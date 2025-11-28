My vacuum (and its tools) are responsible for so much clutter in my home – but this is the game-changing storage solution I'm buying to put an end to it
It's perfect for homes with limited storage
I’m the Ideal Home team’s resident vacuum tester and go-to for all things decluttering and organising. But the irony of it all is that my Dyson vacuum cleaner (and its tools) is the biggest cause of the clutter in my home, which is why I was thrilled to learn that the game-changing Vacuum Stand Holder for Dyson, was £39.99 now £33.99 at Amazon exists.
Anyone who owns one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners will know that it’s a must-have appliance for any home. These vacuums are known for their impressive engineering, and the cordless stick models are famed for their sleek build. But as someone who lives in a small home with limited storage, I still struggle to store my vacuum and its many floorheads and attachments out of the way.
As a result, I’m constantly tripping over it. And as Dyson doesn’t offer an accessory bag like a certain other big brand (yep, I’m talking about Shark), the tools are constantly cluttering my space and making my home look messy. So, you can bet your bottom dollar that anything that promises to clear my vacuum clutter for under £40 is going straight into my basket.
This genius vacuum stand is suitable for ten different Dyson vacuum models, including the bestselling Dyson Gen5detect and one of my personal favourites, the Dyson Absolute V12 Detect Slim. It’s completely freestanding and easy to assemble (as confirmed by happy customers in the review section), and the heavy-duty base means that it won’t topple over.
It also comes with built-in cable management, which means you can hide the cable clutter when you eventually have to charge your cordless vacuum cleaner. And as long as you place the stand near a plug socket, it’ll look relatively unassuming and offer a fuss-free way to store a vacuum cleaner.
But what I love most is that this vacuum stand also has four front-facing hooks on the front of it, which allows you to keep your attachments safe and secure without them cluttering up your space. And with everything assembled, I actually think it looks quite smart.
Of course, Dyson vacuum cleaner stands and docks do already exist. Almost all models come with a dock that can be attached to the wall, but this isn’t always accessible for everyone. Renters with strict landlords often can’t drill into walls, and some people simply might not want to have their vacuum hanging from a wall (I know I don’t!).
There’s also the Floor Dok™ Multi, £119 at Dyson, a freestanding dock that stores the vacuum and up to five tools. However, it’s only suitable for certain models - and in this case, it’ll only fit Dyson V11, V15 Detect and Outsize vacuums. Because of this, something like the Amazon stand is a perfect, clutter-free alternative.
But don’t worry, I’ve also found a few other options for those who don’t have a Dyson and have another of the best vacuum cleaners instead.
I can't wait to see this curb my vacuum clutter for good!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
