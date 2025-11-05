'The hallway is a showstopper’ – how Paloma Faith is breathing new life into this timeless interiors trend

The Traitors star Paloma Faith has redefined one of the biggest pattern trends of 2025 with her stunning maximalist hallway - it’s a fresh and imaginative way to nail the stripes trend that has dominated the interiors world this year.

When it comes to nailing home decor trends , singer Paloma Faith’s beautifully stylish home is a good place to start. Known for her eclectic, individual style, the star is known for putting a stylish spin on current trends.

With bold, monochrome stripes, Paloma’s hallway has the Ideal Home office obsessed. Walking the line between structured and expressive, her hallway ideas have offered a new way to embrace stripes at home.

A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith) A photo posted by on

Paloma's stylish striped hallway

After being brutally killed off by pal Alan Carr in episode two of the hit BBC show The Traitors (and thus robbing us of many iconic fashion moments in my book), Paloma has taken to Instagram to share skits of her experience on the show. And it was in one of these videos that we were able to catch a glimpse of the stunning black and white horizontal stripes in the background.

‘I love that Paloma has chosen horizontal stripes - it’s a daring and distinctive choice,’ comments Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director & Colour Expert at Dulux .

‘Vertical stripes are often seen as the ‘safe’ option because they can make a room appear taller, but horizontal ones bring a feeling of expansiveness and calm. They draw the eye along the space, creating a sense of flow and elongation, which can actually make a hallway feel wider and more welcoming. It’s a bold move that perfectly fits Paloma’s creative personality.’

Wooden stairs naturally lend themselves to this stripey trend. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Dixon)

If you have a small hallway , using horizontal lines like Paloma could be a clever way to open up the space, whilst giving it a playful and individual feel. You could opt for softer colours such as baby blue or even butter yellow paired with white stripes for an airy, almost coastal, look.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘From Regency stripes to classic blue and white Cornishware, stripes have remained a staple in design for centuries because of their unique ability to be both bold and versatile. Their structured, linear nature creates a sense of order and rhythm, making them visually appealing and easy to incorporate into various styles. Whether neat pinstripes, bold nautical bands, or playful multi-coloured versions, stripes can adapt to most traditional and contemporary décor aesthetics,’ comments Lucy Mather, Interiors Expert at Arighi Bianchi .

‘They also have a timeless quality — rooted in everything from historical fashion and architecture to modern graphic design — ensuring they never feel outdated. Their simplicity allows them to be a neutral backdrop or a striking focal point, making them endlessly adaptable and perennially stylish. Done well, stripes are a design win that can last many years. And, for me, Paloma’s hallway ticks those boxes of strong intention, correct proportion, and stylistic relevance.’

Black and white is always a timeless choice. (Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

I’m a big fan of Paloma’s striped hallway. It’s bold and full of drama. Marianne agrees, calling her paint choice a ‘showstopper.’

‘It’s a brilliant example of how you can use paint to create impact without cluttering the space. The contrast of black and white feels very contemporary, yet it nods to classic design - think French bistros and Art Deco glamour. It’s stylish because it feels personal, not formulaic, and that’s always the hallmark of great interior style,’ she says.

If you’re feeling inspired, here are some more ways to incorporate horizontal stripes into your home.

Joy Stripe Wallpaper £12 at Dunelm Navy can have a dramatic effect without being quite as harsh as black. Furn Deck Stripe Indoor Outdoor Rug £42 at Dunelm Available in four colourways, this rug is ideal if you can't decide between verticle and horizontal stripes. Lick Black 02: Dark Velvet Black Paint - Matt Emulsion Paint £49 at Lick If you want to recreate Paloma's hallway, this rich, black hue is perfect for the job.

I love Paloma’s bold, unapologetic style. What do you think about her striped hallway - yay or nay?