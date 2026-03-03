Dunelm has a new £32 bedroom storage hack – and I can't believe I haven't considered this storage solution for my small bedroom before
It's an instant bedroom decluttering solution
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If, like me, you have a small bedroom, then you'll know only too well that every square inch of storage space counts.
I'm lucky in that I have a built-in wardrobe under one eave of my dormer bedroom, but other than two bedside tables, that's the only small bedroom storage ideas that fit into my bijou bedroom.
Or so I thought. I may not have space for a freestanding wardrobe or chest of drawers, but I've realised there is an often-overlooked piece of bedroom storage I could (just) squeeze in, and even better, Dunelm has just launched one that costs just £32.
What is it? The storage ottoman. And even if you opt for a slimline design, this piece of furniture can hold a lot more items than you might think. In fact, I've found several designs that will almost double the bedroom storage I currently have available.
And, of course, a storage ottoman doesn't have to go at the end of your bed. If you're lucky enough to have a bay window in your bedroom, you could also pop one into this under-used space to add some extra hidden storage for stashing bedding, clothes, or shoes.
Plus, if you opt for a storage ottoman with a padded or upholstered top, it can also double up as a seating area – or at least a place to perch whilst you put your socks on in the morning!
As one 5-star reviewer of the Dunelm Faux Linen Folkstone Stripe Rectangle Ottoman says, 'This is such a sturdy box!!! I bought two to go across the end of my bed to store bedding, and it’s perfect to perch in whilst drying my hair in front of my dressing table too.'
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
'Highly recommend for extra bedroom storage,' says another happy owner. 'Just purchased, so happy!' shares a third, 'easy to put together in a few mins; thinking of buying another.'
However, whilst Dunelm's £32 storage ottoman is definitely one of the most affordable options I've come across, it's by no means the only one that's worth considering.
Multiple retailers have their own options, and there are some great designs out there, from Nina Campbell's patterned offering at Next to simple yet classic options at Habitat.
Shop alternatives
The Dunelm Faux Linen Folkstone Stripe Rectangle Ottoman certainly fits my budget the best, and as one owner said, you can always opt for two if you want to make the most of the entire width of a double or king bed.
Personally, I think this is the added storage my bedroom has been crying out for. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to find out how many things I can fit inside it!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.