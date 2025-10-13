B&Q is selling tartan wallpaper?! It may sound bonkers, but experts say we’ll be seeing this pattern everywhere in autumn
It's certainly a marmite trend
Is tartan having a moment? It’s a question I’ve asked myself a couple of times over the past few weeks when looking at both fashion and interiors, and the short answer? Yep, tartan prints are having a comeback this autumn.
It may seem like a surprising home decor trend, but tartan decorating ideas have existed for decades. Tartan and plaid print have always been a timeless pattern, with tartan in particular having a huge cultural significance for many.
What we're seeing now is a surge in popularity across homes and the runways in the timeless print. And experts have revealed how you can modernise tartan within your own home this autumn.
Why is tartan trending?
London Fashion Week called it: punk’s not dead. We saw designers like Burberry weave tartan into different silhouettes and vibrant colours to create collections that look modern and funky. As with most trends, what we see in the fashion world is soon reflected at home.
Over the past month, Klarna has reported a 198% increase in purchases for tartan duvet covers, while tartan rugs and tartan blankets have seen 25% and 156% increases in purchases, respectively.
And brands are including more and more tartan in their collections. In fact, it’s B&Q’s tartan wallpaper (£16) that first caught my attention. While embracing the typical heritage print, using tartan wallpaper is a bold design choice.
‘Tartan has long been a strong staple in fashion, especially in the autumn and winter months, but when translated into interiors it’s constantly evolving,’ says Molly Brown, designer at Blinds 2go.
‘From experimenting with sharper lines, subtle texture shifts, and more nuanced colourways than traditional wool plaids, there are many ways to get all the character of tartan, but in fabrics more suited to light control, durability, and everyday use.
‘In other words, tartan is no longer a classic pattern for country retreats or cottages. As we lean into maximalism and layering in interiors, tartan is resurfacing not as a kitsch nod to tradition, but as a graphic statement that feels both bold and sophisticated.’
How to style tartan
As tartan and plaid prints are associated with cosiness and the autumn and winter months, you want to embrace this when styling them. Think cosy throws and soft furnishings.
‘Tartan is the perfect pattern for a statement furniture piece, like a sofa or chair, as it’s sophisticated and timeless, whilst also being extremely eye-catching. The bold pattern draws the eye instantly, creating an interesting focal point in your living room,’ says Ethan Fox, interior design expert at Furniture World.
‘Similarly, it can be incorporated through accessories and accent pieces, like curtains or soft furnishings. Tartan curtains are a more subtle way to incorporate the pattern if you’re not quite ready to invest in a full tartan sofa. Similarly, tartan cushions and blankets can be used to elevate a simple sofa and introduce a versatile colour palette to a room without it feeling outdated.’
While tartan is the obvious choice when embracing the patterned furniture trend, you can go bolder. Take B&Q for example, whose tartan wallpaper takes this trend to the next level - but hey, punk’s not dead, right?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
