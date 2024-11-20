Dunelm has slashed the prices of its heated airers and electric blankets for Black Friday - these are the deals to buy now

Are you suddenly feeling cold? While temperatures have plummeted, Dunelm's Black Friday Deals are bringing the heat as they have slashed the prices of heated airers and blankets.

You’re probably well aware of the sudden temperature drop across the UK. You may have even been lucky enough (or unlucky) to wake up to snow on your doorstep. So, Dunelm’s Black Friday deals couldn't have come at a better time, offering affordable ways to keep your house warm in winter .

The sale officially starts today (20 November) and has a range of products available from winter essentials to kitchenware, bedding and furniture. But it was their winter warmers that stuck out the most. In particular, Dunelm’s Heated Airer has been slashed by 35% from £75 to £49, if you’ve been looking to invest in one of the best heated airers .

Here are our top picks from the sale to keep you warm this winter.

Dunelm Black Friday winter warmer deals

2 Tier Heated Airer Was £75 now £49 at Dunelm £49 is a great price, especially considering Dunelm’s version is highly reviewed, with customers raving about its quick drying time. The airer runs at around 5p per hour and holds 10kg of washing at a time. One review commented that drying time took hours, meaning it costs 30p per load. Cosy Cotton Electric Blanket Was £52 now £33.60 at Dunelm Dunelm’s Cosy Cotton Electric Blanket is now £33.60, down from £52. Making it a great contender is you're looking for one of the best heated blankets on a budget. This heated blanket is made of soft and breathable cotton, it has three temperature settings and thermally bonded polyester wadding for extra cosiness. It’s also machine washable. Felix Corduroy Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set Was £25 now £12.50 at Dunelm The Felix Corduroy Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set has been reduced from £25 to £12.50. This thick corduroy bedding will keep you snug all winter long. The reverse side of the fabric is made from a peached fabric designed to ensure greater softness as you sleep. The bedding set is available in four colours

The rest of the Dunelm Black Friday Sale

It's not just winter home essentials that caught our eye, either.

Lucilla Dining Chair, Boucle Was £169 now £84.50 at Dunelm Earlier this year, we were wowed by this dupe for the £352 Richmond Interiors Belle Lovely Chair. Now at just £84.50, we can't believe the price. It's a statement chair that would deliver the wow factor to any room. Remi Coffee Table Was £99 now £69.30 at Dunelm This coffee table has beautiful scalloped detailing, which would suit any Cottagecore-inspired living room. At 40cm x 90cm x 58.5cm, it's large enough for all your favourite coffee table books, vases and candles. Doris Washable Sherpa Faux Fur Rug Was £49, now £34.30 at Dunelm Available in Bitter Chocolate or Ivory, this plush rug is both simple and sophisticated - ideal for any Scandi-inspired interiors. It is also anti-slip and machine washable making the rug a good fit for high-traffic areas.

If you’re looking for bargain home essentials, Dunelm’s Black Friday Sale is worth a browse. The sale is on until the end of the month, but if you want to beat the drop in temperatures we'd recommend pouncing on these deals now.