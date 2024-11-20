Dunelm has slashed the prices of its heated airers and electric blankets for Black Friday - these are the deals to buy now
You won't want to miss out on grabbing one of these winter warmers
Are you suddenly feeling cold? While temperatures have plummeted, Dunelm's Black Friday Deals are bringing the heat as they have slashed the prices of heated airers and blankets.
You’re probably well aware of the sudden temperature drop across the UK. You may have even been lucky enough (or unlucky) to wake up to snow on your doorstep. So, Dunelm’s Black Friday deals couldn't have come at a better time, offering affordable ways to keep your house warm in winter.
The sale officially starts today (20 November) and has a range of products available from winter essentials to kitchenware, bedding and furniture. But it was their winter warmers that stuck out the most. In particular, Dunelm’s Heated Airer has been slashed by 35% from £75 to £49, if you’ve been looking to invest in one of the best heated airers.
Here are our top picks from the sale to keep you warm this winter.
Dunelm Black Friday winter warmer deals
£49 is a great price, especially considering Dunelm’s version is highly reviewed, with customers raving about its quick drying time. The airer runs at around 5p per hour and holds 10kg of washing at a time. One review commented that drying time took hours, meaning it costs 30p per load.
Dunelm’s Cosy Cotton Electric Blanket is now £33.60, down from £52. Making it a great contender is you're looking for one of the best heated blankets on a budget. This heated blanket is made of soft and breathable cotton, it has three temperature settings and thermally bonded polyester wadding for extra cosiness. It’s also machine washable.
The Felix Corduroy Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set has been reduced from £25 to £12.50. This thick corduroy bedding will keep you snug all winter long. The reverse side of the fabric is made from a peached fabric designed to ensure greater softness as you sleep. The bedding set is available in four colours
The rest of the Dunelm Black Friday Sale
It's not just winter home essentials that caught our eye, either.
Earlier this year, we were wowed by this dupe for the £352 Richmond Interiors Belle Lovely Chair. Now at just £84.50, we can't believe the price. It's a statement chair that would deliver the wow factor to any room.
This coffee table has beautiful scalloped detailing, which would suit any Cottagecore-inspired living room. At 40cm x 90cm x 58.5cm, it's large enough for all your favourite coffee table books, vases and candles.
If you’re looking for bargain home essentials, Dunelm’s Black Friday Sale is worth a browse. The sale is on until the end of the month, but if you want to beat the drop in temperatures we'd recommend pouncing on these deals now.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Is an expensive mattress protector worth it? This is how much you should be paying for one, according to sleep experts
Mattress protectors can help make a mattress last long, but how much should you be investing in one?
By Zoë Phillimore
-
I tested an air purifier that doesn't need filter replacements – here's why I'm convinced 5 months on
Is it a game-changer or just a gimmick?
By Jullia Joson
-
5 calming Christmas scents recommended by fragrance experts - take the stress out off the festive season this year
Smell your way to a stress-free festive season
By Vanessa Richmond
-
5 reasons why your dehumidifier has stopped collecting water and how to fix them, according to experts
Before throwing in the towel, try these simple troubleshooting methods
By Jullia Joson
-
Melissa Hemsley shares her home truths about her Sunday Cook Off and must-have kitchen products
Chef and cookery writer Melissa Hemsley gets up close and personal with her home truths
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Have you installed a lock cover this winter? Experts recommend this £2 tool to protect your home from break-ins
Did you know your home is more at risk of burglary over winter?
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The 5 ways I'm decorating my small rental kitchen for Christmas - without going over budget
Affordable, adorable and practical for a cooking space - these decor ideas get it right
By Holly Cockburn
-
7 trending Christmas garland ideas – inject some festive spirit into your mantelpiece, hallway, dinner table and more
From hand-made Christmas garland ideas to the styles worth investing in this year
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to make a house smell inviting - 7 ways to create a welcoming space for the festive season
Experts share creative ways to make your home feel cosy with nostalgic and warming scents
By Eilidh Williams
-
8 swanky bar cart ideas to help you create a cosy corner for at-home happy hour
Make sure you're prepped and ready for hosting season with these sparkling bar cart ideas
By Holly Cockburn
-
Lidl’s Light Up Candle is a dead ringer for the viral M&S light up candles - even better their Christmas range starts at 99p
Light up candles are proving to be a huge hit this year
By Kezia Reynolds