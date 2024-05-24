A best-selling Amazon air conditioner is on sale now – get sorted before the 'hottest summer yet'

As we all know it's been a rather damp dreary year on the whole so far, but it's time to start finding the best portable air conditioner for your home as expert are predicting 2024 to have the 'hottest summer yet'.

Even though it seems far off, summer really is just on the horizon, so getting sorted soon is your best bet in keeping your family cool and sleeping comfortably through the heat to come. Last year, Meaco, a brand leader in air conditioning units officially sold out by 14th June, so we can expect a similar run on devices ahead of us.

'Consumers bought in record quantities before the hot weather arrived when there was no immediate need for the air conditioner', explains Chris Michael, managing director for Meaco. 'Consumers have clearly remembered how hot it got last year and during previous consecutive summers and are worried about being caught out without a cooling solution.'

So to help you get sorted ahead of the rush, we've found a great deal worth snapping up this weekend

Best-selling Amazon air conditioner

While we haven't reviewed this machine ourselves, we've done a deep dive on the stats to see if it's a good choice for you and your family.

The Amazon's Choice air conditioning unit has a cooling power of 9000 British Thermal Units (BTU), which is the measure of the cooling power of these machines. Typically machines can range from 7000-14,000 BTU, and the number affects how large a room it's suitable for. At 9000 BTU, this option should work for a 25 sq m space, so could sit neatly in a bedroom or home office. The BTU also contributes to the cost to run an air conditioner, so always take a look at this info before you commit to a device.

At 27kg this is a relatively light machine, meaning you won't be committing to which room you want to keep cool, as you'll be able to move it with relative ease especially as it's handily based on wheels.

The machine also includes a handy sleep mode, which dulls the noise levels and turns the power lights off to stop you being disturbed. Similarly, the controls allow for a timer that you can use to set start and stop times in advance.

It's also a better bet than an air cooler, even if it is a more pricy option even while this discount lasts. If you're unsure of the difference, never fear as we've explained air conditioners vs air coolers to help you find the right type of device for you.

With over 1,000 bought in the last month alone, this unit has hundreds of positive reviews, gaining it a solid 4.5 stars.

The main drawbacks appear to be the weight, for those who need to lift it in order to reach the hose out the window, and the noise.

'I am very happy with the product as a whole, but have 2 minor drawbacks,' says one reviewer. 'Firstly it is heavy, as the exhaust hose isn't massively long it does not reach a lot of my windows. For that reason I have had to put the aircon unit on a chair or box in order for the hose to reach out the window.'

That said, even those flagging these issues rated the air conditioner well, and the positive reviews well outweigh these niggles.

'The only downside, is that it is a bit noisy, but I got the house cool enough yesterday, in about 4 hours, to enjoy a perfectly acceptable night temperature,' explains another reviewer. 'I always had to use my old ones overnight and almost all day in very hot weather, so think I shall be able to get a better result with less use of electricity with this model.'

'It works perfectly well; the value outweighs its price; and it ranks higher than most portable air conditioners. It chills the room very quickly and makes a little adaptable low noise. The space it occupies is not much. The rolling castors underneath it make it very easy to move around the house. Its an excellent product . Highly recommended'

So if you're hoping to get ahead of the curve and be prepared for whatever weather's o come, this best-selling Amazon air conditioner might be a great choice for you. If not, here are a few of our top-rated machines to check out.