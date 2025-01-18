It's official — striped lamps are the foolproof way to add flair to any room, and these high street brands are nailing the look

Striped lighting is the fun and playing lighting trend we’re seeing everywhere right now, and experts think it’s set to dominate in 2025.

Lamps and lighting fixtures have the power to completely transform a space, dictating the mood and ambience of a room. The striped lighting trend injects bold colour and pattern, without being overwhelming, giving a playful edge to any interiors.

We’ve already seen striped upholstery gain lots of momentum within living room trends , and this is largely down to the timeless appeal of the stripe. Stripes are a subtle way to add colour and pattern to a space without the risk of clashing with the rest of your interiors. While stripes are an important design trend for 2025, they're unlikely to ever really go out of style, so it's the perfect time to try the trend yourself.

Why is striped lighting trending?

'Striped lamps are one of the biggest lighting trends of 2025. While striped lighting has been trending at least since last year, it's really coming to its own this year with bolder designs as we're all becoming more confident with our decorating choices, embracing the dopamine decor trend to make our homes a place of joy and fun,’ says Sara Hesikova, Content Editor and Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Training for Furniture .

One thing about the striped lighting trend is that it is very beginner friendly. If you’re just branching out to adding colour to your home, or perhaps stepping away from a minimalist interior, adding a striped lamp to your bedroom ideas , for example, is a great way to dip your toe in and add some visual texture.

‘People love striped lighting because it’s an easy way to add a bit of flair to a space without overwhelming it. The pattern itself feels timeless but fresh, offering a modern take on more traditional lighting styles. The way the stripes interact with light creates depth, and they can be used to draw attention to specific areas of a room—whether that’s a piece of artwork, a feature wall, or even just to accentuate the overall vibe of the room,’ says Jamie Moxey, lighting specialist at Dusk Lighting .

‘Striped lighting fits into the current trend of layering textures and patterns within interiors. As people embrace more bold and playful designs, stripes — both horizontal and vertical — have been popping up more in lighting fixtures like table lamps, pendant lights, and wall sconces. It’s a simple way to incorporate a pattern that feels fresh yet familiar, and the emphasis on more personalised, artistic spaces is driving this trend.’

How to style striped lighting

The striped lighting trend is one of the easiest of 2025 trends to style. It suits most aesthetics and wouldn’t look out of place in the majority of spaces.

‘There are so many ways to work striped lighting into your home,’ says Jamie. ‘For a statement look, choose a bold striped pendant light or a floor lamp to create a striking focal point. Striped light shades can add personality to living rooms or bedrooms, while wall sconces can bring a touch of elegance to hallways or bathrooms. If you’re aiming for something a bit more subtle, incorporate striped lighting through smaller accessories, such as a table lamp or a lamp shade, where the pattern can add a little extra intrigue without stealing the show.’

Sara recommends investing in an M&S table lamp such as the Joshua Ceramic Striped Rechargeable Table Lamp (£39.50) .

‘I also love this combination of horizontal and vertical stripes from Heal's Raie Fabric Table Lamp . But it's quite pricey, so DUSK just came out with the perfect dupe, the Lucia Striped Table Lamp - however, it's on pre-order and won't arrive until March,’ she says.

Striped lighting is punch, bold and fun, and like all good lighting trends, will transform your room’s atmosphere. This is definitely a trend we recommend embracing in 2025.

