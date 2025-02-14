I saw the best of Habitat's new season collection in person – these are the 7 pieces I predict will sell out

Habitat has become one of my favourite brands for affordable and stylish homeware in the last year, and the new spring and summer collection has pushed my obsession to new heights.

One of the biggest perks of my job as a homes and interiors journalist is getting to see all the new season homeware collections and home decor trends in person ahead of a launch. As Habitat is one of those brands that you will often only see online or on a supermarket shelf, it's one of my favourite shows to attend to get a proper hands-on feel of the collection.

The new Habitat collection has already started dropping online and I have leads on what is destined to be a bestseller and the hidden gems you might miss on the supermarket shelf. These are all the things I'd recommend bookmarking to shop now or regret later.

The burgundy scoop chair at the Habitat press show (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The future sellouts

The hero collection for Habitat's spring and summer collection is called 'Marvellous Memphis', named after a design movement from the 1980s, and it leans into Habitat's DNA with retro-inspired furniture, lighting and future design classics. However, if you're not into the bright primary colour trend the 'Nordic Botanist' and 'Modest Luxury' collections held some more neutral gems.

Dawson Fabric Swivel Chair £200 at Habitat In my opinion, the star of the show was the new Dawson Fabric Swivel Chair in a stunning electric blue, priced at £200 it was a hit at the show and is already selling fast online.

But it's not the only piece that caused a stir, here are the 6 other items destined to be a hit.

These are just the pieces I'm expecting to be a hit, there are so many more hidden gems on offer in the new Habitat collection including the new Habitat x Sanderson range collaboration that launched in January with some of the most beautiful glassware I've seen on the high street.

Which is your favourite piece?