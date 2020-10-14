We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Forget listing on ebay or Facebook Marketplace – IKEA is buying our old furniture. The Swedish furniture giant is usually in the business of selling the furniture. But in a new initiative called ‘Buy Back’ stores in the UK and Ireland will offer to buy back unwanted IKEA furniture from its customers.

The home furnishings retailer will be encouraging its customers to sell back their unwanted IKEA furniture. In return, customers will receive a voucher to spend at IKEA when they need to buy something new.

Furniture sold back to IKEA will then be available to buy as second-hand items in stores, to fellow customers who can give them a new home.

IKEA Buy Back initiative

Customers selling back an item will receive an IKEA refund card to spend in store. The refund card will have no expiry date, with hope to encourage customers to purchase items only when they’re really needed. Depending on the condition of the furniture traded in, the voucher could be worth as much as 50 per cent of the original price.

Terms & conditions of Buy Back

As new – no scratches: 50% of the original price

Very good – minor scratches: 40% of original price

Well-used – several scratches: 30% of original price

The items will then be resold as second-hand in the As-Is Area of stores (previously known as Bargain Corner). Anything that cannot be resold will be recycled.

‘Sustainability is the defining issue of our time. IKEA is committed to being part of the solution’ says Peter Jelkeby, Chief Sustainability Officer IKEA. ‘With the launch of Buy Back we are giving a second life to many more IKEA products and creating more easy and affordable solutions to help people live more sustainably. It is an exciting step forward in our journey towards becoming a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030.”

The new scheme launches in stores across the UK and Ireland from 27th November. This purposes coincides with one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, in the lead up to Black Friday.

Idea before you sell: IKEA hacks – simple updates on best-selling basics that anyone can do

‘By making sustainable living more simple and accessible, IKEA hopes the initiative will help customers take a stand against excessive consumption. Especially this Black Friday, and in the years to come’s says an IKEA representative.