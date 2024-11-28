I was given a preview of IKEA's new Oxford Street store - and it has a special treat for customers
IKEA is finally opening its doors on one of the most famous shopping streets in the country
The Oxford Street opening of IKEA has been hotly anticipated since the news was announced that it was taking over the old Topshop unit on the famous London street.
When it comes to Christmas shopping locations in the UK it doesn't get much more iconic than Oxford Street. For years, Topshop was the jewel in the crown of Oxford Street until it closed its doors in 2021. Now IKEA is making a bid to become the new hotspot by finally opening its doors this week with the Hus of FRAKTA pop-up.
As a prelude to the full city centre store opening in 2025, the pop-up is dedicated to IKEA's iconic blue bag. I was given a chance to look around the new store ahead of the opening and can confirm it's worth a visit if you're a fan of an IKEA hack and the brand's iconic Scandi design.
The highlight of the Hus of FRAKTA pop-up is that it offers a little treat to customers with the unique opportunity to have a large or medium FRAKTA bag personalised at the 'atelier'. The medium bag is a revelation as the perfect size for shopping and will be perfect as a fun stocking filler.
However, the bag isn't the only thing on offer. Inside you'll find a curated range of some of IKEA's most popular design-led homeware and treats. The blue edit at the front of the store is (as the name suggests) a celebration of blue IKEA products, including the playful IKEA PS 1994 clock.
As you walk around you'll find even more IKEA products to shop. Here are just a few of the pieces that caught my eye that I'm sure to be popping back for.
This cute penguin-looking guy is actually a Bluetooth speaker, priced at £45. It would be a brilliant addition to any kid's bedroom idea, or potentially a last-minute gift idea.
This portable LED lamp, priced at £12, stopped everyone in the store in their tracks. If you're a fan of mid-century home decor, this is one for you.
Finally, this clever watering can is disguised as a cute cactus and can even be used as a vase. Named the Ärtbuske, it is priced at £12. It is a bold colour, but one that I think will look great as part of a pink or blue colour scheme.
All the items (apart from the personalised bags) will be available to purchase online and in other IKEA stores, so if you're not in London you can still buy them. But should you find yourself on Oxford Street this Christmas it's worth a quick pop-in.
The Hus of FRAKTA pop-up is located at 216 Oxford Street, next to Oxford Street station. It will be open daily from 11 am until 8 pm, Monday to Saturday and 12 pm to 6 pm on Sundays until March 2025.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
