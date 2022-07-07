Fearne Cotton shares the household chore she relies on to clear her head
Here's how Fearne Cotton finds her zen when doing the laundry
The word 'chore' even sounds laborious. When you say it out loud it almost immediately makes your shoulders slump with a huge disgruntled sigh. Although most of us would agree that doing household chores is much less desirable than watching a movie and much less glamorous than going to a restaurant for dinner, I also know that I get quite a large chunk of peace from some chores.
What's that old zen proverb? 'Before enlightenment, chop wood and carry water; after enlightenment, chop wood and carry water.' Simply, there can be beauty and presence in the utterly mundane. Now I don't own an axe and have little need to chop wood but I get the sentiment as I have a favourite little mundane chore that makes me feel good.
I would change the proverb to 'Before peace and calm, do the laundry and fold clothes; after peace and calm do the laundry and fold clothes.' Doing the laundry really floats my boat and has become an unexpected moment of total calm for me.
This is how bathtime in our house goes. I beg Rex to get in the shower on average twenty times (I wish I was exaggerating) before he acquiesces, while Honey is in the bath playing with her dolls. I know I have an allotted time where I can make sense of my day and run through a mental list whilst they're both washing and playing. It's a short chunk of time before the chaos of bedtime reading and begging both kids to go to sleep, yet it is long enough to experience a little clarity.
Laundry is my gateway to this mental peace. I sit on the floor of my bedroom, which is next door to the bathroom the kids are in. I get everything out of the basket that holds crumpled, strewn about clean clothes that have come out of the tumble dryer. Separated socks, Honey's PJ top tangled up with Rex's sports shorts, my knickers in an actual twist. One by one, out they come, as I fold each item and create piles that relate to each family member. Each pile can then be easily carried to the correct bedroom so it can be put away. Whilst folding each garment, and pairing each sock, my mind quietens down.
This simple task weirdly needs more brain power than one would expect. The piles cultivate a feeling of order and serenity, like I'm making sense of the day and getting my ducks in a row (or pants). All the emails I know I haven't replied to, all the writing deadlines I've overrun on, all the text messages that have gone unanswered, feel a lot less relevant in that moment of simple folding and organising. It's as if I'm folding my mind into tiny, neat origami shapes that are much less overwhelming than the usual chaos in my tangled brain.
It's the small victories that count and this nightly mission is certainly one that gives me great satisfaction and a much quieter head. It may be temporary as the bedtime circus ensues moments later but it's a chore I'm definitely sticking with.
Fearne Cotton is one of the best known and most popular broadcasters in the UK and is most recently known as the Founder of the wellbeing brand, Happy Place. The brand was created from her first book released in 2017, Happy, which was a Sunday Times Bestseller and a silver Nielsen Bestseller. This was the first in a series of books talking about her own, and some of the not so positive, experiences with happiness. This was also the premise for her podcast launched in 2018, Happy Place, and has featured an array of guest such as Ellie Golding, Hilary Rodham Clinton, Jada Pinkett Smith, Russell Brand, Gary Barlow, Alicia Keys, and Elizabeth Gilbert amongst others. To date, the podcast has over 59 million downloads and continues to top the charts. 2019 saw a further extension of the brand into the live space, with over 10,000 people attending two Happy Place Festivals, one in the north and one in the south of England. The Festival went virtual in 2020, running over for month featuring around 150 pieces of content. The Festivals return later on this summer to Chiswick House & Gardens and Tatton Park.
Her third children’s book Your Mood Journal was published in the November 2020, and her most recent book Bigger Than Us, was published in January this year. In 2021 Fearne also launched Happy Place Books, which has already published some amazing works by Lawrence Okolie & Dr Olivia Remes.
Fearne is a mother of two, and step-Mother of two, and closely supports a range of charities - most notably mental health charity Mind, The Prince’s Trust and Coppafeel!, the latter of which she curates the charity’s music festival, Festifeel.
-
Amazon Prime Day home deals for 2022 – early discounts live today
Amazon Prime Day is coming very soon, on the 12th July, and these are the deals live early
By Molly Cleary
-
Small home office ideas to create a perfectly petite WFH set-up
We prove that you don't need vast amounts of space to make a home office work
By Tamara Kelly
-
Char-Broil All Star gas barbecue review - a speedy grill for smaller families
Not keen on buying an oversized, behemoth BBQ? The Char-Broil All Star gas barbecue is the perfect size for a feeding a few on a petite patio
By Ginevra Benedetti