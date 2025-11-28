I’m the Ideal Home team’s resident vacuum tester and go-to for all things decluttering and organising. But the irony of it all is that my Dyson vacuum cleaner (and its tools) is the biggest cause of the clutter in my home, which is why I was thrilled to learn that the game-changing Vacuum Stand Holder for Dyson, was £39.99 now £33.99 at Amazon exists.

Anyone who owns one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners will know that it’s a must-have appliance for any home. These vacuums are known for their impressive engineering, and the cordless stick models are famed for their sleek build. But as someone who lives in a small home with limited storage, I still struggle to store my vacuum and its many floorheads and attachments out of the way.

As a result, I’m constantly tripping over it. And as Dyson doesn’t offer an accessory bag like a certain other big brand (yep, I’m talking about Shark ), the tools are constantly cluttering my space and making my home look messy. So, you can bet your bottom dollar that anything that promises to clear my vacuum clutter for under £40 is going straight into my basket.

Kukikan Vacuum Stand Holder for With 4 Hooks for Dyson Cordless Vacuum & Accessories Was £39.99 now £33.99 at Amazon

This genius vacuum stand is suitable for ten different Dyson vacuum models, including the bestselling Dyson Gen5detect and one of my personal favourites, the Dyson Absolute V12 Detect Slim . It’s completely freestanding and easy to assemble (as confirmed by happy customers in the review section), and the heavy-duty base means that it won’t topple over.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It also comes with built-in cable management, which means you can hide the cable clutter when you eventually have to charge your cordless vacuum cleaner . And as long as you place the stand near a plug socket, it’ll look relatively unassuming and offer a fuss-free way to store a vacuum cleaner.

But what I love most is that this vacuum stand also has four front-facing hooks on the front of it, which allows you to keep your attachments safe and secure without them cluttering up your space. And with everything assembled, I actually think it looks quite smart.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

Of course, Dyson vacuum cleaner stands and docks do already exist. Almost all models come with a dock that can be attached to the wall, but this isn’t always accessible for everyone. Renters with strict landlords often can’t drill into walls, and some people simply might not want to have their vacuum hanging from a wall (I know I don’t!).

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s also the Floor Dok™ Multi, £119 at Dyson , a freestanding dock that stores the vacuum and up to five tools. However, it’s only suitable for certain models - and in this case, it’ll only fit Dyson V11, V15 Detect and Outsize vacuums. Because of this, something like the Amazon stand is a perfect, clutter-free alternative.

But don’t worry, I’ve also found a few other options for those who don’t have a Dyson and have another of the best vacuum cleaners instead.

Maclean MC-905 Universal Cordless Vacuum & Accessories Floor Stand Holder Was £40.33 now £27.95 at Amazon There may be a Dyson vacuum in the picture above, but this universal stand will be suitable for any brand of vacuum - as long as it's cordless. It also has space for four accessories. Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner IP3251UKT Was £549.99 now £314 at Shark If you're looking for a new vacuum cleaner and want something neat and tidy, I couldn't recommend this model enough. It comes with an auto-empty stand for easy storage (and ease of use), as well as space on the dock for tools. LANMU Wall Mount for Vacuum Cleaner Was £9.99 now £8.49 at Amazon If you have a cordless that doesn't have a wall mount, this product can either be drilled into the wall OR be stuck with an adhesive plate. It should also suit all Shark, most Dyson, and most cordless vacuum cleaners.

I can't wait to see this curb my vacuum clutter for good!