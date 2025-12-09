At the end of last week, IKEA very quietly revealed its colour of the year for 2026. The sweet pink shade called Rebel Pink was shared as part of the Swedish retailer’s announcement of a new collection of home accessories for children called GREJSIMOJS which features a furry cover for the much-loved IKEA MAMMUT kid’s chair in the Rebel Pink colour.

I’ve been following all of the colour of the year (also known as COTY) announcements this year to get an idea of what the colour trends of 2026 might look like. And I must say that IKEA is the only one to choose a pink hue as their COTY – and unlike its 2025 COTY, Electric Blue, Rebel Pink isn't a colour that the brand uses very often.

‘I wouldn't say it's a typical IKEA colour, but that's what makes it all the more striking,’ says Laurie Davidson, interior stylist of Style Makers. ‘I think uplifting colours are always welcome and Rebel Pink definitely falls into that category. It's fun and unashamedly playful – something that's very much needed for 2026. It's great for anyone looking to really inject some personality into their decor.’

Following Pantone’s rather disappointing colour of the year 2026 reveal (a shade of white called Cloud Dancer, in case you haven’t heard), at this point I’m just grateful IKEA’s picked an actual colour – one would have thought that’s asking for the bare minimum.

And perhaps it’s the millennial in me, but my first thought upon seeing IKEA’s Rebel Pink shade was, ‘Is millennial pink back?’. And while it might not be exactly the same shade of pink as millennial pink, it’s certainly close.

‘There is definitely a millennial pink undertone, but this version has more grit and less frosting,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘IKEA is likely revisiting the family because the world is craving something familiar and comforting.’

How to use Rebel Pink in your home

The danger of decorating with pink is that if you overdo it, your space can end up looking either like a little girl’s bedroom or a Barbie dollhouse. But when used well, it can look playful yet elevated at the same time.

‘Use Rebel Pink as a refined accent rather than flooding a room with it. Pair it with charcoal, walnut, deep greens or oxblood to give it adult-level structure, and bring it in through sculptural lighting, upholstery or ceramics. Layering it with textured neutrals like linen, bouclé or limewash stops it tipping into Barbie Dreamhouse territory and gives you something far more sophisticated,’ Alex at Flitch advises.

Laurie at Style Makers adds, ‘If you use it on a furniture piece that's in a more grown-up material - like velvet, silk, or even glossy ceramics in the kitchen, for example - that will also help to elevate it.’

What are your thoughts and feelings about IKEA’s Rebel Pink shade?