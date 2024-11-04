Kevin the Carrot is back for Aldi’s Christmas advert 2024 - and he’s on a mission to save Christmas

The nation's favourite carrot is back and starring in his own Mission Impossible for Christmas this year. Aldi’s long awaited Christmas advert 2024 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see what Kevin gets up to in his latest Christmas adventure.

Aldi’s Christmas advert 2023 saw Kevin get into all sorts of mischief at William Conker's Magical Christmas Factory. But this year, Kevin has the weight of the world on his shoulders as he must save the spirit of Christmas.

Kevin the Carrot first stole our hearts back in 2016, and ever since then we have been eagerly waiting for the start of November each year, when we can catch the latest Kevin the Carrot instalment.

Aldi Christmas 2024 - YouTube Watch On

This year the scene is set in a festive snowy village on Christmas eve. With twinkling lights, one could assume the village had joined forces when curating their Christmas decorating ideas. Untill, a black and white van screeches through the town, Humbug characters at the wheel, and the town falls into Darkness.

The festive cheer has disappeared as the Humbugs - yes like the sweet, have stolen the spirit of Christmas and taken it to Humbug Headquarters, under the control of the Scrooglike Dr. Humbug.

There is only one man - or carrot - for the job, and Santa knows this, enlisting the help of Kevin and his wife Katie to rescue the spirit of Christmas and save Christmas.

In true Mission Impossible style, Kevin and Katie must break into Humbug Headquarters, tackling booby traps as they go. From hopping over mince pies - in a scene that looks a lot like Chicken Run, eventually Kevin and Katie find themselves weaving through lasers to reach Christmas Spirit.

Armed only with a briefcase with a false bottom, our veggie hero’s of course complete their mission, saving Christmas in the process. And as Christmas Spirit lights up the sleepy town once again, the village’s homes are restored, filled with gorgeous Christmas food and glitzy decorations.

What would we do without you Kevin?

‘Would it even be Christmas without Kevin the Carrot on our screens? We’re delighted to bring back everyone’s favourite carrot for a ninth year to help the nation get into the Christmas spirit,’ commented Jemma Townsend, Marketing Director at Aldi UK.

This year, Aldi’s focus is on quality - as shown by the tables of goodies shown at the end of the advert.

‘While the ad is packed with the light-hearted entertainment our shoppers have come to know and love, the message behind the campaign is a more serious one — we want to make sure everyone can have the best Christmas possible. It’s why we have a big focus on quality this Christmas, while making sure our prices continue to be unbeatable,’ says Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK.

Where can I watch the Aldi Christmas advert 2024

Kevin the Carrot is making his debut today - Monday 4 November 2024 - so keep your eyes peeled when watching your TV today.

The advert appeared earlier than last year, which debuted 6 November, but in our book, as soon as Halloween is over, a sprinkling of Christmas is more than welcome.