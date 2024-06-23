Colour drenching is the biggest trend in bathrooms - here are 6 ways to make it work in your home

Bathroom colour drenching is a huge trend in the interior design sphere. The idea of covering every surface in your room (including the ceiling!) in the same colour may seem quite daunting to many.

If you’d like to dabble in the trend but feel a little nervous about it, colour drenching your bathroom is a great place to start. As often the smallest room in the home, bathrooms are especially well suited to colour drenching. And no, the technique won’t make your bathroom look smaller, in fact, it may well do the opposite.

When choosing a bathroom colour scheme that works for drenching your space, it’s usually a good idea to go bold. This is not a trend for the faint-hearted, so whether deep blue or pastel pink, ensure it’s a colour you love.

‘When choosing a shade to colour drench your bathroom, look to your wardrobe for colours which flatter you, and base your choice on that. We spend a lot of time in bathrooms looking at our reflections, so choose a colour which suits you,’ suggests paint expert Annie Sloan.

Bathroom colour drenching ideas

There are many different ways to colour drench your bathroom. From painting surfaces, to installing panelling and even drenching in multiple colours to zone your space, you can get creative with this fun bathroom trend.

So without further ado, these are our top 6 bathroom colour drenching ideas for your space. Go on, give it a go, we’re sure you won’t regret it…

1. Go all over with pink

(Image credit: Lick / Lucy Alice Brooksbank)

Pink is a great colour option for bathroom drenching, as long as you choose the correct shade. ‘If you prefer a more serene and light-filled environment, a softer pastel pink bathroom will feel tranquil and airy,’ says Wayne.

Whether it’s a light pink that’s nearly neutral or a deeper, muted shade like plaster pink, the colour can work to soften your bathroom and create a comforting vibe. ‘Pink is inherently a warm and soothing shade, which when used for colour drenching can envelop a space in a gentle hue that can help soften the starkness of typical bathroom fixtures,’ says Colin Lincoln-Evans, buyer at Tile Mountain.

‘The psychological effects of pink are often associated with feelings of love and happiness. Drenching a bathroom in pink can positively influence your mood, making your daily routines a calm and enjoyable experience,’ Colin continues. We especially love Farrow & Ball's Setting Plaster for a mature take on the trend.

2. Colour drench your bathroom with blue

(Image credit: Future PLC)

With the obvious link to water, the ocean and the sky, it’s no wonder that blue is not only one of the best colours to paint a bathroom but it’s also a very popular shade for colour drenching.

And experts agree that a deep blue tone can have a particularly soothing effect. ‘Incorporating deep hues can add intrigue and depth, especially if your bathroom has architectural features like alcoves or panels,’ says Wayne Spriggs, founder of Lusso Stone. ‘The shadows created by these features when painted in the same deep shade can highlight the room's design, making it feel more dynamic.’

Bailey Oates, colour expert at Earthborn, agrees – ‘A dark tone, such as a deep blue, will create a cosy, cocooning effect, ideal for a relaxing bathroom. This daring colour has risen in popularity recently and is continuing to trend in 2024, due to its calming properties and ability to elevate even the smallest of bathrooms.’

If your bathroom is on the smaller side, this is the shade for you. ‘Blue is a fabulous colour for a small bathroom because it’s recessive, meaning it will make the whole space feel much larger,’ says Annie Sloane.

3. Colour drench with textured tiles

(Image credit: Ca Pietra)

Colour drenching a bathroom needn’t mean plain walls. Bathroom tiles are a great, practical way to colour drench your space – and it means all your surfaces will be really easy to wipe clean too.

‘When colour drenching with tiles, experiment with different tile textures, finishes or laying patterns to maintain visual interest and avoid monotony, without breaking the colour-drenched effect,’ says Molly Woodward-Moor, interior designer and creative director at Stone Superstore.

Abbas Youssefi, managing director of Porcelain Superstore, also suggests how a textured tile can enhance a colour-drenched space - ‘using the same tile on the floor and wall ticks the cohesive box, but the strong striated veins add more drama than a plain tile.’

The ceiling is a key factor in forming a colour drenched space. ‘To fully embrace the colour drenching trend in a tiled room, don't forget to consider the fifth wall – the ceiling. Painting the ceiling in the same colour as the walls and tiles is a bathroom trend that creates an all-encompassing, cocooning atmosphere to enhance the room's overall aesthetic,’ she Molly.

4. Paint absolutely everything

(Image credit: BC Designs)

When you think of colour drenching, you most likely assume painted walls and ceilings, and this can work in a bathroom too.

‘Paint is one of the most cost-effective ways of achieving colour drenching in the bathroom,’ says Ben Thomson, manager at Promain. ‘I recommend going with a high-quality paint that is moisture-resistant, for the sake of longevity.’

The great thing about paint is that there are options that work across all surfaces, so you really can use the same shade on every feature in your room. ‘Paint walls, ceilings, cabinetry, and ever doors in the same colour for a beautifully cohesive look,’ says Ruth Foster, interior designer at Victoria Plum. ‘Pair with white fixtures and natural textures to maintain a balanced space.’

To create a real, look-at-me statement that’s sure to impress your guests, you can even paint your sanitaryware to match your walls. ‘Consider painting your freestanding bath tub,’ says Ben. ‘Ensure to firstly sand it down, apply a primer, and then your chosen paint colour. This is a great way of fully embrace this trend, creating a high-end look on a budget.’

5. Install waterproof panels

(Image credit: Clearwater)

Bathroom panels are a simple way to create a water-resistant block of colour in your bathroom. While they’re especially popular for shower areas, they can be used across all bathroom walls to create a sleek and contemporary feel.

‘Panels are an incredibly versatile option for colour drenching your bathroom. You should look to integrate your chosen panels in a single shade if you want to achieve a sleek and futuristic aesthetic,’ says Ben.

Bathroom panels are available in a wide range of colours, finishes and textures. ‘Using water-resistant wall panels in a single vibrant hue, such as terracotta or cornflower blue, will create a striking, uniform appearance that’s perfect for colour drenching,’ says Ruth. ‘Panels are quick to install and easy to maintain, making them a practical choice too.’

Complete the look by painting your ceiling in the same shade as your panels, for a truly cocooning feel.

6. Colour drench to create zones

(Image credit: Studio Rhonda)

Colour drench your bathroom in two or three different shades to help zone your space and designate certain areas for specific uses.

‘Differentiating the zones of your bathroom with varying shades of paint is a clever way to implement colour drenching,’ says Ben.

‘You could incorporate darker hues in the shower area to create a more spa-like atmosphere, with lighter shades near the vanity to brighten up the space and make getting ready easier. You should establish a cohesive design flow by adopting paint blocking techniques or injecting a series of tonal variations between the zones,’ he continues.

As well as helping to map out zones in your bathroom, this also creates a bold, fun and contemporary look that’s guaranteed to have wow factor.

FAQs

What is colour drenching?

Colour drenching is a decorating term, whereby you use one key colour on all the main surfaces in a room. You literally drench the space in one single shade, most often, a bold hue.

‘Colour drenching is when you decorate a room in all one colour from the walls and tiles, to the woodwork and flooring,’ says Jamie Bebbington, managing director at Aston Matthews.

The aspect of colour drenching that creates the most impact (and perhaps the most controversy!) is painting the ceiling in the same colour as the walls. Whether it’s forest green or plaster pink, this creates an undeniably cocooning feel, as if the room is enveloping you.

What are the bathroom colour trends for 2024?

The key bathroom colour trends for 2024 are airy soft pastels and nature-inspired shades. Deep and rich colours and also popular, and colour drenching is a trend that’s set to continue.

‘One of the most popular uses of colour for 2024, is the return of nostalgic soft pastels,’ says Molly at Stone Superstore. These cheery, soothing colours are making their way back into interiors due to their powerful mood-enhancing qualities. Lavender, apricot, butter yellow and plaster pinks offer a hopeful, yet fun, feel to a space and are particularly enchanting when used in a dusty, matte finish to really let the colour sing.’

‘But, natural-based pigments continue to be the most popular bathroom trend for 2024,’ Molly continues. ‘Neutral, earthy tones such as soft beiges or terracotta browns create an instantly grounding feel that reconnects us to nature. These colours mimic natural elements and provide a soothing, serene backdrop for your relaxing bathroom space.’

Are you feeling brave enough to try the trend?