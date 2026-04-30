Now I've tried it, I know exactly why David Beckham changed this one thing about Ninja's bestselling coffee machine – it makes such a big difference to day-to-day use

If you're a Ninja mega-fan, the brand's newest collaboration with global ambassador David Beckham might already be on your radar. But if you're new to this bestselling coffee machine altogether then you're in for a treat – as this limited-edition buy really has combined the best of both worlds.

The OG Ninja Luxe Café Pro is hands-down one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines I've ever tried and now, I've got my hands on David Beckham's brand new version for a closer look at the finer details.

This was already a five-star machine, as per my review from last year, and now it's had a serious glow-up with a trendy new colourway and subtle design tweaks. Here's what's new with David Beckham's shiny new version.

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1. It's fingerprint proof

In behind the scenes footage of David Beckham designing his version of the Luxe Café Pro, you can see him scrutinising the original machine and its stainless steel exterior. Whilst examining swatches of material, he points out that the original shiny finish of the machine would be a problem for his everyday coffee routine.

'My problem with that' he says, 'is fingerprints'. It's an issue that I've found time and time again with stainless steel machines, including the original Luxe Café that I reviewed.

(Image credit: Future)

That's why David's edition features a different finish altogether, with a matte exterior that will keep marks and scuffs easily at bay. It's certainly been easier in a short window of time to keep clean!

2. It features a wood grain portafilter

A good, weighty portafilter is usually the sign of a great coffee machine. That was definitely the case with the original Luxe Café, which features a stainless steel version that's pleasing to pull an espresso shot with day-to-day.

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But as this is the David Beckham version, obviously the portafilter needed to be a little more elevated than usual. After all, he said this machine was created by 'drawing inspiration from the natural materials of the English countryside' and it seems the Cotswold effect is in full swing with this natural, pared-back portafilter made from ebony wood.

A closer look at the portafilter. (Image credit: Future)

It's a design quirk that's carried through to the handle of the milk jug too. This is another one of the central touch-points of the machine, which you use in order to make the best of the automatic milk frothing features, so it feels like a premium tie in to have it match up with the portafilter.

For Sage, one of Ninja's biggest coffee machine competitors, accessories with this natural wood look have already been a huge hit. The brand's Craft Premium Espresso Accessories (from £69.96 via Sage) are finished in walnut.

3. A shiny new colourway

The mix of matte chrome black and gold accents with this machine makes it a real standout in terms of colour. Since the dawn of the Luxe Café in 2024 there's been a selection of colours released, but this is the first to combine an all-over colour with different accents. It certainly makes David Beckham's version a real eyecatcher.

Unboxing the David Beckham x Ninja machine. (Image credit: Future)

In terms of other available colours, Ninja released matte black and matte navy versions of this machine in September 2025, while Gunmetal, which is a shiny grey version, soon followed. There's been no foray into white or pastels with this machine yet, which I'm desperate to see, though US Ninja customers did just get access to a limited edition Raspberry Blush pink version.

Here's to hoping we see more from Ninja's partnership with David Beckham this year in the coffee realm, or at least some more colourways for all styles of kitchen!