If you're on the hunt for new cookware to make Christmas dinner prep run a little more smoothly then allow me to introduce you to the hottest new launch from M&S Home: a cookware collection in collaboration with renowned chef Tom Kerridge.

The collection, which features frying pans and saucepans as well as a revamped version of the brand's sell-out All-in-One Pan (which we loved in our recent review), will be available to buy from the 6th of November via M&S online and in selected stores. Spanning across 50 different pieces of quality cookware, each is 'designed to deliver restaurant-quality performance'.

I was lucky enough to be among the first to see the new collection in person and I've got some firm favourites already, including standout cast iron and stainless steel buys. Here are my sneak preview top picks from this surprisingly affordable collaboration.

VERSATILE M&S x Tom Kerridge All-Purpose Saucepan RRP: £60 This stainless steel all-in-one pan should, in theory, be able to replace all the pans in your kitchen. In it you can sauté, sear and shallow fry with a matching stainless steel lid to lock in flavour. It's also oven safe. Space Saver M&S x Tom Kerridge Stacking Cast Iron Set RRP: £100 This is the real gem of the collection for me with three pots stacked into one for the very reasonable sum of £100. It's made from the ever durable and long lasting cast iron and features a casserole, shallow casserole and a griddle. ACACIA WOOD M&S x Tom Kerridge 2-in-1 Chopping Board RRP: From £50 This board features 'end-grain construction for lasting strength'. The double use is for food prep and carving, with indents for meat juices and built-in pinch bowls. NON-STICK M&S x Tom Kerridge Frying Pan RRP: From £25 Available with a non-stick coating (or without!), the frying pans in this collection feature copper core at their base for fast heat distribution and even cooking. CARBON STEEL M&S x Tom Kerridge Salt & Pepper Mills RRP: £40 Once you invest in quality salt and pepper mills you won't be able to go back to cheaper alternatives. This set is made from carbon steel for longevity and would make a perfect Christmas gift for the home chef in your life. CASSEROLE DISH M&S x Tom Kerridge Cast Iron Dish RRP: £45 Did someone say Le Creuset? This lookalike from the collection is similarly crafted from cast iron and bears similarities to the recent M&S casserole dish bestsellers.

Two things stand out to me with this collection – both the affordability of the cast iron and stainless steel pans and how perfectly many of these pieces would fit as foodie Christmas gifts.

After seeing the cookware in person, I predict that the Stacking Cast Iron Set (for £100) will be a total hit with shoppers. It solves the age old problem that many people have of storing cast iron pieces in small spaces and brings in so many different cooking elements. Within it you'll find a large casserole, a shallow casserole and a griddle pan. To have this packed all in one unit and neatly stacked together is a genius idea.

Away from the pans (which start at just £25), the collection also encompasses tableware, utensils and chef's knives – each of which reflect 'Tom's own practical finessed approach to cooking'.

When I previewed the collection, the chefs at the restaurant (Kerridge's very own Chalk in London) were using the collection to cook and serve the food, showing off the versatility of the different pieces.

(Image credit: M&S)

The wait is now on until the 6th of November, when you can snap up pieces from the collection for yourself. Does anything catch your eye from a first glance?