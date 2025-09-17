If you want a cosy café vibe in your kitchen on a budget, you need to see Breville's new slimline espresso machine
There are two other bean-to-cup machines in the range too
Breville has unveiled a new line-up of at-home espresso machines, with three products including a slimline coffee maker and a kitted out bean-to-cup model.
All available from Amazon and Currys, with prices starting from £239.99 for the smallest offering, these machines are perfect to help you save on the cost of a coffee shop run or grabbing a latte on your commute. And if you're looking for a deal, one is drastically reduced right now on Amazon too, with the Barista Sense dropping from its RRP of £599.99 to £490.83.
Here's a full look at this new range of coffee machines and how each one can deliver you a barista-style brew at home.
If you're thinking that prices starting from £239 shouldn't qualify as affordable then that's understandable, as it's a lot to spend. And sure, these machines aren't as cheap as something like Aldi's £60 espresso maker, but the quality is arguably better.
The most compact machine, the Barista Slimline, is just 33cm high and 15.5cm wide. Made from metal rather than plastic, it also features a 'Cool Touch' steam wand which is designed to help you create the micro foam you need for lattes and cappuccinos.
For a small kitchen, the combination of a clever design and high-features couldn't be better if you want to create a mini café station.
Going up a machine in the range you arrive at the Barista Classic machine which, according to the brand, has been engineered with 10% more portafilter capacity than 'market leading manual machines'. It also has a one touch cleaning system and 15-bar pressure for all of your espresso making needs.
We're not new to Breville espresso machines here at Ideal Home and to my eye, the Barista Classic looks pretty similar to one we've reviewed previously, the Breville Signature bean to cup machine. That machine went over a treat with our reviewer Amy, who loved how easy to use it was.
The most expensive pick from Breville's new range is the Barista Sense. It boasts new tech to make milk frothing easier for beginners and baristas alike, according to the brand, tied up in TempSense technology. There are 4 temperature settings to choose from when making lattes, for example, including ones for non-dairy milks.
With these three different price points, there should be something for everyone looking to invest in a coffee station set up this autumn. Could one of these new machines from Breville take your fancy?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
