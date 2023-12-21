Boxing Day dehumidifier deals – where to get the best savings to help with damp, mould and condensation

Finding a great dehumidifier deal this Boxing Day is the perfect way to save money on sorting out excess indoor moisture in 2024, especially if your home suffers from damp or condensation.

It might be poor ventilation or poor insulation that's causing mould to form in your home, or excess moisture from the bathroom, kitchen, or laundry that's upping indoor humidity. Either way, if airing your home isn't fixing the problem then plugging in one of the best dehumidifiers on the market could be the moisture-extracting solution you need for the New Year.

We've spent countless hours testing dehumidifiers, so we know our stuff when it comes to these damp-busting devices, from the most reliable brands, to features you need to pay attention to and, of course, where to pick one up at a discount.

We've prioritised deals on appliances the Ideal Home team has tried and tested, scouring the shops for the lowest prices on bestselling dehumidifiers from Meaco, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Pro Breeze, De'Longhi, and more.

If our top-rated dehumidifiers have sold out, then we'll bring you the next best thing, sourcing affordable dehumidifiers that are in stock and offer great savings this Boxing Day. Just make sure you check out the other Boxing Day deals on offer when you're done.

Where to find the cheapest Boxing Day dehumidifier deals

Best Boxing Day dehumidifier deals

Pro Breeze 500ml Dehumidifier | was £39.99 now £33.74 at Amazon

The smaller cousin of the Pro Breeze 1500ml Dehumidifier that is our top recommendation for best dehumidifier under £100, this even more compact option is an Amazon bestseller. Its extraction rate is small, with it only able to extract 0.25L of moisture per day, but it can still help to combat condensation and small amounts of excess moisture.

MeacoDry ABC 12L Dehumidifier | was £329.97 now £169.97 at Appliances Direct This is a quiet, small and lightweight design with handy features including a child lock, laundry mode and a timer. Size-wise it should work well in a space up to the average 3 bedroom house.

Dimplex 14L EverDri dehumidifier | was £219.99 now from £185 at Amazon

Amazon has reduced the price of the Dimplex 14L EverDri dehumidifier, which means you can get your hands on it for less. The appliance is one of our favourites, with a built-in humidistat for better control of your indoor moisture levels, and a carbon filter to reduce odours and other pollutants.

HUMSURE 20L Dehumidifier | was £199.99 now £147.99 at Amazon This machine comes with multiple features including a laundry mode for faster clothes drying and an auto defrost function. Reviews are glowing about the efficiency of the unit.

Russell Hobbs20L Dehumidifier | was £199.99 now £174 at Very

A good value large dehumidifier, this 20L option is relatively affordable considering its high extraction rate. On the flipside, it uses a fair bit of energy, has a low capacity tank, and it's not the quietest model, but if you're looking for powerful performance on a budget then this is still a good buy.

PureMate 12L/Day Dehumidifier with Air Purifier was £189.99 now £128.24 at Amazon This dehumidifier extracts 12l of water a day and will shut itself off automatically. Reviews say that it makes a big difference when drying clothes and keeping on top of mold in a damp home. They do also say that it's fairly loud so that's something to bear in mind.

Russell Hobbs RHDH1001 10 Litre/Day Dehumidifier | was £169 now £134 at Very

A mid-range price point and reasonable extraction rate make the Russell Hobbs 10L dehumidifier a good buy for most homes. The water tank capacity isn't the biggest and it's not the quietest, but it does a decent job for a decent price.

Hangsun 12L Dehumidifier | was £218.98 now £138.95 at Amazon This device comes with nifty humidity lights which allow you to track room humidity so you don't have to be using it unnecessarily. There are three different modes, two fan speeds and two ways of emptying – either manually or with a drain hose outlet so it can run continuously.

CONOPU 2300ml Dehumidifier | was £73.99 now £55.99 at Amazon Over 4,000 people have averaged this machine a nice 4 out of 5 stars. It's light, portable and great for smaller spaces. It's also got the always-handy sleep function.

Streetwize Compact Electric Dehumidifier | was £69.99 now £56.99 at Very This small dehumidifier only extracts about 1.3L of moisture a day so won't be useful for larger spaces. That said, if you have a laundry room, storage unit or wardrobe that needs moisture keep in check, then this might work for you.

VonHaus 1100ml Dehumidifier | was £49.99 now £34.99 at VonHaus At 1100ml this is one of the smallest dehumidifiers, but that also means it could be just what you need for a small flat or room. Due to its size it's also easy to move around. There's a quiet sleep function, too, so you can have it in your bedroom or home office without issue.

Daewood 700ml Dehumidifier | was £49.99 now £44.99 at Robert Dyas The discount may be petite, but so is this device. It's a good consideration to add to the worktop in a small kitchen or a little laundry space. Plus, it automatically when switches off when full so you don't run the risk of leakage.

EcoAir DD1 Simple Blue MK3 Desiccant Dehumidifier | was £239.98 now £232.00 at Amazon

A desiccant dehumidifier is more efficient at lower temperatures than your usual compressor dehumidifier. The EcoAir DD1 Simple MK3 can be operated in any space that's above 1°C, making it a great option for a garage, basement, or unheated rooms during the winter months. Our EcoAir DD1 Simple MK3 review has the full lowdown.

De'Longhi DEX216F 16L Dehumidifier | was £349.99 now £273.65 at Amazon Can a dehumidifier be stylish? Well, this device proves so, switching up the usual 'white box' design for navy gloss curves. What's more, it can extract 16 litres of moisture from the air each day, and does so at just 40dB – pretty quiet for a dehumidifier.

Meaco Junior 8 Litre Desiccant Dehumidifier | was £199.99 , now £164.94 at Appliances Direct

Save on this Meaco pick today, with this offering coming from our top-rated dehumidifier brand. It has a laundry mode which is perfect for drying clothes in the coming months without turning your tumble dryer on.

Russell Hobbs RHDH1061G Portable Dehumidifier | was £51.99 now £49 at Amazon

The discount isn't huge, but then the price of this compact dehumidifier is already very affordable. Its extraction rate isn't the biggest at just 0.3L/day but if you're looking for a portable dehumidifier then this ultra-compact option is a great buy.

Sale shopping advice

The demands of modern life mean that our homes are constantly being pumped full of moisture thanks to the regular cycle of bathing, cooking, washing and cleaning – all of which use gallons of hot water and can create steam. Let that steam and moisture build up and it will cause dampness, which can stain your walls, and, left unchecked, could cause long-term damage to your home, as well as your health.

If you struggle to properly ventilate your home by opening windows or using extractor fans in the kitchen and bathroom, or you're employing one of the best heated clothes airers to dry washing over winter, then a dehumidifier can be a useful ally in tackling excess damp and condensation.

Plus, as this Martin Lewis energy-saving laundry tip recently pointed out, a dehumidifier can be more economical than a tumble dryer when it comes to drying wet washing indoors. You just need to compare how much it costs to run a dehumidifier with how much it costs to run a tumble dryer to see the difference in electricity costs!

But what should you look out for before you shop an enticing dehumidifier deal?

Extraction rate: This tells you how much moisture a dehumidifier can suck from the air. It's generally measured in litres per hour, and is a useful way to compare dehumidifier performance levels.

Room size: Most dehumidifiers will tell you the maximum area they can successfully filter in the specifications. This tends to be measured in m³ which takes into account the room's length, width, and height. The larger the space the dehumidifier can filter, the more expensive it's likely to be, and more powerful appliances are also likely to be heavier and bulkier. However, it's important to invest in a dehumidifier that's powerful enough to cope with your space if you want it to eliminate moisture successfully.

Noise levels: Most dehumidifiers use a fan to suck air into the unit and pass it through a series of filters to extract the moisture before expelling the air back into the room. This means that dehumidifiers can be noisy, so if peace and quiet are important to you then you'll want to check out the dehumidifier's noise levels before you shop. These are measured in dB with dehumidifiers ranging from around 15dB on their lowest settings to 50dB on max.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

Seasonal sales

Investing in air-quality appliances can be expensive, whether you're looking for the best air purifiers to help cut down allergens and indoor pollutants, one of the best fans or best portable air conditioners for keeping cool in the summer heat, or a dehumidifier to combat indoor moisture in the winter months.

Although you can get low cost dehumidifiers (you'll find our tried and tested favourites in our guide to the best dehumidifiers under £100), a cheap dehumidifier can lack power. That's why sale periods can be a great time to browse for top quality dehumidifier deals as they offer the opportunity to snap up a high performing dehumidifier for less.

October to January, when the weather gets cold and wet, are when dehumidifer sales peak, so if you can time your purchase 'out of season' during the summer months then you're more likely to find the cheapest dehumidifier prices. Key sales dates like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are also a great time to look for discounted dehumidifiers.

If you have your eye on a particular product then the best way to stay in the loop regarding sales is to sign up for the brand's email newsletter, this way you're likely to be the first to hear about dehumidifier sales when prices drop – or you could bookmark this dehumidifier deals page, of course!

(Image credit: ProBreeze)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals

The term 'Black Friday' originated in the US to denote the first day following Thanksgiving when retailers would cut prices to draw holidaymakers to shop their store's sales. Driven by global brands, the price-slashing event soon crossed the pond, and now Black Friday – closely followed by Cyber Monday – has become one of the UK's biggest consumer extravaganzas, rivaling traditional Boxing Day sales.

That said, in recent years, the event has spread to encompass more than just one day, with retailers starting Black Friday discounting earlier and earlier so that a full Black Friday 'week' of discounts isn't uncommon. Last year, we even saw retailers running Black Friday promotions throughout the whole month of November.

Whether or not you agree with the rampant consumerism Black Friday has now come to represent, there's no denying it can be a great time for Black Friday dehumidifier deals and Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals. Last year, Black Friday dehumidifier deals were fairly thin on the ground, but previous years saw some hefty discounting, so we'll be keeping our eye out for all this year's top Black Friday dehumidifier deals and Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals as they drop.

Make sure to bookmark the Ideal Home Black Friday home deals page to get alerts for all the biggest Black Friday homeware sales as they launch.

Amazon Prime Day dehumidifier deals

Amazon Prime Day – the brand's yearly price-slashing event – can mean some great Prime Day dehumidifier deals.

In 2023, Prime Day dehumidifier deals ran from the 11th-12th of July and the 10th-11th of October, with significant discounts on both the ProBreeze Amazon storefront and Russell Hobbs Amazon storefront.

After two Prime Day deals events in 2023, we're now not expecting to see another Prime Day until 2024. Potentially in July 2024 based on the timing of previous years. Nothing is confirmed yet, but keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals page for all the latest news and best deals as they launch.

In the meantime, you could sign up for Amazon Prime membership so you're all set to shop when the next Prime Day dehumidifier deals take place. Generally, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the biggest discounts on Prime Day. You can sign up or renew your membership below. Usually, new Prime members can also access a free 30-day membership trial to test out its perks.

We'll do our best to keep this page updated with the best dehumidifier deals around, so remember to check back – especially during the key sale dates we've listed above.