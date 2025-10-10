'I'm going to get another just in case they stop selling them' – Shoppers are loving Dunelm's pastel cookware pieces, including an Our Place pan lookalike
You need to see Dunelm's new-in cookware
Dunelm might not be the first place you'd look if you're in the market for a cookware refresh, but it really should be on your radar if you want to get a designer look on a budget.
From the new-in Always Pan lookalike Cast Aluminium Deep Frying Pan (£55 from Dunelm) to the cast iron range that includes this gorgeous burnt orange Casserole Dish (£38 from Dunelm), Dunelm's new-in section is definitely worth a look if you're on the hunt for the best frying pan or the best cast iron cookware that's also affordable.
Here's a look at what I think are the standout new pieces as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Editor.
This is the latest in a line of Our Place copycat pans, including versions from M&S, George Home and Lakeland. This one is made from cast aluminium, which should also be lightweight.
While the Always Pan lookalike from Dunelm has only just been released, the cast iron casserole and the aluminium pan of the same shape have already proved a hit with customers.
The Cast Iron Aluminium Shallow Casserole Dish, which is available in green, grey or burgundy is oven safe up to 200°C and has a capacity of 4.4 litres, making it very suitable for weeknight family dinners. One reviewer wrote of this pot 'I'm going to get another just in case they stop selling them', while another said 'This pot is amazing. Cooks well and cleaning it is such a breeze!'.
The Cast Iron Casserole Dish (which is over £100 cheaper than the smallest corresponding Le Creuset dish of the same shape) has even more rave reviews, with one customer saying 'Excellent quality, well worth the money. Ideal for serving the meal in the pan in the middle of the table'.
Until now, Dunelm's cookware offering has completely slipped under my radar but now I'm wondering whether they could best other cast iron offerings from high street shops, like Habitat's very popular offering.
Could you be tempted to invest in a cast iron piece like this for your kitchen?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
