Next has given the most ‘marmite’ trend of the year a makeover - 6 stylish picks to take it into 2026
This trend has had a huge revival this year, but it isn't to everyone's tastes...
Next is one of my favourite places to secure on-trend homeware and fashion, but right now, their take on the year’s most ‘marmite’ has me obsessed - I’ve never seen a brand do leopard print so well.
Whether you love it or hate it, leopard print has been a huge home decor trend, as well as strutting down the runways this year. From leopard print bedding to glittery gold leopard print coupes (£18 at Next), the animal print revival has been unescapable.
I’ll admit, I’m a big fan of leopard print, but I appreciate that it’s not for everyone. However, give me just five minutes, as these six Next leopard print buys prove that this somewhat gaudy trend can look super stylish.
Next features leopard print in every way possible. From the smallest accent as a photo frame (£7.50) to one of the best swivel chairs I’ve seen - the Opulent Velvet Leopard Print Emilie Swivel Accent Chair (£425).
The range is so expansive that there truly is something for everyone, wherever they are on their pattern journey. I’ve even spotted a leopard print pedal bin (£75) nestled in Next’s vast inventory.
I genuinely can't stop thinking about these coupes - they're just so chic! This print is also available on champagne flutes if you prefer.
Leopard print has a retro, ‘70s style that I love, and for me, it is associated with fashion icons such as Kate Moss and even Jackie Kennedy. Having never really left popular culture, I’d argue that leopard print is a timeless print.
Working with patterns can feel intimidating; however, if you're following the rules of Shania Twain, leopard print is a neutral. If you’re looking to introduce a pop of the print to a neutral space, I’d recommend Next’s Velvet Faux Leopard Print Fringe Cushion (£24). A statement cushion can help you experiment with bolder patterns and colours without making any permanent changes.
On the whole, Next’s leopard print range is opulent and luxurious. Whether you love or hate this animal-print trend, I’m sure you’ll spot something you like.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
