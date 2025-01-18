It's official — striped lamps are the foolproof way to add flair to any room, and these high street brands are nailing the look
Stripes really are the 'it girl' for 2025
Striped lighting is the fun and playing lighting trend we’re seeing everywhere right now, and experts think it’s set to dominate in 2025.
Lamps and lighting fixtures have the power to completely transform a space, dictating the mood and ambience of a room. The striped lighting trend injects bold colour and pattern, without being overwhelming, giving a playful edge to any interiors.
We’ve already seen striped upholstery gain lots of momentum within living room trends, and this is largely down to the timeless appeal of the stripe. Stripes are a subtle way to add colour and pattern to a space without the risk of clashing with the rest of your interiors. While stripes are an important design trend for 2025, they're unlikely to ever really go out of style, so it's the perfect time to try the trend yourself.
Why is striped lighting trending?
'Striped lamps are one of the biggest lighting trends of 2025. While striped lighting has been trending at least since last year, it's really coming to its own this year with bolder designs as we're all becoming more confident with our decorating choices, embracing the dopamine decor trend to make our homes a place of joy and fun,’ says Sara Hesikova, Content Editor and Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Training for Furniture.
One thing about the striped lighting trend is that it is very beginner friendly. If you’re just branching out to adding colour to your home, or perhaps stepping away from a minimalist interior, adding a striped lamp to your bedroom ideas, for example, is a great way to dip your toe in and add some visual texture.
‘People love striped lighting because it’s an easy way to add a bit of flair to a space without overwhelming it. The pattern itself feels timeless but fresh, offering a modern take on more traditional lighting styles. The way the stripes interact with light creates depth, and they can be used to draw attention to specific areas of a room—whether that’s a piece of artwork, a feature wall, or even just to accentuate the overall vibe of the room,’ says Jamie Moxey, lighting specialist at Dusk Lighting.
‘Striped lighting fits into the current trend of layering textures and patterns within interiors. As people embrace more bold and playful designs, stripes — both horizontal and vertical — have been popping up more in lighting fixtures like table lamps, pendant lights, and wall sconces. It’s a simple way to incorporate a pattern that feels fresh yet familiar, and the emphasis on more personalised, artistic spaces is driving this trend.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
How to style striped lighting
The striped lighting trend is one of the easiest of 2025 trends to style. It suits most aesthetics and wouldn’t look out of place in the majority of spaces.
‘There are so many ways to work striped lighting into your home,’ says Jamie. ‘For a statement look, choose a bold striped pendant light or a floor lamp to create a striking focal point. Striped light shades can add personality to living rooms or bedrooms, while wall sconces can bring a touch of elegance to hallways or bathrooms. If you’re aiming for something a bit more subtle, incorporate striped lighting through smaller accessories, such as a table lamp or a lamp shade, where the pattern can add a little extra intrigue without stealing the show.’
Sara recommends investing in an M&S table lamp such as the Joshua Ceramic Striped Rechargeable Table Lamp (£39.50).
‘I also love this combination of horizontal and vertical stripes from Heal's Raie Fabric Table Lamp. But it's quite pricey, so DUSK just came out with the perfect dupe, the Lucia Striped Table Lamp - however, it's on pre-order and won't arrive until March,’ she says.
Striped lighting is punch, bold and fun, and like all good lighting trends, will transform your room’s atmosphere. This is definitely a trend we recommend embracing in 2025.
Shop the trend:
These are our top high street picks for the striped lighting trend.
The raffia material adds another layer of texture to this lamp. It's natural colourway also means it won't dominate your space, it'll simply enhance it.
This bubblegum pink shade adds a pop of colour to the room without being commandeering. The Raffia shade pairs perfectly with the subtle base, resulting in a lamp that is perfect for more muted spaces.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
What is mattress off-gassing? Sleep experts advise what to do about that 'new mattress' smell
What mattress off-gassing is, how long it lasts, and how to get rid of that new mattress smell quicker
By Zoë Phillimore
-
Stacey Solomon has shared her top wardrobe storage hacks to make getting ready in the morning easier — and they're genius
These five wardrobe storage hacks are a gamechanger
By Katie Sims
-
Are fish the new bows? From sardines to mackerel, interior experts break down the new surprising home decor trend
‘Fish motifs feel versatile and poised to make a splash in 2025’
By Sara Hesikova
-
Are fish the new bows? From sardines to mackerel, interior experts break down the new surprising home decor trend
‘Fish motifs feel versatile and poised to make a splash in 2025’
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to choose a dehumidifier — 5 things you need to know before you buy to get the most out of your money
This is everything you need to make the right decision
By Lauren Bradbury
-
The low-slung furniture trend could be the most relaxing trend of 2025 - it’s also perfect for small spaces
It's time to sit back and relax
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can displaying family photos at home make you happier? According to research it can — 5 ways to do it in style
Harness the mood-boosting power of looking through old photos by displaying your favourites
By Rebecca Knight
-
This £10 product will keep your pet warm all winter - why thermal pet beds are the winter warmer your pet is missing out on
You'd be barking mad not to grab a thermal pet mat for your beloved pet
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This George at Asda chair is the perfect way to nail the Mid-Century look – and it's up to £750 cheaper than other options
How it compares to the high-end version
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
The 5 home fragrances experts say are going out of fashion in 2025 — the scents that are on their way out
Plus, the aromas that are set to be the most popular this year
By Ellis Cochrane
-
IKEA’S new £10 storage trolley is the space-saving buy that's perfect for small spaces – is it the next cult classic?
IKEA is our go-to for must-have storage solutions
By Kezia Reynolds