It turns out David Beckham can add another accolade onto his (already unwiedly) multi-hypenate title. Yep, it turns out as well as tending to his vegetable patch and keeping bees, he's also a home barista. I sat down with the football-star-turned-lifestyle-icon and found out all about his go-to coffee orders (yes, there's more than one) and how he makes them at home.

As part of his partnership showcasing what the best Nespresso machines can deliver at home, the former footballer answered questions at the brand's Covent Garden boutique on how he stays caffeinated in the mornings and sampled drinks from the Nesprsso Vertuo Creatista (which I think is the best pod coffee machine out there as per my review). Here's a taste of his go-to drinks and how you can try them out with your own coffee machine at home.

(Image credit: Future)

With a schedule as jam-packed as his, it's little surprise that David gets his caffeine hit in the morning as quickly and efficiently as he can. He told us that he starts every week day with an espresso, sometimes drinking two or three of them in a morning, to get him ready for the day after the school run and his workout.

He then moved onto the coffee that he makes more of an occasion of. It's still an espresso at its core but this time dressed up with a touch of honey (from bees he keeps himself at home, of course) and topped with flaky sea salt. If you're looking to level up your drinks from your coffee bar at home, David's method is definitely a sophisticated way to do it.

(Image credit: Future)

On the weekends when he has more time, David shared his love for iced lattes – no matter what the weather is like outside. With a huge uptick in searches for the best iced coffee makers online this summer, it seems he's in good company.

One of my essential cold coffee buys is Nespresso's sellout iced latte tumbler, which David fronted the campaign for this summer via Instagram, so we've got that in common when it comes to coffee.

That wasn't the only latte mentioned at the event either, with David also trying out Nespresso's new autumn-themed pods, including Pumpkin Spiced Cake (£8.50 at Nespresso) in a non-alcoholic espresso martini (it was pre-11 am, after all).

Testing the Nespresso Creatista at our test centre. (Image credit: Future)

The machine used to showcase David's favourite drinks, the Creatista, has a built-in automatic milk frother so that you can serve up lattes and cappucinos at the touch of a button. It's a seriously premium offering from Nespresso for longer milk-based drinks, but you don't need all of the bells and whistles to replicate David's spruced up espresso – that can be done with any machine that makes short coffees!

What do you make of David Beckham's go-to coffee order? Will you be trying out an upgraded espresso any time soon?