I saw the best of Habitat's new season collection in person – these are the 7 pieces I predict will sell out
You'll be seeing these items all over social media very soon...
Habitat has become one of my favourite brands for affordable and stylish homeware in the last year, and the new spring and summer collection has pushed my obsession to new heights.
One of the biggest perks of my job as a homes and interiors journalist is getting to see all the new season homeware collections and home decor trends in person ahead of a launch. As Habitat is one of those brands that you will often only see online or on a supermarket shelf, it's one of my favourite shows to attend to get a proper hands-on feel of the collection.
The new Habitat collection has already started dropping online and I have leads on what is destined to be a bestseller and the hidden gems you might miss on the supermarket shelf. These are all the things I'd recommend bookmarking to shop now or regret later.
The future sellouts
The hero collection for Habitat's spring and summer collection is called 'Marvellous Memphis', named after a design movement from the 1980s, and it leans into Habitat's DNA with retro-inspired furniture, lighting and future design classics. However, if you're not into the bright primary colour trend the 'Nordic Botanist' and 'Modest Luxury' collections held some more neutral gems.
In my opinion, the star of the show was the new Dawson Fabric Swivel Chair in a stunning electric blue, priced at £200 it was a hit at the show and is already selling fast online.
But it's not the only piece that caused a stir, here are the 6 other items destined to be a hit.
This is another item in the Memphis collection that's already tipped to be a sellout. The orange lamp launched last week and stock levels are already low and close to selling out.
This mid-century cushion kept drawing my eye every time I saw it. It's a hidden gem, that I reckon it's on its way to being a sellout.
Habitat's original scalloped rattan tray sold out multiple times when it launched before it became a mainstay of the range, I predict this modern spin on the rattan tray will enjoy the same must-have status.
The scoop chair is back from Habitat's 60th collection which launched last year, but this one features an on-trend burgundy colourway. Comfortable and stylish it's perfect for styling in a laid-back lounge or teenage bedroom.
Available in pink and green, this stunning glass vase is inspired by a liquorice twist. It has a timeless artisanal look and is sure to be a staple on many coffee tables this summer.
These are just the pieces I'm expecting to be a hit, there are so many more hidden gems on offer in the new Habitat collection including the new Habitat x Sanderson range collaboration that launched in January with some of the most beautiful glassware I've seen on the high street.
Which is your favourite piece?
