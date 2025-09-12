Finally! Ninja just dropped two new colour ways of its sell-out coffee machine - and they're selling fast

Ninja's sell-out coffee machine, the Luxe Café, has a new look, with two new colour-ways now available. All available for £549.99 via the Ninja website, the espresso machine is now available in Navy and Black, to go alongside the original stainless steel Silver.

I awarded the Luxe Café five stars last year in my review and think it's one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines out there. It's even suitable for total newbies to at-home coffee machines, with features that make extracting a quality coffee so easy.

For over a year now, you've only been able to buy this machine with the stainless steel Silver finish, which I've learnt is quite the finger-print magnet. Now, there are two new colours to choose from – here's how they compare.

Ninja's expansion into the world of colour has already proved a huge hit this year, just look at the very popular new Slushi and air fryer colours for starters, so it's no surprise they've applied the same treatment to this fan-favourite coffee machine.

While it's just Navy and Black on the table for now, I'd expect there's more colours in the pipeline if you're holding out for a particular shade to match your current kitchen colour scheme.

(Image credit: Ninja)

While the Navy offering only has colour applied to the body of the machine, the all-black machine also has a matte, matching milk jug which I'm betting is a lot easier to keep clean than the stainless steel version that I own.

Tastefully coloured coffee machines are actually more common than you might think if you're on the market for a home café set-up that will complement your decor. I think the most stylish automatic machine out there is the De'Longhi Rivelia which is available in a stunning Jade Green colour via the De'Longhi wbesite (£749.99) while Sage's colour range for the Barista Express Impress is quite extensive – my favourite is the Almond Nougat (£729.95).

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Investing in a coffee machine that's this expensive is a huge decision, but added colour options should at least make matching it to your interiors a little easier. Do you prefer these new colours over the original?