Lidl’s new casserole dish looks exactly like Le Creuset’s iconic Volcanic colourway – And it's under £30

I’m a sucker for a Lidl middle aisle buy, and their latest drop of autumnal-hued casserole dishes and cast iron griddles could easily be mistaken for Le Creuset’s classic Volcanic colourway .

Le Creuset is one of those brands any home chef dreams of sporting in their kitchen, and it frequently tops the list as the best cast iron cookware to buy for your kitchen. But you don’t need me to tell you that while these products last a lifetime, they do come with a very expensive price tag.

Hence, why we’re always so excited when Lidl or Aldi launch an affordable yet pretty Le Crueset alternative. And if you’re a fan of the original colourway, this Lidl launch is just for you.

Launching in stores today (4 September), Lidl’s Silvercrest 4.7L Cast Iron Casserole Dish is available in orange, red and black. The colours, reminiscent of autumn leaves, are perfect for the coming season, as well as nailing the classic Le Creuset colourways.

Volcanic is the brand’s arguably most iconic colour, and recently got a sparkly new update called Flamme Dorée for the brand’s centenary anniversary. And their recent Modern Heritage Collection is further proof that the vintage colourway has not lost its touch.

However, if you don’t fancy paying £305 Volcanic 4.2L Le Creuset Round Casserole , the Lidl Silvercrest 4.7L Cast Iron Casserole Dish is just £29.99 or £26.99 if you have the LidlPlus app.

Lidl’s Silvercrest Cast Iron Casserole Dish has an enamel coating inside and out and is ideal for cooking juicy joints of meat, crispy roasts and poultry. It’s also available in 1.35L and 3.7L sizes. The red and black colourways can also be bought in a whopping 5.5L capacity for £34.99 or £31.49 if you have LidlPlus. The dishes are suitable for all hob types, including induction, and come with a three-year warranty.

Also available is the Silvercrest 24cm Cast Iron Griddle pan, which is available in orange, white and black.

Like Le Creuset’s, these pans have enamel coatings and high ridges to create barbecue-style grilling stripes. It has an ergonomic handle, as well as spouts on either side for easy pouring. Like the casserole dishes, the griddle pans are also suitable for all hobs, including induction.

I’m equally impressed with how Lidl’s orange griddle pans resemble Le Creuset’s Volcanic griddle (£159 at Le Creuset) . However, Lidl’s option is only £17.99, or £16.99 on LidlPlus.

I haven’t tested Lidl’s cast iron cookware; however, Ideal Home’s Digital Editor Rebecca Knight has used her Aldi cast iron casserole dish for the past five years and loves it. However, she does say they age faster than high-end brands, so if you want a pan that lasts a lifetime, it is worth investing in Le Crueset.

Alternatives

Alternatively, these affordable cast iron dishes also have great reviews.

Habitat Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Orange Was £45 now £29.99 at Habitat This Habitat casserole dish has long been one of the best affordible alternatives. It looks just as good as high-end alternatives, as well as producing, juicy meals. John Lewis John Lewis Cast Iron Round Casserole £55 at John Lewis While not orange, this blue colourway is still gorgeous. And the reviews agree, praising how beautiful and useful this dish is. ProCook Cast Iron Casserole Dish 24cm / 4.7l Round Graduated Red £65 at ProCook ProCook are an excellent cookware brand, well-know for their quality products. This casserole dish has a 25 year guarantee which is excellent considering its price.

Are you tempted by Lidl's new range? Or, would you rather save for a Le Creuset original?