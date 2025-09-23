Cult cookware brand Our Place has launched the most unexpected collaboration of the year. They've teamed up with Crocs (yep, the Crocs you’re thinking of) and given the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot a stunning butter yellow makeover

You’ll probably be well aware of Our Place and its reputation for making some of the best saucepans and best pans for induction hobs available on the market. Meanwhile, Crocs have been a popular, albeit quirky, choice in footwear for decades. Combine the two, and the result is a surprisingly gorgeous and chic collection of cookware.

Since the launch first landed in my inbox, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about the Our Place x Crocs collection, which launches today. Who knew Our Place could look even better?

Our Place x Crocs Cookware Duo £230 at Our Place For £230, you can pick up both the Always Pan and Perfect Pot in butter yellow, which I think is actually a great deal, considering just how good these pans are. With these two utensils in your kitchen, you won't need any other pots or pans.

The limited edition Butter Yellow Collection might be the prettiest colourway the brand has launched (although I do have a soft spot for the Our Place x Bridget Romanek espresso brown collab ) and is perfect for livening up your kitchen.

Butter yellow has been one of the biggest paint trends of the year, with butter yellow kitchens increasing in popularity, too. The colourway is soft and creamy, but it packs enough of a punch to inject some joy into a space.

The Butter Yellow Collection by Our Place is the brainchild of chef Molly Baz and footwear icon Crocs and includes the pan and pot cookware duo, mini cookware duo and even a set of hot grips and charms - just like the charms you put in your Crocs!

‘This isn’t just a new colour, it’s a fully imagined world,' said Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place. ‘With Molly and Crocs, we wanted to create something that connects cooking and culture, while staying true to what we care about most — beautiful design and reliable, safe tools for our community.’

Our Place’s Always Pan has been on my wish list for a while (I’m currently making do with Aldi’s everyways pan version ), and its new buttery shade is convincing me to bite the bullet and part with my cash.

The pans are a favourite of many celebrities such as David Beckham and Cameron Diaz, gaining fans from the brand’s dedication to non-toxic materials, quality and versatility. The Always Pan and Perfect Pot have a multitude of uses, from frying to steaming and sauteeing, making them ideal for small kitchens that lack storage.

Not only that, but their aesthetically pleasing design has made the brand an Instagram favourite, and I can’t scroll through my interior design-heavy algorithm without spotting one.

Like all Our Place limited edition drops, this collection is expected to sell out fast. So, I’d suggest checking out now if you want to get your hands on one.