Are gallery walls still in style for 2025? 5 fresh new twists that are shaking up this decorating staple

Gallery walls, or picture walls, have been the go-to way to display framed photos and artwork in your home, for the last decade or so. But is 2025 the year that we question, are gallery walls still in style? Well thankfully, the answer is a resounding YES - gallery walls ARE still in style for 2025 and we've got confirmation from the experts to prove it.

A gallery wall is essentially a way of displaying a collection of photos, artwork, posters or a mix of all of them, on your wall in a considered layout. Whether that layout is neat, measured and symmetrical, or if it is more a jumble of colour and shapes, is up to each individual homeowner, but it's a way to express your style.

Like any trend, gallery wall ideas have evolved slightly over the years, and 2025 is no different. While they remain the most popular and modern way to arrange pictures on your wall, the execution keeps it fresh.

So, as we delve into the question of whether gallery walls are still in style this year, we've spoken to some of the industry experts to get their take on where the gallery wall style is headed this year and what twists will keep it fresh.

How to shake up your gallery wall for 2025

1. Opt for colourful frames

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

'The trend of self-expression through interior design is going nowhere in 2025 - and neither are gallery walls,' comments Annica Wallin, Executive Creative Director at Desenio .

'The preferred art styles may change, but we’re seeing that gallery walls are going to remain a key design trend for years to come.'

'One trend that we are seeing gain momentum is the injection of colour into homes through subtle accents. That’s why we are introducing an exciting new range of coloured frames for spring/summer 2025. Colourful frames are a creative way to add interest and individuality to your gallery wall.'

While in the past it has been fashionable to stick to either black, white or natural wood frames, this year will see more coloured frames being used to create a gallery wall and we are here for it! But don't assume you have to buy brand new frames to keep up to date for 2025, instead for a budget decorating idea simply give your current ones ones a makeover using left over paint, or tester pots.

2. Mix it up with mirrors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Another twist to try with your gallery wall for 2025 is adding mirrors in the mix.

Jane Rockett and Lucy St George, co-founders & directors of Rockett St George comment, 'Anyone who knows us will be aware that we're OBSESSED with gallery (or picture) walls. A huge home decor trend, they're as popular this year as they've always been, if our social media feeds and most popular products are anything to go by! As far as we're concerned, there's no better way to let your creativity run wild.'

'One way in which gallery walls have changed for 2025 is that people are increasingly buying sets of items, such as mirrors, to hang as part of their walls. Mirror sets make great accent points to a room all on their own, especially in smaller spaces, but when mixed and matched with other wall art, they're especially striking. We sell beautiful ornate framed convex mirrors in sets of nine and 12, and they've been a hit with our customers.'

'It's a common misconception that gallery walls are expensive to create. You'll need a couple of larger pictures to 'anchor' your arrangement, but otherwise, you can use artwork you already have, and remember - you can frame pretty much anything. Postcards, album covers, photos of family and friends, your children's drawings - all these things are perfect for creating a rich tapestry that's full of character and meaning for you,' the duo explain.

Set of 12 Black Convex Framed Mirrors Set of 12 Black Convex Framed Mirrors £345 at Rockett St George

3. Keep it structured

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Homes)

'Lately, I’ve seen a lot of neatly arranged, symmetrical gallery walls—the kind that take a lot of careful measuring and patience to perfect,' explains Emma Morton-Turner, Interior Stylist and Founder of InsideStylistes.com. 'And they’re worth the effort if you love a clean, structured look.'

'To make this style your own, consider swapping plain picture mounts inside the frames for bold, colourful ones that complement your art, or paint them to match the wall for a seamless, floating effect. Another design option is to cover mounts in subtly patterned fabric for added texture,' Emma adds, 'And if you’re working with mismatched frames but want a more cohesive look, painting them in the same colour can tie everything together.'

'Whether your style is eclectic and expressive or polished and precise, a gallery wall is always a brilliant way to bring personality into your home.'

4. Play with plates

(Image credit: Future PLC / Emma Lee)

Gallery walls don't always have to feature framed artwork or photos but can actually be made up of a collection of pretty much anything! And this year we're seeing homeowners really lean into that ethos, as Laurie Davidson, Interior Stylist, Writer and Content Creator explains.

'I'm not sure gallery walls will ever fall out of favour, but they're ever evolving and I think there's a lot more thought going into them these days. To start, it was all about artwork, but now we see gallery walls created with all manner of pieces, from plates and bird plaques, to fans, mirrors and even skateboards! It's all about personalisation and displaying pieces that make you happy or that you're proud of – and in some cases, give you a sense of nostalgia.'

'My top tip when planning a gallery wall is to play around with the order of the artworks before starting to hang them. Place them on the floor and move them around until you're happy with where they'll be positioned. And, if you use Command strips rather than hooks, it's easy to change them up if you grow bored of them at any point.'

5. Try introducing textures for a twist

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

'A gallery wall is a great way to personalise a space, whether that be a stairway, hallway, bedroom or living room' comments Philippa Teague, Interior Designer Manager, IKEA UK and Ireland. 'They are a simple and often affordable way to add fun and interest to an otherwise blank canvas. The real beauty of a gallery wall is that you can showcase your personality with different decor whilst continuing to adapt to changing tastes and trends, and we don't see that changing for 2025.'

'For something slightly different and unique, consider wall hangings such as the GILLSTAD to add texture or GALLERISKOG wall decoration as an easier and more subtle way to devise a gallery wall.'

'Most importantly, don’t be afraid to experiment with a variety of frames; colours, sizes and styles, and make sure to add personal touches with meaningful prints and decorations,' Philippa adds.

FAQS

What is the best style of frame for a gallery wall?

Annica says, 'The best style of frame really depends on the overall aesthetic you're going for. Classic black or white frames can provide a clean and modern look for our classic Scandinavian art prints. Our oak frames are also a very popular choice for creating warmth in a home - and look great with colourful art prints.'

Jane & Lucy add, 'The best style of frame for a gallery wall is a frame you love. We'd always advise opting for a variety of different frames rather than sticking rigidly to one particular finish. We love vintage-style frames. This looks more interesting and quirky, and gives you more freedom to introduce new looks as your collection grows.'

Laurie comments, 'I don't think there's one set frame that's better than others for a gallery wall – in my opinion, a mix of different frames is what makes a gallery wall interesting. If you are looking for something more cohesive, however, then perhaps go for frames that are either all in the same size or the same colour.'

When did gallery walls first come into fashion?

'Gallery walls actually have their roots in 17th-century France, where Parisian art galleries began to curate what they called 'salon' walls to make art more accessible to the general public,' explain Jane & Lucy, 'the idea caught on, and other European countries began to 'mix and match' art in the same way.'

Laurie adds, 'It was probably around 10 years ago that they started really becoming a 'thing'. They're a great way to turn a staircase or downstairs loo into your own mini art gallery!'

Emma comments, 'Gallery walls have been around for a long time, and while some might see them as an “older trend,” they never truly go out of style. They’re a fantastic way to make a space feel really personal. By mixing and matching artwork, prints, photos, framed birthday cards, mirrors, and even letters from loved ones, you can create a display that reflects your personality and memories in one beautifully curated place.'

