Swivel chairs are the emerging trend taking over 2025 – I sat on 40 different versions to find the best for timeless style and comfort

Living room swivel chairs are trending – and I’m so here for it as there are so many stylish and unique designs around at the moment. In fact, one could say there are too many, making it difficult to decide which one to invest in.

But when it comes to any living room seating idea, it’s not just the looks that matter. Comfort is just as important – and that’s exactly why I had a spin (quite literally) in 40 different swivel chair designs to find out which ones are the most comfortable, as well as stylish, and worth the money.

This living room trend is not going anywhere soon as it is both functional and timelessly elegant. So if you do like the idea of having a spin on your living room accent chair, then I’ve put together a list of the best swivel chairs I’ve come across, accompanied by a deep dive into the seating trend.

(Image credit: DFS)

Where to shop for swivel chairs – the quick list

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Best living room swivel chairs

I’ve been to several home and furniture stores to test out their respective offerings on my quest to find the best swivel chairs there are. I’ve sat on a total of 40 different swivel chair styles – which is a lot more than most, given how specific this accent chair category is. And taking style, comfort, price point, as well as originality into account, these six are my top picks I’d recommend to anyone that wants to add a swivel chair into their lounge.

Best for style Next Otis Boucle Swivel Accent Chair £399 at Next Next's Otis chair has been on my radar for a while, even before the swivel chair trend truly kicked in. I love its cloud-like shape, which is enhanced by the ivory boucle upholstery (it also comes in a dark sage green shade). Trying it in person, it looks just as stylish. And while it doesn't provide the levels of enveloping comfort that a snuggle swivel chair would, it's still comfortable to sit on, offering a decent amount of support. Best for comfort Furniture Village Legend Fabric Swivel Chair £745 at Furniture Village The Legend swivel chair by Furniture Village is the perfect style to put your feet up on and curl up under a throw with a book or watching the TV - it's the ideal cosy living room idea or addition to a reading nook. Available in 11 upholstery options, this round loveseat is equipped with a pillowy soft seat cushion, along with two matching scatter cushions and a larger pillow-shaped back cushion which provides a decent amount of neck support. Best leather Baker and Stonehouse Gardin Leather Swivel Chair £749 at Barker and Stonehouse The Gardin swivel chair is the perfect example of the most popular swivel chair style, sporting curved and sculptural shapes. Featuring a hidden swivel mechanism, this accent chair is upholstered in an expensive-looking leather that's perfectly smooth and coloured in a delicious hue of caramel brown - right on trend with current living room colour schemes. Leather is a hardwearing fabric which doesn't require a lot of maintenance and is easily cleaned, so if you're worried about spillages or damage, this is the perfect style for you. Best design classic Vitra Eames Lounge Chair £5475 at John Lewis The Vitra Eames is one of the most renowned chair design classics which many a brand has tried to replicate. But none have come quite close enough. But this chair's legendary status is also reflected in its price which is rather steep, passing the £5000 mark - so this recommendation could also double as the best luxury swivel. But if you are willing to splash on your seating and make an investment that could grow in the future (as many design classics get only more valuable with time), I can't recommend this chic design enough. Traditionally, it comes in black leather which is the one I tried in store as well. But I love this ivory boucle version, too. Best for safety Andrew Martin Dorothy Swivel Chair £575 at Andrew Martin Cream-coloured boucle is one of the most popular materials of choice when it comes to the living room swivel chair trend. Andrew Martin's Dorothy swivel is further proof of this. Boasting a tapered shape and a curved backrest, the chair can be equipped with a lock system upon request to ensure safety if you have children or pets. The lock system only allows it to spin to a certain point and then makes the chair stop, something I haven't encountered on any other chairs I tested. Best hidden swivel Ted Baker Grove Swivel Accent Chair £799 at DFS I can usually spot a swivel chair from a mile away - which is exactly what I was doing when going from store to store testing out different swivel chairs. But this Ted Baker design threw me as it doesn't display the usual swivel chair attributes. For one, it comes with wooden legs which swivel chairs never do. But here, only the top part swivels, revealing a lovely rotating surprise. Available in nine various shades of velvet, this unique design is ideal if you don't want it to be obvious that your chair is a swivel.

What are the benefits of swivel chairs?

The main benefits of swivel chairs are their versatility and multifunctionality, as Helen Pett, brand ambassador for Arteriors, confirms.

‘In an age where more of us are both working and hosting from home , there is more of a demand for chairs that add a different dimension to the home and can cater to different occasions. Swivel chairs are so versatile and work perfectly for work calls, cocktail parties or even reading nooks,’ she explains.

Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com, continues, adding that they make for a great small living room idea, ‘Swivel chairs work perfectly in smaller homes as an armchair with a little more function, whether that’s in a home office or living room. In a larger home, pairing swivels together is a great option for entertaining spaces so guests can turn to talk to each other. Swivel chairs also work well for hobby rooms or a stylish addition to a dressing table.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Why are living room swivel chairs trending?

Their versatility and multipurpose function is also largely why accent swivel chairs are currently on trend. But with one of the biggest overarching interior trends being embracing retro and vintage styles and making them modern, it makes sense that swivel chairs favoured in the 70s are making a big comeback.

‘The interiors world has fully embraced a retro revival, with rich, earthy tones and warm rusts taking centre-stage, alongside sumptuous velvets and classic brown leathers,’ says Daniel Smith, Danetti founder. ‘Many swivel chairs today offer a fresh reinterpretation of 1970s design and are a great addition to most living spaces. With sculptural curves and inviting softness, they offer a perfect blend of comfort and sociability – creating a cosy, cocoon-like seat that makes a bold design statement.’

(Image credit: King Living)

And as dopamine decorating and injecting your personality into your home is becoming increasingly more popular, swivel chairs with their individualistic shapes and designs make for the perfect addition to a personalised living room scheme.

‘Swivel chairs are absolutely part of the furniture for 2025,’ says Gisela Lancaster, buying manager at Sofology. ‘They’re an easy refresh option for anybody looking to update a space with considered pieces that are less about the matching set, and more about maximum impact. Swivel styles offer additional functionality, allowing you to enjoy a 360 view, with many designs offering sleek silhouettes and structural features. These inject a sense of flair and individuality into a room. Art Deco styles and sculpted bold designs where the swivel function is hidden can often look super luxe and often come without the uncomfortable price tag.’

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, concludes, ‘The swivel feature is incredibly practical, allowing for ease of movement and versatile seating arrangements, whether for conversations or watching TV. Plus, it’s also a great way to introduce playful shapes, textures, and bold colours to a living room.’