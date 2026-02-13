I saw Next’s spring-ready ‘Decorator’ collection IRL – and I can confirm that it looks and feels just as expensive in person as it does in pictures, if not more

Next just dropped a new collection that is making me excited for spring – as if I needed any more reasons to wish for winter to be finally over. But since the Next ‘Decorator’ range for spring/summer 2026 is already available to shop now - and selling quickly - you can bring a little dose of sunshine into your home, even though the weather outside is not quite on the same page.

Last week, I got to see the range IRL – and I can confirm that it looks and feels just as good in person as it does in pictures online. If not, even better.

Named the Decorator range, this Next range is inspired by a traditional country aesthetic but made very pretty and chic, spanning everything from tableware to accessories, soft furnishings and even furniture. It’s all tied together by a cohesive, spring-ready colour scheme of soft pinks, greens and blues with bolder accents of deep cherry red. It's these bold pops of colour which really elevate it and are very much in line with the unexpected red theory.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

But what really stood out about the collection and the way Next also styled it is the mixing and matching of different prints – stripes against florals and wiggle prints with the addition of twisted motifs and bobbin features. But thanks to the cohesive colour palette, it all harmoniously worked together and looked very high-end, reminiscent of brands like OKA, known for its patterned homewares. But Next has managed to bring the style and even the attention to detail through hand-painted patterns at a much lower price point. And these would be my top picks.

Designer's top pick Next Red/White Striped Ceramic Decorative Footed Bowl £44 at Next When speaking with the designers at the launch event, this stand bowl was called out as the standout - and in some cases favourite - product. It was used to display fruits and berries, and for floral displays, too. So chic! Next Multicolour Floral Twist Handle Ceramic Vase £24 at Next This ceramic vase boasts a hand-painted floral motif all over which looks so charming. And paired with the twisted handles, it comes across as a treasured vintage piece - and for £24, it's a steal. Editor's top pick Next 16 Piece Green Ceramic Handle Wiggle Pattern Cutlery £36 at Next I'm a big fan of fun and interesting cutlery sets. And as soon as I saw this wiggle-print design, I was obsessed! It also feels premium as it has good weight to it. It's probably my favourite piece from the whole range. Next Set of 3 Blue/Green/Pink Weave Tea Towels £14 at Next While these can be used as tea towels - as is their primary use - they can also be utilised as napkins. Which is exactly what Next used them as at the celebratory lunch. I really liked the striped pattern and the feel of these, made with 100% cotton. Next Red/Blue Stripe Ceramic Taper Candle Holder £10 at Next I'd recommend getting and displaying this candle holder in a pair, whether that's on the dining table or your mantelpiece. I'm very into the OKA-esque pattern and the red and soft blue colour scheme. Next Green Abstract Wiggle Stripe Quilted Bedspread From £55 at Next Quilts have been trending lately. And many quilt designs sell out almost as soon as they are released. And I predict this wiggle-print design isn't going to hang about for long. Especially since it's so affordable compared to most quilts I've seen.

In the last year or so, Next's homeware is going from strength to strength and it looks super high-end which I love to see. From the launch of the N.Premium range to the Pooky-esque Next lighting and now the Decorator collection, I'm loving what Next has to offer and can't wait to see what the retailer has in store for us next...

