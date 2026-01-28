9 IKEA buys that are too good to hack – these design gems need no special makeover to look twice the price they actually are

There isn't one thing I'd change about these gorgeous Scandi pieces

Rebecca Knight's avatar
By
published
White bedside table next to a bed with pleated table lamp
(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA has always been famous for its budget-friendly furniture, but over the last decade, the concept of the IKEA hack has blown up on social media. All over Instagram and TikTok you'll find people transforming bestsellers like the Billy bookcase or the Kallax unit into designer lookalikes. But what about the IKEA pieces that are too good to hack?

For every non-descript (albeit well-designed) piece of IKEA furniture, there is a Scandi design classic that you'd be doing a disservice to if you were to touch it with a glue gun or tin of paint. IKEA has always been home to a huge team of talented designers, many of whom have created iconic IKEA pieces that can now fetch £1000s at auction.

In the sea of IKEA hacks on social media it can be easy to loose sight of some of the serious design gems hiding at IKEA. However, these 9 buys look gorgeous just the way they are.

TOPICS
Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend. 