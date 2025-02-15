I got a first look at the new John Lewis range for spring/summer 2025 – these are the top pieces to shop now and save for later
These are all the new additions to the brand's range that should be on your radar
It’s that time of the year again when I (and other journalists) have the joy and privilege of previewing the collections of homeware and furniture brands for the upcoming spring/summer season. John Lewis is always one I look forward to – and the John Lewis spring/summer 2025 range did not disappoint.
As one would expect from a spring and summer offering, the colours were cheerful and patterns plentiful. But there were also plenty of exciting new ideas and products that I can’t wait to incorporate into my own home – and see how influencers will style them in theirs. Several home decor trends like the tendency towards dark wood were also further confirmed.
Some of these goodies are already available to shop now and fast becoming bestsellers. While others are worth bookmarking for later once they drop. And just like I did with the John Lewis autumn/winter 2024 collection, I’ve put together a list of the pieces that impressed me the most this week when seeing the new range in person.
What to shop now
Furniture for indoors and outdoors
If you’re looking for your next best sofa, John Lewis is always one of the top brands I recommend to people. And the unusually shaped and beautifully curved Lozenge sofa is one of my favourites because it’s so unique (and also so comfortable).
And it’s the Lozenge sofa that is one of the biggest focuses for John Lewis this season as the existing chaise style now has a little 3-seater sister – also available in the brand’s colour of the year, pistachio green, as well as the original cream boucle, the latter of which can be yours in just seven days.
With the warmer season also comes the need for new garden furniture ideas – and again, the Lozenge sofa has been transformed into an outdoor version that’s equally as curvy and comfortable which is something I don’t take for granted, especially when it comes to outdoor furniture.
But speaking of outdoor furniture’s comfort levels, the top garden chair buy that you definitely shouldn’t be sleeping on is the brand new Marcy design in the trendy striped finish, available in three different colourways (burnt orange, green and greige) for just £149 – our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight was so impressed with the look, the price and the cloud-like, cushiony comfort that she’s considering buying one (or two) for her new garden.
New brand partnerships
Starting this year, John Lewis is set to make several of my favourite brands more accessible by stocking their products, reinforcing the idea that the retailer is a one-stop shop for all your needs. After all, that’s why we all love John Lewis.
Both Ottolenghi’s serveware in collab with Serax and Jamie Oliver’s new tableware range called Big Love are two of the newly stocked brands – and it’s already selling like hot cakes. I myself have the pink oval scalloped platter from Jamie Oliver and it’s perfect for serving anything that’s long and narrow, in other words of an awkward shape like a banana bread or a strudel, and it makes everything you put on it look special.
Another newcomer is Henry Holland's partnership with Harlequin with his high-end style, patterned wallpapers and soft furnishings like the cushion below. So stylish! I’m already obsessed with the designer’s tableware so having an easy access to more of his range is highly appreciated.
And the John Lewis stores are the perfect place to see the MADE range in person, including the brand's stylish lighting like the asymmetrical rattan table lamp below.
Stylish accessories
John Lewis is really good at making home accessories that instantly elevate the look of a room, whether that’s a lovely lamp, a cushion or a vase.
The bestselling striped stoneware vase from last season’s collection is being championed again for spring/summer, available in several different colourways and two various sizes too.
The abundance of stylish rugs covering most of the flooring (including the kitchen) was inspiring – also making it difficult to pick just one from all of them. But the jute chequerboard design in the on-trend chocolate brown shade in the dining room set-up stood out to me the most.
The brand’s expertise in home textiles also doesn’t stop at rugs – beautiful made-to-measure curtains were also a highlight as were quilted bedspreads like this patchwork design which is perfect for adding a bit of colour and pattern even to the plainest of bedding. And according to John Lewis, the patterned quilts are consistently among the most popular with its customer base.
What to save for later
You may have noticed (or not) that I haven’t mentioned much about the lighting offering, especially since John Lewis has positioned itself as one of the best go-to lighting brands on the high street in the last couple of years. But that’s largely because the best of the lighting (in my opinion) from this collection is yet to come.
Firstly, keep an eye out for the scalloped rattan table lamp (pictured above) which both John Lewis and I expect to be one of the most popular designs as the scalloped trend continues to thrive.
And I’ve saved the best till last - mainly because this collection is shrouded in much secrecy - but this season, John Lewis is collaborating with heritage fabric and wallpaper brand Sanderson on a 200-product range launching on the 20th March. The offering is covered in Sanderson’s beautiful archival patterns and spans everything from furniture to wallpaper and more stylish lighting with prices starting from £15. I can hardly wait for this collection to drop in a month’s time and get my hands on some of those showstopping goodies!
What will you be adding to your shopping basket from the new John Lewis homeware range?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
