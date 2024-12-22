I tried the 5 most common ways to get pet hair out of carpet — here's which ones worked and which ones aren't worth it
I put different tools to the test against my fluffy cocker spaniel
Today, data suggests that more than 50% of UK families share their home with a pet. But no matter whether you’re a dog person, a cat person, or maybe even a ferret person, there’s no denying that they can be messy. And if you - like me - have had enough of stray hairs sticking to your feet or covering your clothes, you need to know how to get pet hair out of carpet.
As much as we love them, pets can ruin a home’s flooring ideas in no time. All it takes is one scratch or shake, and your pet whips a whole load of hair and dander into the air. Of course, it then falls to the floor, where it’s kicked into corners and pushed deeper and deeper into carpet fibres by passing footfall. And as someone who is constantly trying to keep a house clean with pets, I know the struggle.
As the pawrent of a very hairy dog that sheds, it feels like I’m constantly cleaning my carpets. But I’m also conscious of the fact that there’s a difference between a quick carpet clean and properly getting pet hair out of carpet. That’s why I tested the most common ways to get pet hair out of carpet to see which one (if any) reigned supreme.
1. Use a pet vacuum cleaner
While the best vacuum cleaners can certainly work their magic to get pet hair out of carpet, there’s no doubt that the best vacuums for pet hair are even better. And while that’s what these vacuums are designed for, you still need to choose your model wisely and use the right technique to vacuum pet hair.
Atit Chopra, Product Development Director at Beldray, advises, ‘Look for models equipped with a motorised brush bar or pet tools, which are designed to lift stubborn hair and dirt from carpets and upholstery. Models equipped with HEPA filters are excellent for trapping pet dander and allergens, helping to create a cleaner, healthier home environment.’
He adds, ‘Vacuuming slowly in multiple directions is an effective way to lift embedded hair – prioritise a vacuum that provides stronger suction for better results at pulling hair from deep within carpet fibres.’
If you find that your vacuum cleaner is struggling to reach stubborn strands that are embedded into the carpet fibres, a trick I’ve used in the past is to sprinkle baking soda onto the carpet. This should stick to the fibres and make them easier to lift - and it deodorises your carpets at the same time!
My verdict: I may be biased as Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Training for vacuums, but, in my eyes, you can never go wrong with vacuuming to get pet hair out of carpet - especially if you choose a model that comes with tools and attachments. Although it’s often hard to see a visible difference in my carpets, the dust canister full of pet (and human) hair is just too impressive to ignore.
This is the vacuum cleaner I own and use, and while it's not technically a pet vacuum, I find that the suction power and the handy tools are perfect for my pooch's pad.
Crowned the 'best overall' pet vacuum cleaner in our guide, the Halo Capsule X is a bagged cordless vacuum - which means you know the hair captured will stay in the bag rather than fall back onto your floor during vacuuming.
As well as getting pet hair out of carpet quickly and efficiently, this vacuum also comes with anti-odour technology to banish any lingering odours from the pet hair, too.
2. Use your washing-up tools
If you wash your plates and cutlery by hand, there’s a high chance that you have a few tools to get the job done - including some washing-up gloves and a scrubbing brush. And if you have a clean pair of gloves and a brush under the sink, you can also use these to get pet hair out of carpet.
In fact, the Scrub Daddy pet hair cleaning hack recently went viral on social media, and the idea is that the coarse brush creates friction when applied to the surface of the carpet. This will then pull out of the hair - almost like you’re exfoliating your carpets in the process.
According to Laura Marsden, cleaning expert from Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions, rubber gloves can also work wonders. She says, ‘An easy, fuss-free way to remove it is to don a Marigold Extra-Life Kitchen Glove, dampen it, and then rub your hand over it. Any pet hairs will quickly gather on the glove.’
It’s worth noting that these options are probably only suitable for smaller areas of your home unless you plan on getting on your hands and knees and scrubbing every inch of the carpet.
My verdict: If I’m honest, the Scrub Daddy didn’t wow me on my carpet as it didn’t seem to work on my loop pile. However, it worked wonders on my flat-weave rug, and I was very surprised with how much visible pet hair it picked up. I also found the Marigold gloves to be extremely effective at picking up surface pet hair and would use both again.
If you buy this two-pack Scrub Daddy offering, you can use one to get pet hair out of the carpet and the other to give your dishes a good ol' clean.
The anti slip pattern of these gloves makes them perfect for picking up pet hair, as it'll create the all-important friction you need to do so. Plus, they'll just rinse clean.
3. Use pet-specific brushes and blades
As so many people live with pets, it should come as no surprise to learn that there are so many dedicated cleaning tools out there - even for getting pet hair out of carpet. These come in many forms, from carpet rakes to brushes and blades.
The idea is that you scrape at your carpet with these tools to loosen and remove embedded pet hair, and they either use sheer force of sturdy blades to uproot the fur, or they use electrostatic action to attract and remove the hidden hair.
These tools can be particularly helpful in the smaller nooks and crannies of your home. Laura explains, ‘Some areas can be hard to access with a vacuum cleaner, such as tight corners on furniture, the edge of your stairs or even under your car seat. For areas which may be inaccessible for a vacuum, opt for a small cleaning tool with a tapered head.’
It’s always a good idea to test a small area of your carpet with this tool first, though, as some offerings on the market can be a little too rough on carpets made from more sensitive natural fibres.
My verdict: I’m lucky to have three different types of pet brushes and blades at home, and all three of them worked fairly well to get pet hair out of carpet - and I do believe they really got into the deeper nooks and crannies of the loop piles. I would say that the shorter brush and blade work better, though, as you can put more force into brushing and scraping as much hair as possible.
This is what I have and use in my home, and while it's handy to get pet hair out of carpet, it really shines on hard flooring.
For just £1.99, this product is well worth its money. It's ideal for really getting into the nooks and crannies of your carpet to lift every last strand of pet hair.
4. Use a lint roller
A lint roller is a staple in a house with pets. But while most people (including myself) use it to get pet hair off clothes, one thing most people don’t realise is that you can also use a lint roller on other surfaces around the house - including a sofa, curtains, and carpets.
And as Atit explains, ‘Lint rollers are excellent for tackling smaller areas or spot cleaning.’ And what’s so impressive about this method of getting pet hair out of carpet is that there are a few different types of lint rollers on the market.
For example, you could use a standard lint roller with removable paper sheets, or you could opt for a pet-specific lint roller like the gel lint roller cleaning icon Lynsey Crombie (AKA Lynsey Queen of Clean) uses in her home.
My verdict: I was pleasantly surprised after using a lint roller to get the dog hair out of my carpet. One pass left the fresh sheet covered in hair, and it was clear to see that it had picked up a huge amount of hidden strands on the surface of the carpet. And while it didn’t manage to pick up the hairs embedded deeper into my loop-pile carpet, I do think it would work effectively on a low-pile carpet.
Unlike other lint rollers, this one is reusable. All you have to do is wash the gel under running water and use it again. I also have this and love using it to get pet hair off the sofa.
If you prefer a lint roller that you can use all around the house, this one will suit you perfectly. It even comes with five replacement heads so you won't need to worry about running out for a while.
5. Use a pumice stone
As pumice stones are typically used in the bathroom, you might be intrigued to know that there are many things you can clean with a pumice stone elsewhere around the house. Not only can you use it to clean a sofa, but you can also use it to get pet hair out of carpet.
Lucy Rhead at Gtech, explains, ‘One of the best ways to remove pet hair from carpet is to gently scrape the surface with a pumice stone, which you might more typically think to use for exfoliating skin. By scraping gently, you will be able to collect enough hair without damaging the fibres of your carpet.’
Of course, it’s suggested that you use a clean pumice stone for this task, as you don’t want to add any more dead skin cells to your carpets when you’re trying to clean them.
My verdict: I was a little sceptical as to whether a pumice stone would work on my loop-pile carpet, and I quickly discovered that my sceptisism was warranted. Although I followed the above instructions, it just didn’t seem to work on my style of carpet. When I moved onto my flat-weave rug nearby, though, it actually worked extremely well. Ultimately, the effectiveness of this all depends on the carpet you have.
You can't really go wrong with a pumice stone. There are countless options available online - and you can also buy them in most supermarkets or pharmacies.
Which option is best to get pet hair out of carpet?
After testing the most common methods for getting pet hair out of carpet, I can safely say that the pet-specific brushes and blades worked the best. I felt as though they not only removed the surface pet hair from my carpets but also worked hard to remove the embedded pet hair, too.
However, one thing it taught me is that these tools really do vary in effectiveness depending on the type of carpet you have. So, what works for me and my home might not work for you.
That’s why I agree with Atit when he says, ‘By combining strong vacuum suction with specialised pet hair removal tools, you can achieve a more thorough clean.’ Of course, you can also prevent the build-up of pet hair in your home by keeping on top of grooming.
Laura even suggests, ‘I recommend going a step further and, when the weather allows, brushing them outside. When we brush our pets inside, the hair can float through the air before settling, meaning it ends up in multiple areas of your home. When the same thing happens outside, it spreads naturally and sometimes birds will even take those flyaway hairs for their nests!’
FAQs
Does baking soda get hair out of carpet?
Baking soda alone won’t get pet hair out of carpet, but it can certainly help when you’re trying to vacuum pet hair. That’s because baking soda is mildly abrasive and will often stick to nearby objects - including stubborn pet hair embedded into carpet or corners of your home.
All you need to do is sprinkle some baking soda over your carpet, wait five minutes, and then vacuum as you normally would. You should find that your vacuum picks up more than it usually would, and your carpets will look and smell fresh and clean afterwards.
Does shampooing carpet get rid of pet hair?
Yes, shampooing can help to get rid of pet hair, as the process and the ingredients in the shampoo will often help to loosen the hair and lift it up for easy removal. This can even help in situations where pet hair is deeply embedded into the carpet fibres.
However, you’ll still need to use another method of getting pet hair out of carpet. And in most cases, shampooing your carpet, waiting for it to dry, and then vacuuming will do the trick. Alternatively, you could employ a professional carpet cleaner to do it for you.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
