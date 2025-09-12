Finally! Ninja just dropped two new colour ways of its sell-out coffee machine - and they're selling fast
Black and Navy options have joined the party
Ninja's sell-out coffee machine, the Luxe Café, has a new look, with two new colour-ways now available. All available for £549.99 via the Ninja website, the espresso machine is now available in Navy and Black, to go alongside the original stainless steel Silver.
I awarded the Luxe Café five stars last year in my review and think it's one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines out there. It's even suitable for total newbies to at-home coffee machines, with features that make extracting a quality coffee so easy.
For over a year now, you've only been able to buy this machine with the stainless steel Silver finish, which I've learnt is quite the finger-print magnet. Now, there are two new colours to choose from – here's how they compare.
Ninja's expansion into the world of colour has already proved a huge hit this year, just look at the very popular new Slushi and air fryer colours for starters, so it's no surprise they've applied the same treatment to this fan-favourite coffee machine.
While it's just Navy and Black on the table for now, I'd expect there's more colours in the pipeline if you're holding out for a particular shade to match your current kitchen colour scheme.
While the Navy offering only has colour applied to the body of the machine, the all-black machine also has a matte, matching milk jug which I'm betting is a lot easier to keep clean than the stainless steel version that I own.
Tastefully coloured coffee machines are actually more common than you might think if you're on the market for a home café set-up that will complement your decor. I think the most stylish automatic machine out there is the De'Longhi Rivelia which is available in a stunning Jade Green colour via the De'Longhi wbesite (£749.99) while Sage's colour range for the Barista Express Impress is quite extensive – my favourite is the Almond Nougat (£729.95).
Investing in a coffee machine that's this expensive is a huge decision, but added colour options should at least make matching it to your interiors a little easier. Do you prefer these new colours over the original?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
