9 IKEA buys that are too good to hack – these design gems need no special makeover to look twice the price they actually are
There isn't one thing I'd change about these gorgeous Scandi pieces
IKEA has always been famous for its budget-friendly furniture, but over the last decade, the concept of the IKEA hack has blown up on social media. All over Instagram and TikTok you'll find people transforming bestsellers like the Billy bookcase or the Kallax unit into designer lookalikes. But what about the IKEA pieces that are too good to hack?
For every non-descript (albeit well-designed) piece of IKEA furniture, there is a Scandi design classic that you'd be doing a disservice to if you were to touch it with a glue gun or tin of paint. IKEA has always been home to a huge team of talented designers, many of whom have created iconic IKEA pieces that can now fetch £1000s at auction.
I've written about IKEA for going on seven years now, and in that time, I've encountered several lust-worthy IKEA finds I wouldn't want to change a thing about. While I can't promise that the pieces I've rounded up below will one day be worth a small fortune, I can promise you don't need to hack them to make them look good.
This IKEA lamp is one interior designers often turn to. At £9, it is a prime candidate for a hack, but it already looks so sharp and chic that it doesn't need any alteration.
It's no surprise that this floor lamp is a bestseller. The chrome finish and globes hit the Pinterest Predicts Neo Deco home decor trend on the head.
This is a reimagined piece from the IKEA archives, inspired by the MILA 'anti-stress armchair' from 1967. There are several similar version on the high street like the Habitat Dawson Fabric Swivel Chair which comes in a natural colourway if the orange is too bright for you.
This simple and classic bedside table was brought to my attention by our Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood. It's the epitome of Scandi design, has incredible reviews and comes in three colourways.
In the sea of IKEA hacks on social media it can be easy to loose sight of some of the serious design gems hiding at IKEA. However, these 9 buys look gorgeous just the way they are.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.