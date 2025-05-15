This is the best Ninja product you've never heard of for summer entertaining – it's built for BBQ season
Calling all outdoor entertaining enthusiasts
Ninja is a brand renowned for injecting functionality into its product range. One of its newest innovations, the Ninja FrostVault cooler, fits neatly alongside the brand's outside range with features that could make hosting and holidaying this summer easier than ever.
Currently on sale on for £199.99 on Amazon, the FrostVault comes in different sizes with slight feature variations but all of them share a central aim: keeping your food and drink cold for days at a time while you use the best BBQs and pizza ovens to cook up a storm. Here's everything these clever coolers can do.
With the cheapest option ranging around the £200 mark, it's certainly not a bargain buy but this cooler in all of its different versions already has rave reviews.
If you're wondering what's so different about this (very expensive) product compared to your bog-standard cooler, then the answer is: that signature Ninja flair.
As with the best Ninja air fryers, this cooler has features built-in that are designed to get around the existing problems that everyday users have.
One such problem is food and drink staying cold. Instead, with the FrostVault, the cool time is days rather than hours.
Full disclosure, I haven't tried this product out for myself yet (though I have tried dozens of other Ninja products) but the user reviews speak to the long periods of chilled temperatures, with reviewers coming back to beers and wine they'd left in the cooler even two days later and finding them cold.
Another thing is just how much you can pack into it. Even with the smallest size (28 litres) you can pack in 48 cans, which should be enough to keep you busy for a weekend.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The 'Dry Zone' food section means that this is a very picnic-ready buy too. The cold air from the iced zone transfers into the pantry drawer, so that your food isn't melting in the midday sun either.
If you're looking to invest in this for festival season or for weekend camping getaways, there's also options available with wheels and pull-along handles, so that getting onto the beach or to that perfect picnic spot is a bit easier.
I'll admit that I was always a little bit skeptical of the point to these kind of coolers until last year, when my Mum invested in something similar. As a family, there's nothing we love more than a trip to the beach, so she picked up the Keter GoBar to take down to our beach hut and it proved a total hit with my friends and family.
While the Ninja FrostVault doubles as a seat, the GoBar is a stand-in table and also has a handle for easy lifting. There's plenty of other alternatives for anyone who needs a slightly different USP, too.
This is my family's favourite summer buy and has kept the party going in the garden and on the beach on many occasions.
I am, unfortunately, a sucker for anything pink and this YETI cool box has all of the colour options that the Ninja range doesn't. It has rave user reviews too.
As far as a purchase for making the most of the good weather goes, I reckon this is a pretty good one. Can you see the use in investing for a cooler for summer?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Should you paint your walls as soon as you move in? Design experts say this is how long you should wait to avoid making a mistake
Paint experts reveal the best amount of time to wait before painting your new home's walls
-
Aldi’s new solar floodlight is an expert-approved buy that will boost your home’s security - and it’s only £11.99
You won't want to miss out on this Specialbuy!
-
Lots of clever low-budget tweaks have added up to one big transformation in this scandi-inspired family home
This project proves you don't need to spend a fortune to get your dream home
-
Aldi’s new solar floodlight is an expert-approved buy that will boost your home’s security - and it’s only £11.99
You won't want to miss out on this Specialbuy!
-
This affordable Kamado BBQ is a dead ringer for the Big Green Egg, and it's even cheaper than Aldi's
This tried and tested Kamado BBQ is the perfect affordable alt to the real thing
-
George Home's designer look £40 garden lounge chair sold out twice last year - it's back in stock, but not for long
Don't miss it this time around
-
Do you have grey garden furniture? Experts advise against pairing it with this one colour of outdoor cushions
This is why you shouldn’t pair grey outdoor cushions with grey garden furniture – and what shades to go for instead
-
Le Creuset just added some seriously clever BBQ cookware to its cast iron range – I'm already eyeing up the pizza pan
I'm already eyeing up the pizza pan
-
Habitat's solar ball light nails this year’s breakout outdoor lighting trend - this is how to style it at home
This stunning lamp is easy to style
-
B&Q’s new wireless lamp is the perfect lookalike for Pooky’s popular Scoon lamp – and it’s only £15!
If you like Pooky’s Scoon wireless lamp, you’ll love B&Q’s new lookalike selling for a fifth of the original price
-
Tom Kerridge says this BBQ staple is ‘a really good little investment’ – and I’ve tracked one down for less than £2
This bargain buy will make all the difference to your barbecuing skills