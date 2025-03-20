I saw the stunning new John Lewis x Sanderson homeware collection IRL – these are the pieces I predict with sell out fast
I was lucky enough to see John Lewis' pattern-filled homeware collection with Sanderson firsthand
Today, John Lewis launches a very special collection of homeware and furniture, created in collaboration with Sanderson, a British heritage brand of wallpapers and fabrics that’s celebrating its 165th anniversary this year. And what better way to mark this special birthday than with a beautiful pattern-filled collab with John Lewis, making the company’s intricate work available and known to a wider customer base?
I already had a hands-on experience with the John Lewis x Sanderson pieces at the John Lewis spring/summer 2025 collection preview last month, mentally bookmarking some of my favourites then. But this week, I got to see the collection up close and personal again at the Sanderson HQ in London’s Chiswick which only further solidified my top picks from the offering – many of which I’m sure will be among the bestsellers that sell out first, too.
As Sanderson is well-known for its traditional prints and patterns with an archive on hand - which I was very fortunate to get a tour of - spanning the entire history of the brand, it only made sense to dip into this treasure trove of an archive when John Lewis and Sanderson decided to join forces.
‘There’s a fabulous mix of scenes, florals, fruits, stripes, not to mention a play with scales,’ says Claire Vallis, design director of Sanderson Design Group. ‘We wanted to bring together layers of our heritage, the old and the new, to demonstrate how Sanderson designs are timeless in their appeal. With the English decorating story that delves into global influences and designs influenced by travel, we brought these patterns together to create a feeling of home – one that is full of interest and comfort with enduringly beautiful designs.’
My top picks and predicted bestsellers
As I'm writing this, this gorgeous, tapestry-style cushion is sitting on my sofa and I couldn't be happier with it. It also comes in a dark brown colourway called walnut if you want to up the drama.
Valances, also dubbed sofa and chair skirts, are everywhere this year. And paired with a dreamy blue hue and trendy stripes, it's no surprise this chair has earned the title of a 'spring icon' at John Lewis.
This striking floral pattern is also available in a cushion, bedding and accent chair version, the latter being Ideal Home's Digital Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight's favourite piece from the range. But my top pick would be the rug so that you always have blooming flowers underfoot.
If you're after something a little more subtle, the truffle pattern and its organic look is for you. Based on a simplified archival print, lifting the backdrop of a more complicated motif, this pattern will look stunning covering your entire bed with the help of this bedding set.
I couldn't help but include the Pamir Garden motif twice in my top picks because I truly believe it's the standout pattern of the whole offering. And it looks stunning layered as demonstrated in the image below. Sanderson is known for their wallpapers so this wallpaper is bound to be a hit!
I'd call this pick more of an honourable mention as I don't necessarily believe it will be among the biggest bestsellers given its price tag and it being a larger piece of furniture. But it was one of my favourite designs from the range, especially as striped upholstery is trending. And this one comes in four different stripe colours to choose from as well.
If you too, like most of the Ideal Home office, are a fan of the new season of The White Lotus and the much sought-after aesthetic then you are sure to love all the pieces featuring the Pamir Garden motif which appears on everything from cushions and curtains to wallpaper and even a stunning headboard.
‘We took a trip into our archive, and Pamir Garden came to the fore as a design we all loved. This became the base from which we would work. Inspired by a document in our archive titled Animal Kingdom, Pamir Garden is a fantastical design reflecting 1970s fashion for exotic patterns and global cultures. Representative of a Persian garden, it depicts an oasis scene of floral sprigs, stylised trees, tigers, and antelopes,’ Claire at Sanderson explains.
And it’s not just me that predicts the likes of the Pamir Garden Cushion will be among the bestsellers. So does Camilla Rowe, head of accessories at John Lewis, ‘We predict the Pamir Garden Cushions to be bestsellers. With tigers and animal motifs having a major moment in interiors, it taps into that trend beautifully. There’s something about its bold, evocative design that feels straight out of The White Lotus – luxurious, intriguing, and effortlessly stylish.’
Another pattern featuring heavily throughout the collection is stripes – and I’m so here for it. Since both stripe drenching and chair and sofa skirts are currently having a moment, the striped chair with the frilly valance is set to be the star of the range.
‘The valance is having a moment this season and the Etheridge Pinetum Stripe Accent Chair is set to be a standout piece. As our spring icon, it embodies the elegance of a boutique hotel chair – sophisticated, statement and designed to elevate any space,’ Camilla at John Lewis says.
Even though I wouldn’t call myself a maximalist and I’m not one to layer lots of different patterns, I can honestly say that I enjoy this collection and its eclectic motifs, from the classic stripes to the more daring Persian garden scenes. The one thing that I would note is that it's not the cheapest of collections with scatter cushion prices starting at £55 and furniture starting at £849 for a chair. But these are pieces that I can imagine becoming heirlooms, treasured for generations, given the history of both of the brands.
'Between both brands, we have over 300 years of design history. Sanderson and John Lewis originated in the 1860s, and we wanted to celebrate our similarities and embrace our differences. This collection is the result of that. Inspired by British design, the overall aesthetic has a beautiful, soft look with details in contrast trims, frills and layering of designs,' Claire at Sanderson concludes.
What’s your favourite piece that you’ll be adding to basket?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
