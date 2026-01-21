RIP brown, blue is the hottest colour of 2026, and no one is using this calming hue better than Primark’s spring collection

It’s no secret that Primark is one of my favourite places to pick up budget homeware. I can rarely resist popping into my local store when out in town, and the brand’s latest Nantucket collection already has me planning my next trip.

It may only be January, but Primark has already dropped its SS26 collection, and it’s nailing the year’s predicted biggest colour trend : blue. Inspired by the coastal town of Nantucket, with a mix of cottage cosiness, the range of soft furnishings, kitchenware and storage solutions is perfect for welcoming a new season.

If you’re looking to get to grips with this year’s home decor trends , Primark is, as always, a great place to shop if you don’t want to spend a fortune. Here are my top picks.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

I’m a big fan of all the blue tones we’re seeing across different brands right now. Stacey Solomon’s blue hydrangea-inspired collection with George Home is a notable mention from this wider trend, which is embracing the calming colourway.

Soft blues feel calming, safe and familiar. There’s a reason why it's a popular ‘favourite colour’ choice for many of us. As Pinterest has also named ‘Cool Blue’ on their colour palette , we can expect to see blue shades in a lot of homeware and fashion collections this year.

What I like about Primark’s use of blue is that it allows you to incorporate the trend into your home without making any permanent changes. Instead of picking up a paintbrush, incorporating pops of blue via cushions within your living room ideas, or a delicate butter dish(£6) in your kitchen, works just as effectively.

Primark UK Bow Storage Basket £7 at Primark I'm a big advocate for pretty storage, and this basket is very pretty. I love it's blue gingham bow which gives an otherwise basic basket a colour pop. Primark UK Floral Ceramic Photo Frame 10x15cm (4x6in) £4.50 at Primark With soft waves and delicate blue flowers, this Cottagecore photo frame looks as good as the picture you'll put in it. Primark UK Embroidered Square Cushion With Tassels £14 at Primark I think this embroidered cushion looks way more expensive than it is. Add to your bed or sofa, and welcome spring early. Primark UK Quilted Stripe Double Duvet Cover Set £20 at primark.com This quilted duvet set looks timeless with it's blue pinstripes. I'm a big fan of it's vintage frills and quilting which will feel extra cosy while it is winter. Primark UK Floral Butter Dish £6 at Primark Primark butter dishes never seem to disappoint, and this is no exception. I love its floral design and curved edges. Primark UK Embossed Dinner Plate With Scalloped Edges £6 at Primark This plate may be simple, but it looks great. It's soft blue swirls are elegant, ideal for spring hosting.

Alternatives

While you can use Primark’s click and collect service to order online, this is not available for every store. So, I’ve rounded up a few similar alternatives you can shop online.

M&S Checkerboard Table Lamp £49.50 at M&S Using shades of blue to form a distinctive checkerboard pattern, this ceramic looks incredibly stylish. Habitat Habitat Hand Painted Stripe Vase - Blue £14 at Habitat Blue and white stripes will always be timeless, and if you want to embrace blue hues in your home this year, a statement vase is the easiest way to do it. Next Blue Gingham Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £15 at Next Blue gingham - yes, please! I am in love with the charming set. It will instantly brighten a bedroom.

Stay ahead of the trend cycle with Primark’s beautiful blue Nantucket collection.