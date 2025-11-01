Next is one of my favourite places to secure on-trend homeware and fashion, but right now, their take on the year’s most ‘marmite’ has me obsessed - I’ve never seen a brand do leopard print so well.

Whether you love it or hate it, leopard print has been a huge home decor trend , as well as strutting down the runways this year. From leopard print bedding to glittery gold leopard print coupes (£18 at Next) , the animal print revival has been unescapable.

I’ll admit, I’m a big fan of leopard print, but I appreciate that it’s not for everyone. However, give me just five minutes, as these six Next leopard print buys prove that this somewhat gaudy trend can look super stylish.

Why not go bold with this Brown Long Leopard Print Faux Fur Throw (£75)? (Image credit: Next)

Next features leopard print in every way possible. From the smallest accent as a photo frame (£7.50) to one of the best swivel chairs I’ve seen - the Opulent Velvet Leopard Print Emilie Swivel Accent Chair (£425) .

The range is so expansive that there truly is something for everyone, wherever they are on their pattern journey. I’ve even spotted a leopard print pedal bin (£75) nestled in Next’s vast inventory.

Leopard print has a retro, ‘70s style that I love, and for me, it is associated with fashion icons such as Kate Moss and even Jackie Kennedy. Having never really left popular culture, I’d argue that leopard print is a timeless print.

Working with patterns can feel intimidating; however, if you're following the rules of Shania Twain, leopard print is a neutral. If you’re looking to introduce a pop of the print to a neutral space, I’d recommend Next’s Velvet Faux Leopard Print Fringe Cushion (£24) . A statement cushion can help you experiment with bolder patterns and colours without making any permanent changes.

On the whole, Next’s leopard print range is opulent and luxurious. Whether you love or hate this animal-print trend, I’m sure you’ll spot something you like.