novelty designs of previous years. Not to mention, M&S frequently tops the list as one of the best places to buy bedding .

M&S’s Pure Cotton Yarn Dyed Checked Bedding Set is a stunning red and white gingham design, coupled with red bows on the pillowcase and base of the duvet, and a stylish seersucker design. It may be the perfect festive choice, but I think you could use it all year round.

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M&S Pure Cotton Yarn Dyed Checked Bedding Set From £40 at M&S

Upon spotting this cheerful bedding set, I was convinced this bedding set could liven up any bedroom ideas , and be used throughout the year despite its merry colourway. From its piped edges to its tie fastenings and rich colourway, this duvet set screams quality, while its pretty gingham pattern would suit any country style.

Gingham has been a popular bedding trend for the past few years, but this Christmas it seems to have really surged in popularity. So, while this M&S set is stylish enough to look good all year round, it has made me wonder if gingham bedding is quietly becoming a Christmas trend instead of a general one.

‘Gingham has moved from a passing trend to an enduring classic. We are seeing it’s still one of the fastest-growing patterns in home textiles, and has become the on-trend choice within the classic stripes-and-checks family. Our supersoft gingham bedlinen has sold out twice,’ explains Sally Bonser, spokesperson at Silentnight .

‘Micro-gingham is now leading the way, with lighter, tonal colourways offering a semi-plain option for those who want pattern without the shout. We are pairing gingham for our new bedlinen launches with textured bases like muslin, waffle and seersucker, which is broadening its appeal and keeping it fresh.’

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(Image credit: M&S)

Consider gingham a classic bedding choice. But, as Sally says, it is a trend hooked on nostalgia. Given that this has been one of the biggest Christmas trends of 2026 it is no surprise that we’re now seeing a surge in festive gingham bedding.

‘I think of it like a jumper with a little sparkle - yes, you can dress it up for Christmas, but you can also wear it with jeans any other time of year. Gingham bedding works the same way. In spring or summer, you can soften the look with a plain cream sheet and a couple of neutral cushions, such as our Reversible Muslin Cotton Square Cushion Cover . A few small swaps make the same duvet set feel fresh again,’ adds Rebecca Van Reicher, Senior Sleep Designer at Dunelm .

‘Red and white gingham feels particularly festive, but I love how differently you can style the pattern throughout the year. A small check in a soft colour can feel quite feminine and romantic, while a larger check in a neutral shade lends itself to a more minimalist, pared-back bedroom. For Christmas, I’d go for our 100% Cotton Portloe Woven Gingham Duvet Set in Mulberry . I’d layer up with cushions such as our Faux Fur Star Shaped Cushion and pick up the red in a fitted sheet or a throw folded at the foot of the bed.’

Dunelm Wylder Nature Braemar Check 100% Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set £28 at Dunelm This red and green combination makes for a brilliantly festive combination. H&M Flannel single duvet cover set £34.99 at H&M This red check number looks like its come straight from the set of Home Alone. Habitat Habitat Gingham Quilted Bedspread - Berry - 200x220cm £50 at Argos This charming bedspread will keep you cosy as well as looking festive.

While absolutely versatile, gingham does look particulary wonderful at Christmas. These sets prove it.