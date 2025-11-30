I just spotted the most genius fat-separating gravy jug for roast dinner season – I can't believe I didn't know about this gadget sooner
It dispenses the separated liquid from the bottom
I am in full Christmas dinner prep mode – as you need to be when you're cooking for the whole family – and on my rounds I've spotted a roast dinner essential that has stopped me in my tracks: this OXO Gravy Separator Jug (now £18.99 at Amazon).
Making the most of a whole chicken by using it for gravy is a must, and I also love using leftover stock for other meals like ramen, but the process of separating fat from meat juices is never pleasant. That's why I'm putting this jug straight on my 'must-buy' list, with a valve and external drain to keep the two separate so that you're on your way to delicious and healthier gravy. Here's how it works.
This jug can separate the fat from your gravy with its clever built-in features.
There's quite a lot going on with this jug, all told. The process begins at the very top with a built-in sieve to catch all of the bits from your roasting tin that you won't want in your gravy mix.
The liquid, along with the fat at the top, will then formulate in the jug – you'll need to wait for it all to settle. The next step is to squeeze the handle of the jug to leave the fat behind. Your liquid will dispense from the bottom, ready to go straight into a waiting pan to be mixed into a gravy using gravy powder or browning (whichever you prefer!).
Clearly I'm late to the party on this one as this jug already has thousands of reviews on Amazon. With a 4.5 star rating on average, it's clearly been a hit with shoppers already, one of whom commented that it's a 'convenient and reliable tool to have in your kitchen'.
Another was straight to the point, saying 'Does exactly what it's supposed to do and it's easy to clean'.
There's no point in a roast dinner without the gravy, so I'm hopeful that this clever purchase is about to change my future ones for good. Here are the other roast dinner essentials I'm leaning on this festive season.
2-IN-1 VERSATILITY
This genius multi-functional chopping board has juice zones for meat carving and built-in pinch pots for food prep. It's become one of my kitchen essentials so quickly and it's big enough for a turkey.
UNBEATABLE QUALITY
I've tried so many Le Crueset picks over the years and this casserole shape is easily my favourite. This deal at QVC is such a steal I can barely believe it. I've got my eye on the Shell Pink colour FYI.
FOR HAPPY HOUR
For when the cooking is finally done, unwind for cocktail hour with one of these gorgeous glasses from ProCook. They're super delicate and lovely.
With this jug in tow, that's one more thing ticked off my pre-Christmas to-do list.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
