9 IKEA buys that are too good to hack – these design gems need no special makeover to look twice the price they actually are

IKEA has always been famous for its budget-friendly furniture, but over the last decade, the concept of the IKEA hack has blown up on social media. All over Instagram and TikTok you'll find people transforming bestsellers like the Billy bookcase or the Kallax unit into designer lookalikes. But what about the IKEA pieces that are too good to hack?

For every non-descript (albeit well-designed) piece of IKEA furniture, there is a Scandi design classic that you'd be doing a disservice to if you were to touch it with a glue gun or tin of paint. IKEA has always been home to a huge team of talented designers, many of whom have created iconic IKEA pieces that can now fetch £1000s at auction.

I've written about IKEA for going on seven years now, and in that time, I've encountered several lust-worthy IKEA finds I wouldn't want to change a thing about. While I can't promise that the pieces I've rounded up below will one day be worth a small fortune, I can promise you don't need to hack them to make them look good.

In the sea of IKEA hacks on social media it can be easy to loose sight of some of the serious design gems hiding at IKEA. However, these 9 buys look gorgeous just the way they are.

