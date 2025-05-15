This is the best Ninja product you've never heard of for summer entertaining – it's built for BBQ season

Calling all outdoor entertaining enthusiasts

Ninja FrostVault cooler
Ninja is a brand renowned for injecting functionality into its product range. One of its newest innovations, the Ninja FrostVault cooler, fits neatly alongside the brand's outside range with features that could make hosting and holidaying this summer easier than ever.

Currently on sale on for £199.99 on Amazon, the FrostVault comes in different sizes with slight feature variations but all of them share a central aim: keeping your food and drink cold for days at a time while you use the best BBQs and pizza ovens to cook up a storm. Here's everything these clever coolers can do.

Ninja Frostvault Hard Cooler 30qt/28l, Premium Heavy-Duty Insulated Cool Box, Keeps Ice for Up to 5 Days, With Dry Zone Integrated Fridge-Temp Dry Storage Drawer, Fits 48 Cans, Slate Grey Fb131ukgy
Ninja
Frostvault Hard Cooler

With the cheapest option ranging around the £200 mark, it's certainly not a bargain buy but this cooler in all of its different versions already has rave reviews.

If you're wondering what's so different about this (very expensive) product compared to your bog-standard cooler, then the answer is: that signature Ninja flair.

As with the best Ninja air fryers, this cooler has features built-in that are designed to get around the existing problems that everyday users have.

One such problem is food and drink staying cold. Instead, with the FrostVault, the cool time is days rather than hours.

Full disclosure, I haven't tried this product out for myself yet (though I have tried dozens of other Ninja products) but the user reviews speak to the long periods of chilled temperatures, with reviewers coming back to beers and wine they'd left in the cooler even two days later and finding them cold.

Ninja FrostVault cooler

Another thing is just how much you can pack into it. Even with the smallest size (28 litres) you can pack in 48 cans, which should be enough to keep you busy for a weekend.

The 'Dry Zone' food section means that this is a very picnic-ready buy too. The cold air from the iced zone transfers into the pantry drawer, so that your food isn't melting in the midday sun either.

If you're looking to invest in this for festival season or for weekend camping getaways, there's also options available with wheels and pull-along handles, so that getting onto the beach or to that perfect picnic spot is a bit easier.

I'll admit that I was always a little bit skeptical of the point to these kind of coolers until last year, when my Mum invested in something similar. As a family, there's nothing we love more than a trip to the beach, so she picked up the Keter GoBar to take down to our beach hut and it proved a total hit with my friends and family.

While the Ninja FrostVault doubles as a seat, the GoBar is a stand-in table and also has a handle for easy lifting. There's plenty of other alternatives for anyone who needs a slightly different USP, too.

Keter ® Go Bartable Cool Bar, Picnic or Barbeque, 16 L Black, Diameter 38 Cm, Height 60 Cm
Keter
Keter ® Go Bartable Cool Bar

This is my family's favourite summer buy and has kept the party going in the garden and on the beach on many occasions.

Yeti Roadie 24 Cool Box, Insulated Hard Cooler, Power Pink
YETI
Yeti Roadie 24 Cool Box, Insulated Hard Cooler, Power Pink

I am, unfortunately, a sucker for anything pink and this YETI cool box has all of the colour options that the Ninja range doesn't. It has rave user reviews too.

Cooler box pastel

Polarbox
Sky Blue Cooler 12L

At this price, it's hard to resist this retro-inspired cooler which has space for 15 cold drinks. Plus, it has staggeringly good user reviews with a 4.9 star rating.

As far as a purchase for making the most of the good weather goes, I reckon this is a pretty good one. Can you see the use in investing for a cooler for summer?

Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.

