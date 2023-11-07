Kevin the Carrot returns in this year's Aldi Christmas advert inspired by one of this season's biggest trends

The Aldi Christmas advert 2023 is here, which can only mean one thing: the nation's favourite carrot is back and he's bringing all the festive cheer for his eighth year! Do we dare say that we're already feeling like putting our Christmas decorating ideas into action?

This year, Kevin the Carrot has returned for more mischief, paying a visit to William Conker's Magical Christmas Factory – which we think is extremely fitting to accompany the well-anticipated release of Wonka coming this December.

Coincidentally, we even predicted that Wonkacore would be the trend to dominate the festive season, and even one of our favourite supermarkets is making true to this claim! Lucky us. So, what exactly has our favourite carrot been up to in the chocolatier-inspired advert?

Aldi Christmas advert 2023

The yuletide advert opens with the five lucky winners excitedly waiting to enter William Conker's Magical Christmas Factory. Accompanied by Grate Grandpa, Kevin embarks on his jam-packed tour of the goodie-filled factory. And (you guessed it), he encounters all sorts of mischief reminiscent of the 2005 hallmark movie classic.

Of course, after all the chaos, Kevin reigns as the last carrot standing and gains the 'cheese' to the factory. The Aldi Christmas advert 2023 concludes with Kevin sharing his good fortune with everyone, to which we even sneak a peek at a crowd of characters from Aldi's Christmas past, including Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Raddishford from Aldi's Christmas advert 2021.

'It wouldn't be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens,' says Jemma Townsend, marketing director at Aldi UK. 'We know our shoppers will love seeing him getting into the Christmas spirit as we welcome him back for his eighth year with us.'

'Christmas is made magical by coming together and sharing the joy of celebration even in tough times – just like Kevin wants to with his Christmas wish.'

Watch the Aldi Christmas advert 2023

FAQs

When is the Aldi Christmas advert on? Kevin the Carrot made his much-anticipated TV return in the Aldi Christmas advert 2023 on Monday 6th November.

If there's an unspoken rule about anything, it's that once Bonfire Night has been and gone, it's officially a full send for all things Christmas – and Aldi's Christmas advert has long been an indicator for us that the festive season is on our doorstep.

So, deck the halls, folks. Christmas is here!