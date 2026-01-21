RIP brown, blue is the hottest colour of 2026, and no one is using this calming hue better than Primark’s spring collection
It may only be January, but Primark has me excited for spring...
It’s no secret that Primark is one of my favourite places to pick up budget homeware. I can rarely resist popping into my local store when out in town, and the brand’s latest Nantucket collection already has me planning my next trip.
It may only be January, but Primark has already dropped its SS26 collection, and it’s nailing the year’s predicted biggest colour trend: blue. Inspired by the coastal town of Nantucket, with a mix of cottage cosiness, the range of soft furnishings, kitchenware and storage solutions is perfect for welcoming a new season.
If you’re looking to get to grips with this year’s home decor trends, Primark is, as always, a great place to shop if you don’t want to spend a fortune. Here are my top picks.
I’m a big fan of all the blue tones we’re seeing across different brands right now. Stacey Solomon’s blue hydrangea-inspired collection with George Home is a notable mention from this wider trend, which is embracing the calming colourway.
Soft blues feel calming, safe and familiar. There’s a reason why it's a popular ‘favourite colour’ choice for many of us. As Pinterest has also named ‘Cool Blue’ on their colour palette, we can expect to see blue shades in a lot of homeware and fashion collections this year.
What I like about Primark’s use of blue is that it allows you to incorporate the trend into your home without making any permanent changes. Instead of picking up a paintbrush, incorporating pops of blue via cushions within your living room ideas, or a delicate butter dish(£6) in your kitchen, works just as effectively.
Alternatives
While you can use Primark’s click and collect service to order online, this is not available for every store. So, I’ve rounded up a few similar alternatives you can shop online.
Stay ahead of the trend cycle with Primark’s beautiful blue Nantucket collection.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!