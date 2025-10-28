I got a first look at the new M&S x Tom Kerridge cookware collaboration – I still can't believe the price tag of this one cast iron product

If you're on the hunt for new cookware to make Christmas dinner prep run a little more smoothly then allow me to introduce you to the hottest new launch from M&S Home: a cookware collection in collaboration with renowned chef Tom Kerridge.

The collection, which features frying pans and saucepans as well as a revamped version of the brand's sell-out All-in-One Pan (which we loved in our recent review), will be available to buy from the 6th of November via M&S online and in selected stores. Spanning across 50 different pieces of quality cookware, each is 'designed to deliver restaurant-quality performance'.

Two things stand out to me with this collection – both the affordability of the cast iron and stainless steel pans and how perfectly many of these pieces would fit as foodie Christmas gifts.

After seeing the cookware in person, I predict that the Stacking Cast Iron Set (for £100) will be a total hit with shoppers. It solves the age old problem that many people have of storing cast iron pieces in small spaces and brings in so many different cooking elements. Within it you'll find a large casserole, a shallow casserole and a griddle pan. To have this packed all in one unit and neatly stacked together is a genius idea.

Away from the pans (which start at just £25), the collection also encompasses tableware, utensils and chef's knives – each of which reflect 'Tom's own practical finessed approach to cooking'.

When I previewed the collection, the chefs at the restaurant (Kerridge's very own Chalk in London) were using the collection to cook and serve the food, showing off the versatility of the different pieces.

The wait is now on until the 6th of November, when you can snap up pieces from the collection for yourself. Does anything catch your eye from a first glance?

