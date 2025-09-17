If you want a cosy café vibe in your kitchen on a budget, you need to see Breville's new slimline espresso machine

Breville has unveiled a new line-up of at-home espresso machines, with three products including a slimline coffee maker and a kitted out bean-to-cup model.

All available from Amazon and Currys, with prices starting from £239.99 for the smallest offering, these machines are perfect to help you save on the cost of a coffee shop run or grabbing a latte on your commute. And if you're looking for a deal, one is drastically reduced right now on Amazon too, with the Barista Sense dropping from its RRP of £599.99 to £490.83.

Here's a full look at this new range of coffee machines and how each one can deliver you a barista-style brew at home.

Breville Barista Slimline Espresso Machine £239.99 at Amazon This sleek espresso machine is a must-have for neat and tidy kitchens. Just look how nicely everything (including the tamp) slots in! Breville Barista Classic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £499.99 at Currys With a built-in grinder, this looks like an excellent choice for those looking to invest in a bean-to-cup without paying over £500. Breville Barista Sense Espresso Machine Was £599.99, now £490.83 at Amazon The headline feature of this machine is the advanced milk frother which has tech to ensure that you're steaming dairy and plant milk at the exact right temperature for your coffee.

If you're thinking that prices starting from £239 shouldn't qualify as affordable then that's understandable, as it's a lot to spend. And sure, these machines aren't as cheap as something like Aldi's £60 espresso maker, but the quality is arguably better.

The most compact machine, the Barista Slimline, is just 33cm high and 15.5cm wide. Made from metal rather than plastic, it also features a 'Cool Touch' steam wand which is designed to help you create the micro foam you need for lattes and cappuccinos.

For a small kitchen, the combination of a clever design and high-features couldn't be better if you want to create a mini café station.

(Image credit: Breville)

Going up a machine in the range you arrive at the Barista Classic machine which, according to the brand, has been engineered with 10% more portafilter capacity than 'market leading manual machines'. It also has a one touch cleaning system and 15-bar pressure for all of your espresso making needs.

We're not new to Breville espresso machines here at Ideal Home and to my eye, the Barista Classic looks pretty similar to one we've reviewed previously, the Breville Signature bean to cup machine. That machine went over a treat with our reviewer Amy, who loved how easy to use it was.

During our tests of the Breville Barista Signature at home. (Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

The most expensive pick from Breville's new range is the Barista Sense. It boasts new tech to make milk frothing easier for beginners and baristas alike, according to the brand, tied up in TempSense technology. There are 4 temperature settings to choose from when making lattes, for example, including ones for non-dairy milks.

With these three different price points, there should be something for everyone looking to invest in a coffee station set up this autumn. Could one of these new machines from Breville take your fancy?