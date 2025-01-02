How do I turn my small bathroom into a spa? 10 ways to create a relaxing retreat in a tiny space
From aromatherapy to keeping clutter under control, the experts share their top tips
Bathrooms are a practical necessity in every home, but they can also provide a space to relax at the end of the day no matter how big or (in most cases) small they are. Whether you want to treat yourself to a relaxing bath or a soothing at-home facial at the end of the day, there are plenty of small spa bathroom ideas to make a tiny washroom feel like a spa.
Planning spa-worthy small bathroom ideas is trickier than in a larger bathroom, but it’s certainly not impossible. You just need to get a bit creative with your design, layout and the finishing touches to bring your spa-style bathroom ideas to life.
‘It’s easy to look at a smaller bathroom and think of the limitations, but with a bit of inspiration and ingenuity, it can be very easy to create a space that looks and feels like a spa experience,’ enthuses Emma Foster, Head of Marketing & Product at shower brand Methven.
When it comes to small bathrooms less is often more. It’s all about utilising your space wisely to maximise its potential and focusing on the little details that can make a big difference.
The experts have shared their top tips for turning a small bathroom into a tranquil and relaxing spa-like space. Thankfully many of the transformative changes and swaps are relatively inexpensive and easy to achieve.
1. Upgrade your shower setup
The advent of the 'everything shower' means a luxurious shower is as desirable in a spa-style bathroom as a bath. In many tiny bathrooms, updating your small bathroom shower ideas to include a waterfall or rainfall shower is the perfect place to start.
A rainfall shower is designed to mimic rainfall and is an ‘easy and convenient way to make your bathroom more relaxing,’ according to Victorian Plumbing's bathroom expert, Megan Adamson. Prices for a rainfall shower head start at around £40 at brands like Victorian Plumbing, so if you don’t have the budget to completely replace your shower, you can always simply swap out your current shower head.
You also might want to ‘consider installing a luxurious hand shower, that will not only make your shower setup look more impressive but also boost the performance of your current shower,’ according to Lewis Neathey, Leader, Product Management at GROHE, luxury bathroom experts. ‘Hand showers can offer a variety of spray patterns from invigorating power sprays to a more gentle, relaxing rainfall effect and are easy to retrofit to existing set-ups.’
2. Squeeze in a freestanding bath
Yes, a bath isn't a necessity in a small bathroom, but it's certainly a nice to have. Plus there are plenty of innovations at the moment creating baths with tiny footprints that can squeeze into tiny bathrooms.
‘People often associate freestanding baths with huge bathrooms but this doesn’t have to be the case,’ Barrie Cutchie, Design Director at bathroom brand BC Designs explains. ‘Several of the best-selling models on the market are available in a smaller footprint; around the same size of a standard-sized shower. These smaller footprint baths average around 1500mm in length – though some go as small as 1360mm – while models can get up to 1800mm, so there is scope that even if space is limited, you can still have that much-coveted bath.’
3. Introduce greenery and natural elements
Bringing nature into your bathroom is one key way to make it feel more like a spa. This can be done both through the materials and bathroom plant ideas.
Opting for natural materials like bamboo, wood or stone finishes adds depth and warmth to a bathroom, all while evoking a sense of calm. Introducing these materials will help the space to feel connected to nature, creating the peaceful and calming environment you often find in a spa.
In addition to this, ‘low-maintenance plants like ferns, pothos, or orchids thrive in the humid environment of a bathroom and enhance the relaxing atmosphere,’ affirms Cory Powell, Co-Director of DBS Bathrooms. You can hang them, place them on ledges and windowsills or ‘even integrate them into your slat wall panels,’ Cory adds.
The best plants that absorb moisture can also come in handy in a bathroom – think peace lilies, spider plants and aloe vera, some even purify the air too.
4. Install soft, ambient lighting
According to Gareth Davies, Design Director at Classic Interiors, your bathroom lighting ideas are crucial to making a small bathroom feel like a spa. ‘It completely transforms the ambience of the room,' he explains. He adds that 'installing dimmable fixtures, such as wall sconces or ceiling lights, allows you to adjust the lighting based on the time of day or the mood you want to create.’
If you're not able to change your lighting, two options are to invest in a waterproof wireless lamp or invest in candles. Both will offer that soft, ambient lighting that encourages relaxation in the evening.
This simple waterproof table lamp is safe to put on the side of a bath or small shower stool. But keep out of the direct stream of water.
5. Incorporate calming scents and aromatherapy
As you might expect, scent plays a critical role in evoking the feeling of a spa and there are a number of different ways to do this. ‘Use essential oil diffusers, soy candles, or wall-mounted reed diffusers with scents like lavender, eucalyptus, or sandalwood to create a relaxing ambience,’ Cory reveals. This is because ‘these aromas can reduce stress and transform even the smallest bathroom into a sanctuary.’
When it comes to how to make your bathroom smell like a spa, refreshing and relaxing fragrances are key. You can even bring this in with the bath and shower oils, bubble bath and bath salts you use.
Not sure where to begin? We're big fans of this scented candle and reed diffuser set from Cowshed's spa-inspired range.
Bring aromatherapy into your bath and shower routine with this brilliant oil. With notes of relaxing vetivert, camomile and sandalwood, it's ideal for powering down before bed.
6. Choose warm neutral tones
‘Colour choice also plays a pivotal role in creating a peaceful bathroom. Soft, muted tones are ideal because they help make the space feel more open and airy. Light neutrals like soft whites, creams, and warm greys reflect light and create a serene environment,’ Gareth reveals.
When planning the bathroom colour scheme, if you are going for that spa look consider colour psychology too. As well as making the space feel bright and airy, you want this small space to hone in on colours that help you feel relaxed and comforted.
7. Elevate basic fixtures
One of the easiest ways to make your small bathroom look and feel more like a spa is by swapping out certain fixtures and finishes. ‘Swapping out basic fixtures such as taps, handles, and towel rails for those in a brushed gold, or matte black finish, instantly elevates the look without breaking the bank,’ proposes Shamila Iqbal, Director at Bathroom Mountain.
‘Using high-end materials such as marble-effect porcelain tiles, or a stone-look vanity top, even in small amounts can create a high-end feel, as well,’ Shamila adds. ‘Look out for budget-friendly alternatives that mimic luxurious textures, like waterproof LVT or laminate with a glossy finish.’
8. Keep it clutter-free
If you’re looking to feel relaxed and serene, one thing which can disrupt that is a cluttered or overwhelming space. So, if you currently have products and items lining your bath or windowsill, the quickest fix is decluttering a bathroom.
Firstly, get rid of anything that is past its best or no longer needed – from nearly empty shampoo and shower gel bottles to slivers of soap – only keeping the essentials out on show. Next, be smart with your bathroom storage ideas, in a tiny bathroom utilise vertical space and wall-mounted vanities. This will keep the floor space free and make the space look bigger.
9. Upgrade your towels
One of the quickest and most effective ways to make any bathroom look and feel more like a spa is by upgrading to the best towels your budget will allow for.
‘Luxurious, high-thread-count towels in soft, neutral tones not only feel indulgent against your skin but also add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your space,’ reveals Natalie Bird, Brand Marketing Manager at bathroom brand Roca. ‘Opt for oversized bath sheets and hand towels made from plush, absorbent materials like Egyptian or Turkish cotton to enhance the feeling of comfort and opulence.’
For an authentic spa look, avoid jazzy patterned or colourful towels, instead stick to muted and crisp hues.
You really can't go wrong with some of The White Company's towels, but their luxury Egyptian cotton ones are some of their best.
Available in a great range of colours, these luxury spa towels from John Lewis are ideal for giving your bathroom a quick and easy update.
10. Make the most of natural light
‘Spa-like bathrooms are often characterised by their bright and airy atmosphere. If possible, let natural light stream into your bathroom by using sheer blinds or frosted windows that maintain privacy while allowing light to filter through,’ Cory suggests.
‘For bathrooms without windows, invest in warm, daylight-mimicking LED lighting to create a similar effect.’
Whether you are planning a full renovation or just looking to make a handful of small changes, there is no reason 2025 can't be the year you create you own at-home spa in your tiny bathroom.
Ellis Cochrane has been a Freelance Contributor for Ideal Home since 2023. Ellis has been writing about homes, interiors and gardens for four years now, with her also contributing to House Beautiful, Country Living, Expert Reviews, Real Homes and Stylist.
