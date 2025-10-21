The leaves are turning, days are getting shorter, and the nights are drawing in. It's official, cosy season is upon us, and if you're currently overhauling your bedding ready to create a winter cocoon for hibernation, there's one trend you'll most definitely want on your radar.

What is it? The patchwork quilt. I'm seeing this nostalgic bedding trend *everywhere* on the high street this autumn, and this isn't all about granny-chic; if you're pondering where to buy bedding, there are plenty of contemporary patchwork quilts popping up at the likes of John Lewis, Oliver Bonas, and more.

So why are patchwork quilts suddenly having a moment? I asked the trend experts, and as it turns out, not only are quilts suddenly bang on trend, they could even help us sleep better this winter.

'This is the time of year when we all crave that feeling of comfort – the kind that wraps around you like a big hug,' says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy. 'What better way to bring that vibe into your home than with a timeless quilt.'

'These staples of the interior world evoke the feeling of a warm cup of tea at your grandma’s house, in the very best way,' says Dayna.

Yep, this nostalgic bedding certainly offers a hit of serotonin for me – instantly making me feel safe, cosy, and content. And guess what, when we feel safe, we're more likely to relax and feel sleepy – a definite win in the bedroom.

Plus, 'beyond the changing of the season, quilts are part of a wider movement toward slower, more intentional ways of living,' shares Dayna. 'The best part is quilts aren’t just décor, they’re also a joyful project. More and more, we’re seeing people lean into the simple joys of quiet crafts.'

However, whereas your grandma no doubt pieced her patchwork quilt together by hand, there are currently plenty of ways to embrace this slow-living trend on the high street if you don't have the sewing skills to embark on your own quilting project. I've rounded up six of my favourite designs below.

'No matter how you bring one into your home, quilts will always be a go-to for cosiness, creativity, and a whole lot of heart,' says Dayna.

And, of course, a quilt won't just make your bedroom *look* cosy. Even the best duvet can need an added layer of warmth on a cold winter night, and investing in a decorative quilt is the perfect way to layer up your bed for the cold season.

'Patchwork quilts have made a welcome return,' agrees Lucy Uren, creative director at interiors brand Rowen & Wren. 'In the bedroom, a quilt adds texture, colour, and a quiet warmth, making the space feel inviting and personal.'

Perhaps it's a backlash against bedrooms that look too 'store-bought' and impersonal, but to my mind, this bedding trend certainly adds personality and individuality to a home.

'For me, a quilt is an investment in both comfort and character, a piece that will enrich the room for years to come,' says Lucy.

I have to admit, this season's patchwork quilt trend has definitely won me over. How about you?