Want to be more colour confident in your home? Dulux's bold colour of the year 2025 was chosen to help you do just that
True Joy IS a bright sunny yellow shade perfect for inspiring happiness
Today paint brand Dulux has revealed its colour of the year for 2025 – True Joy. The Dulux colour of the year reveal is one of the most important on the calendar for setting paint trends, so it can be an indication of where styles are going for the year ahead.
As the name of the shade suggests, Dulux True Joy is a very happy and sunny yellow that is set to lift anyone’s spirit. Bright yellow is known to inspire positivity and hope, so it's only fitting that Dulux has also announced their partnership with YoungMinds, a charity which supports and provides mental health resources for people under 25.
Another reason the brand selected True Joy as the COTY 2025 is to inspire confidence – to remind people to not be afraid of embracing colour and being bold in their homes. It’s an energising and motivating shade that aims to push people to look to the future and explore new horizons.
‘The meaning behind the colour’s choice is so impactful,’ explains Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘The sheer bliss the colour exudes physically pushes us to create something better for ourselves; it allows us to put the past behind us and gives us the inspiration we need to forge a future for our proudest, most confident selves. Put simply, True Joy is a call to action.’
How does Dulux COTY 2025 compare to last year’s?
Much like True Joy, Dulux’s colour of the year for 2024 was focused on how paint and colour can contribute to how we feel in our homes. But while the energising True Joy is all about confidence and happiness, the Sweet Embrace shade of 2024 was about feelings of serenity and tenderness – the soft pink shade was meant to recreate the feeling of a comforting hug.
So while the Sweet Embrace was all about softness and pastels, True Joy promotes playfulness and more of the dopamine decor home decor trend.
Dulux Colour Moment 2025
If you’re not quite sure how to decorate with yellow and make the most of their star colour, Dulux also launched the Colour Moment 2025 with outlined colour palette suggestions.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
These help you select shades to pair with True Joy, so if you don't want to go for a full colour drench, you can easily find the colours it works best with to use as an accent colour or feature wall.
There are three available paint ideas, which can each be viewed through the Dulux Visualizer app.
First, there’s the Bold story which is filled with vibrant colours like red, blue and yellow (of course); next we have the Human palette which combines True Joy with grounding muted and earthy tones; and finally there’s the Proud colour story filled spice shades as well as dark blues and greens.
True Joy can be mixed into any of the Dulux paint finishes, either online or in stores using a Dulux tinting machine. But if you’re after a ready-mixed yellow paint, the brand has a wide range on offer – from the trendy butter yellows to a deeper mustard yellow. These are some of our favourite shades.
Our top picks
Dulux's Golden Sands yellow is a warming yellow with a golden undertone that's a bit more earthy and grounded compared to True Joy.
If a cooler and softer yellow is what you're after then the Lemon Spirit, reminiscent of a lemon meringue pie, will work perfectly. It's also the ideal paint for small spaces as the formula contains light-reflective particles that will visually expand the room.
‘It may be difficult to immediately picture where yellow paint could seamlessly slot into your home, but it’s actually much more versatile than you may first think,’ Marianne concludes. We for one can’t wait to start experimenting with this truly joyful colour.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
When to plant winter pansies - Now's the prime time to fill your garden with colourful blooms for the colder months
Pansies will need a little headstart to grow big and bushy this winter
By Lauren Bradbury
-
When to plant iris bulbs - the deadline is looming if you want to fill your garden with bulb or border irises next year
Autumn = Iris planting time
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to make a sofa look good with throws – from colour to placement
Looking to transform your sofa without breaking the bank? We share our top tips for doing just that with throws
By Holly Walsh
-
Tesco’s new F&F homeware launch is simple and stylish - has the supermarket finally cracked home decor?
Understated is clearly effective
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I had a sneak peek at Marks & Spencer new homeware and these are the pieces that should be on your radar for autumn
Marks & Spencer has some great new-season buys and this is my list of the ones you won't want to miss
By Laurie Davidson
-
'Let’s just bring some darker colours in’ – the queen of neutrals Stacey Solomon surprised us with her latest dark and moody George Home range
Stacey Solomon embraces her favourite season in her new George Home collab
By Sara Hesikova
-
Should you open windows when using a dehumidifier? Experts reveal how this small oversight can affect the efficiency of your appliance
Keep this simple tip in mind to ensure your home stays dry and comfortable
By Jullia Joson
-
John Lewis' online Christmas shop is open! These are the baubles we're sure will sell out fast
Is it ever too early for a little Christmas cheer?
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to style the minimaluxe trend in your home, according to a professional interior stylist
Trends might come and go, but get it right and you'll have a stunning look with timeless appeal
By Charlotte Boyd
-
Signs you need a dehumidifier – 6 things to look out for, from condensation on windows to musty odours
When is it time to finally invest in a dehumidifier? These tell-tale signs are the biggest indicators
By Jullia Joson
-
Shark's FlexBreeze fan is on sale for £50 off – here's why we're adding it to our basket in time for Bank Holiday weekend
Quiet, powerful, and easy to switch between modes – what's not to love?
By Jullia Joson