I saw Next’s spring-ready ‘Decorator’ collection IRL – and I can confirm that it looks and feels just as expensive in person as it does in pictures, if not more
This pretty, pattern-filled range looks designer – and these are the 6 pieces that I predict will sell out first
Next just dropped a new collection that is making me excited for spring – as if I needed any more reasons to wish for winter to be finally over. But since the Next ‘Decorator’ range for spring/summer 2026 is already available to shop now - and selling quickly - you can bring a little dose of sunshine into your home, even though the weather outside is not quite on the same page.
Last week, I got to see the range IRL – and I can confirm that it looks and feels just as good in person as it does in pictures online. If not, even better.
Named the Decorator range, this Next range is inspired by a traditional country aesthetic but made very pretty and chic, spanning everything from tableware to accessories, soft furnishings and even furniture. It’s all tied together by a cohesive, spring-ready colour scheme of soft pinks, greens and blues with bolder accents of deep cherry red. It's these bold pops of colour which really elevate it and are very much in line with the unexpected red theory.
But what really stood out about the collection and the way Next also styled it is the mixing and matching of different prints – stripes against florals and wiggle prints with the addition of twisted motifs and bobbin features. But thanks to the cohesive colour palette, it all harmoniously worked together and looked very high-end, reminiscent of brands like OKA, known for its patterned homewares. But Next has managed to bring the style and even the attention to detail through hand-painted patterns at a much lower price point. And these would be my top picks.
Designer's top pick
When speaking with the designers at the launch event, this stand bowl was called out as the standout - and in some cases favourite - product. It was used to display fruits and berries, and for floral displays, too. So chic!
Editor's top pick
I'm a big fan of fun and interesting cutlery sets. And as soon as I saw this wiggle-print design, I was obsessed! It also feels premium as it has good weight to it. It's probably my favourite piece from the whole range.
Quilts have been trending lately. And many quilt designs sell out almost as soon as they are released. And I predict this wiggle-print design isn't going to hang about for long. Especially since it's so affordable compared to most quilts I've seen.
In the last year or so, Next's homeware is going from strength to strength and it looks super high-end which I love to see. From the launch of the N.Premium range to the Pooky-esque Next lighting and now the Decorator collection, I'm loving what Next has to offer and can't wait to see what the retailer has in store for us next...
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.