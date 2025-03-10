What Farrow & Ball paint shades are the most popular in 2025? These are the 7 trending colours to decorate your home with this year

When it comes to paint, Farrow & Ball is both a trend-setter and icon; where F&B goes, the rest of us follow. That’s exactly why looking at Farrow & Ball’s most popular paint shades for 2025 - both existing and predicted bestsellers - is a great indicator of what colours we’ll see in the most stylish homes this year.

Here at Ideal Home, Farrow & Ball is one of our favourite paint brands that we look to for everything from paint trends to creative paint ideas. And seeing the bestselling Farrow & Ball shades is both interesting - because we all like being a bit nosy and ‘in the know’ - and very telling.

‘2025 is shaping up to be the year of warm, nature-inspired hues that bring comfort, serenity and personality into the home,’ reveals Michael Rolland, paint expert and managing director at The Paint Shed which is one of Farrow & Ball’s stockists. ‘Trend-driven shades are also on the rise, with Blank Street’s Matcha Green and Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, leading the way.’

Having said that, these are the particular colours (in no particular order) that have seen or are predicted to see the most success this year, according to Farrow & Ball and The Paint Shed.

1. Setting Plaster

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

In the last few months, soft pink shades that are not overly ‘girly’ or ‘sweet’ have been one of the go-to living room colour schemes, according to experts. So I’m not surprised to learn that Farrow & Ball’s Setting Plaster paint shade is among its current bestsellers.

‘Setting Plaster is our “go-to” earthy pink,’ says Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball. ‘It has none of the overtly sweet notes one often associates with pink and the underlying brown “knocks” it back a little. This creates a colour that appears as a gentle neutral when flooded with light to something more warming in poorly lit rooms.’

2. Green Smoke

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Given the popularity of biophilic design ideas that bring the outside and the nature indoors that’s been going strong since the pandemic and resulting lockdowns, green remains one of the most popular paint colours that people love to reach for. So it’s a given that a green shade would make an appearance on this list – and that’s the dark and moody Green Smoke.

‘Green Smoke leans just on the side of grey. It is a deep, nuanced green that creates an elegant backdrop for a modernist interior. It ensures a cosy and immersive feel, making it a great way to warm up a large room,’ Patrick at Farrow & Ball explains.

3. Hague Blue

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

When it comes to Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue, we’re getting to the ‘surprising’ territory as I didn’t see a dark blue like this one coming for the bestselling list. And yet, it’s there! Blue is, of course, a solid choice for a wall paint. However, I’ve noticed people swaying more towards softer, lighter shades of blue as of late – perhaps something more like the Kakelugn shade from Farrow & Ball’s newest shade releases a couple of weeks ago.

‘At the darker end of the blue family, our ever-popular Hague Blue works a treat, even in north-facing rooms because of the underlying green note making it never feel too chilly. Try it in a living room for an atmospheric and deeply cosy feel,’ Patrick suggests.

This is also the shade one of the content creators featured in our IKEA KALLAX hacks used to transform her cube storage unit beyond recognition.

4. Skimming Stone

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

If you’re looking for the perfect neutral shade that will look chic but in a quiet, pared-back way then Farrow & Ball's popular Skimming Stone is the one for you.

‘Farrow and Ball’s Skimming Stone continues to be one of the bestsellers here at The Paint Shed. The light grey hue with subtle beige undertones brings a warm, inviting feel to any space. Whether paired with bolder colours or used to create a relaxed, modern atmosphere, its versatility is key to its popularity,’ Michael at The Paint Shed explains.

5. Pigeon

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

In all honesty, this is the first time I’m hearing about Farrow & Ball’s Pigeon shade. And yet, according to Michael at The Paint Shed, it’s one of the rising stars of this year – albeit quite unexpectedly.

‘We can’t say for sure, but the rising popularity of Farrow and Ball’s Pigeon may well be influenced by the Blank Street aesthetic and the current obsession with Matcha Green. For those drawn to the trend but hesitant to commit to a bold statement, Pigeon offers a softer, more versatile alternative. This muted blue-gray with green undertones breathes life into darker, more confined spaces, complementing both similar tones and neutral palettes,’ he says.

6. Railings

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Railings by Farrow & Ball has been one of those paint colours that interior experts swear by for the last couple of years – even Ideal Home’s own Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young loves the almost black paint shade to the point that she’s covered her living room in it. So it’s no surprise then that it remains one of the bestsellers.

‘It’s not hard to see why Farrow and Ball’s Railings is so popular, offering a fresh take on a classic shade. This softened black, infused with deep blue undertones, adds depth and sophistication to any space. Bold yet refined, it brings a striking presence that speaks for itself,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.

7. Broccoli Brown

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

And lastly, rather than a current bestseller - as this shade launched only a couple of weeks ago - this is more of a prediction for this year’s next popular shade from Farrow & Ball, courtesy of Michael from The Paint Shed. And that’s the new Broccoli Brown.

‘Pantone recently announced Mocha Mousse as their Colour of the Year for 2025. And Farrow and Ball’s newly released Broccoli Brown is a similar hue. This rich, hushed dark shade aligns seamlessly with the growing love for earthy, nature-inspired tones, making it a standout choice for 2025 interiors and one I can see being very in demand,’ he explains.

In all honesty, you can hardly go wrong with any of Farrow & Ball’s carefully curated library of 132 paint shades. The heritage brand as a whole is extremely popular! Whichever shade you like is the one you should go for, whether it’s on this list or not.

Do you have a favourite out of these 7? Let us know.