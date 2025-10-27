Furnishing a small living room can be a challenge since you're working with less space, but the needs for the space remain the same as with a lounge double the size. One of the trickiest tasks is finding the right coffee table for a small living room – I’d know, because it’s a challenge I’ve faced before, but it’s a fun one too, so don’t worry!

In fact, I’m in the market for a new coffee table for my small living area again as I’m writing this. Generally speaking, when thinking of small living room ideas, it’s best to establish your priorities for your space and what your must-have pieces are, starting with the best sofa and some small living room storage ideas.

For some, a coffee table is not an essential. But if you really want and/or need one in your living space, the below expert tips on how to choose a coffee table for a small living room will lend a helping hand in the shopping process. And based on the pros’ advice and my previous experience, I’ve also put together a list of the best coffee table styles for small living rooms, along with some of my top picks.

‘The best tables are simple, practical, and beautifully made – pieces that look good and earn their place,’ says Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft.

Best places to shop

How to choose

When choosing the best coffee table for your small living room there are a few things to keep in mind and a few boxes that the perfect coffee table design needs to tick.

Size and scale

It’s important for the coffee table to look and feel proportional to the room and the rest of the furniture. Experts recommend following the 2:3 interior design rule to make the choosing process as easy and straightforward as possible.

‘In a smaller living room, proportion is key. Choose a coffee table that feels balanced so it doesn’t overwhelm the space. I normally stick to roughly two-thirds of the length of the sofa as the perfect ratio,’ Kelly at Swyft advises.

Practicality

Every piece of furniture and even decor that you put into a small space needs to work extra hard to earn its place there. The coffee table is no exception, especially as it offers the perfect opportunity for dual purpose, whether that’s storage, seating etc.

‘When choosing the perfect coffee table for a smaller living space, practicality is key,’ says Elena Mellowes, Oak Furnitureland's head of buying. ‘Look for designs that offer clever storage, whether that’s an open shelf like our Henley coffee table or a drawer, to make the most of every inch.’

Shape

What the ideal coffee table shape for you will largely depend on the proportions and layout of your living room. But more often than not, designs that convey lightness and come with some curves will be better suited than heavy-looking, angular coffee table designs – that’s small living room design rules 101.

‘When choosing a coffee table for a small living room, size and shape are the most important considerations,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘Opt for a slim design that doesn’t take up too much floor space and avoid bulky or heavy furniture that overwhelms the area.’

Style

Of course, whatever you incorporate into your living room should work well with everything else in the space, from the living room colour scheme to the style. And that includes your new coffee table.

‘To pull the whole look together, think about how the coffee table fits into the rest of your room,’ Elena at Oak Furnitureland advises, before adding, ‘A coordinated mix of smaller pieces, such as a side table or a nest of tables beside the sofa, adds both function and flow without clutter.’

Best coffee table styles for a small living room

1. Opt for a curved design

If you’re wondering what the best shape for your small living room coffee table is, you can never go wrong with curves – whether that’s a round design, an oval one (which works particularly well as a narrow living room idea) or a more organic, irregular shape, as long as it’s the right size, of course.

‘A rounded or oval shape is a great choice,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James. ‘Straight edges eat up visual and physical space, so even a subtle curve can help make a room feel more open.’

Kelly at Swyft agrees, ‘Opt for rounded edges to keep things flowing and make moving around easier, bruised shins aren’t a good look for anyone.’

La Redoute Quilda Vintage Two-Tier Coffee Table £149.99 at La Redoute When I was shopping for a coffee table for my previous narrow, small living room, I almost bought this La Redoute one. John Lewis Taj Travertine Coffee Table £349 at John Lewis This irregularly shaped coffee table can work in some small living rooms, depending on the proportions. The combination of two different materials is sure to elevate any lounge though. Swyft Coffee Table 04 £299 at Swyft Round coffee tables like this new one from Swyft are a safe bet for small living rooms. And it's especially great because of the extra shelf for storage.

2. Pick a storage design

We’ve already touched on the element of practicality which is exactly where a storage coffee table comes in. It’s usually a struggle to incorporate enough (or any) storage solutions into a small living room. So by opting for a storage design, you kill two birds with one stone.

‘The best kind of coffee table for a small living room is a compact design that includes built-in storage,’ recommends Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘Storage is also a key consideration, as maximising functionality is essential in a small living room, and the coffee table can play an important role in this. Whether it’s an ottoman with hidden, lift-up storage, or a traditional coffee table with a lower shelf, multifunctional pieces help keep the space tidy while making the most of the limited room.’

DUSK Willow Lift Up Coffee Table £159 at DUSK Available in two various wood finishes, this DUSK coffee table doesn't just provide plenty of hidden storage, but the lift-away tabletop is also perfect for working and eating. Habitat Adeline Round Coffee Table £120 at Argos This new storage coffee table from Habitat is already enjoying much popularity. And I'm not surprised as I was recently thinking of buying it myself for my living area. La Redoute Salem Metal Side Table £159.99 at La Redoute Don't be afraid of table designs just because they're called a 'side table'. As long as they're not too tall, they can be used as coffee tables. And that's exactly what I'm planning on doing with this contemporary La Redoute number.

3. Choose a coffee table with legs

Similarly to choosing a sofa with tapered legs to make a small living room look bigger, the same principle works with coffee table designs with legs that give small living spaces an airier look.

‘If you prefer a lighter, more refined look, choose designs with taller metal legs. They help your furniture feel airy and elegant, exactly what a smaller space needs,’ Elena at Oak Furnitureland says.

Kelly at Swyft agrees, ‘Raised-leg designs are another great trick, letting more light pass through and creating a sense of airiness.’

Dunelm Kai Coffee Table £35 at Dunelm Available in four colourways including this gorgeous cherry red, this leggy coffee table from Dunelm is very budget friendly. DUSK Heidi Solid Oak Oval Coffee Table £209 at DUSK Not only that this sleek coffee table comes with slim legs that creates a light and airy look, its curved oval shape is also perfect for a smaller lounge, especially if it's on the more narrow side. Habitat Totley Coffee Table £140 at Argos Just because you have a small living room doesn't mean you can't have fun with your furniture. This colourful, glossy number from Habitat is the perfect example of that.

4. Get extra surface space with nest tables

If you tend to host friends and family in your home, and specifically in the living room, it might be worth investing in a coffee table option that can expand when necessary and offer extra surface space for drinks and snacks. And a set of nest tables is one of the best and easiest ways to go about it.

‘If you need extra surface space, a nest of coffee tables is a fantastic compact option. They take up the footprint of a single table, but the smaller inner table can be pulled out when needed and neatly tucked away again. It’s both practical and effortlessly stylish,’ Elena at Oak Furnitureland explains.

John Lewis Burl Nest of 2 Tables £399 at John Lewis Burl wood-effect furniture is one of the biggest furniture trends of the season that I predict will be even bigger in 2026. And this set of nesting tables showcase it beautifully. Dunelm Bryant Upholstered Pouffe Coffee Table Nest £249 at Dunelm I'm really impressed with Dunelm's unusual take on nest tables, combining a coffee table with a storage ottoman into one. So clever! Habitat Xylo Nest of 2 Tables £110 at Argos This nest of tables from Habitat looks both 70s retro and super contemporary at the same time. Available in two different wood-effect finishes, it always looks chic though.

5. Turn an ottoman into a coffee table

Similarly, turning an ottoman into a coffee table by adding a tray like this John Lewis lacquer tray on top means that you will have extra seating - or even storage if it’s an ottoman design with hidden storage within - when you need it.

‘Ottoman coffee tables offer multifunctional use, serving as extra seating or a footrest as well as an additional surface,’ Magdalena at Barker and Stonehouse says.

DUSK Stockton Round Storage Pouffe £189 at DUSK Opting for an ottoman in place of a coffee table is the perfect opportunity to inject some extra storage and some pattern, too. Stripes are the most timeless and safest bet. Dunelm Beatrice Matte Velvet Footstool £169 at Dunelm The Beatrice snuggle chair is one of Dunelm's most popular designs. And the coordinating ottoman/footstool is just as stylish. And unlike some other ottoman designs, it's not too big or too expensive either. The Cotswold Company Clover Rectangular Coffee Table with Shelf- Stone Linen £450 at The Cotswold Company Most ottomans come with hidden, closed storage. But if you're after a more open, airier look, a design like this one might be more suitable for your lounge.

Which one is your favourite?