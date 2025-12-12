Stacey Solomon has revealed that her children have their own Christmas tree to decorate, and experts are saying that this is a practice we should all consider adopting, allowing kids the freedom to express themselves.

For many, some of the happiest festive memories come from decorating the tree. From handmade baubles unevenly spaced on the branches of our artificial Christmas tree to putting a wobbling, wonky angel on the top, it's memories like these that can make decorating continue to feel so special as an adult.

Now, experts are recommending you allow your children’s Christmas decorating ideas to go one step further, by gifting them a tree of their own to decorate, as Stacey has. Here’s why.

Why you should let children have their own Christmas tree

This week, Stacey Solomon posted an Instagram story showing her kids decorating their own tree. While Stacey’s story showed her kids decorating a full-size Christmas tree, it’s fair to say that the majority of us will not have this kind of space. So, what we recommend is giving your children a tabletop tree (like this £4 tabletop tree from Argos ) as a budget and space-friendly alternative.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘I’m a huge fan of children having their own Christmas tree,' says Whinnie Williams , interior designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill . 'There’s something incredibly special about giving kids a space to make their own, where they can take charge of the decorating.'

'A smaller tree is ideal so tiny arms can reach the branches. If you’ve got the room, a Baby Nordmann works beautifully, or create a winter wonderland with a Frosted Alpine Fir . For smaller spaces, a little tabletop tree is perfect.'

‘It’s a wonderful chance for children to express themselves. A dedicated tree means they can decorate with the things they love, whether that’s glittery tinsel, felt animals , or decorations they’ve made themselves at school.

‘I love having a Christmas ‘crafternoon’ with my daughter, baking gingerbread decorations, painting baubles, or making paper chains together. It might be messy, but the results look absolutely magical on her own little tree.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Lisa Henby , interior designer and founder of Lisa Hensby Design & Build agrees, reflecting on how her children enjoy and appreciate having their own tree.

‘As a mum of three, I’m a big fan of giving children their own Christmas tree to decorate. We usually pop a smaller tree in the playroom, and that’s their zone to go completely wild with handmade decorations, clashing colours, all the glitter! It gives them a real sense of ownership and makes the build-up to Christmas even more magical,’ she says.

‘It also means I can keep the main tree in the living room a bit more ‘pulled together’ design-wise. My top tip is to give kids a big box of shatterproof baubles and ribbons, pop on some Christmas music and let them take the lead – you’ll make the best memories.’

Are there any downsides?

The biggest cons of giving your children a Christmas tree to decorate are that they can be impractical and take up too much space, or they pose a safety hazard.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

‘Make sure the decorations on children’s trees are safe,’ says Whinnie. ‘Steer clear of glass ornaments or anything fragile. You’ll also want to avoid anything small enough to be a choking hazard or with sharp edges. And always maintain adult supervision of children around their Christmas tree.’

A small table-top Christmas tree is great for letting children express themselves creatively, while allowing them to follow your own design ideas and Christmas trends when it comes to your main tree and decorations. Here are a few decorations to get you started.

My biggest childhood memory from Christmas comes from decorating the tree, and I’d have relished the opportunity to get my hands on my own mini tree to decorate. So, I’m thinking now is a good time to take a leaf out of Stacey’s book…