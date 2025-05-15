This is the best Ninja product you've never heard of for summer entertaining – it's built for BBQ season

Ninja is a brand renowned for injecting functionality into its product range. One of its newest innovations, the Ninja FrostVault cooler, fits neatly alongside the brand's outside range with features that could make hosting and holidaying this summer easier than ever.

Currently on sale on for £199.99 on Amazon, the FrostVault comes in different sizes with slight feature variations but all of them share a central aim: keeping your food and drink cold for days at a time while you use the best BBQs and pizza ovens to cook up a storm. Here's everything these clever coolers can do.

Ninja Frostvault Hard Cooler £199 at Amazon £199 at very.co.uk £199.99 at Robert Dyas With the cheapest option ranging around the £200 mark, it's certainly not a bargain buy but this cooler in all of its different versions already has rave reviews.

If you're wondering what's so different about this (very expensive) product compared to your bog-standard cooler, then the answer is: that signature Ninja flair.

As with the best Ninja air fryers, this cooler has features built-in that are designed to get around the existing problems that everyday users have.

One such problem is food and drink staying cold. Instead, with the FrostVault, the cool time is days rather than hours.

Full disclosure, I haven't tried this product out for myself yet (though I have tried dozens of other Ninja products) but the user reviews speak to the long periods of chilled temperatures, with reviewers coming back to beers and wine they'd left in the cooler even two days later and finding them cold.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Another thing is just how much you can pack into it. Even with the smallest size (28 litres) you can pack in 48 cans, which should be enough to keep you busy for a weekend.

The 'Dry Zone' food section means that this is a very picnic-ready buy too. The cold air from the iced zone transfers into the pantry drawer, so that your food isn't melting in the midday sun either.

If you're looking to invest in this for festival season or for weekend camping getaways, there's also options available with wheels and pull-along handles, so that getting onto the beach or to that perfect picnic spot is a bit easier.

I'll admit that I was always a little bit skeptical of the point to these kind of coolers until last year, when my Mum invested in something similar. As a family, there's nothing we love more than a trip to the beach, so she picked up the Keter GoBar to take down to our beach hut and it proved a total hit with my friends and family.

While the Ninja FrostVault doubles as a seat, the GoBar is a stand-in table and also has a handle for easy lifting. There's plenty of other alternatives for anyone who needs a slightly different USP, too.

Keter Keter ® Go Bartable Cool Bar £54.17 at Amazon This is my family's favourite summer buy and has kept the party going in the garden and on the beach on many occasions. YETI Yeti Roadie 24 Cool Box, Insulated Hard Cooler, Power Pink £225.00 at Amazon I am, unfortunately, a sucker for anything pink and this YETI cool box has all of the colour options that the Ninja range doesn't. It has rave user reviews too. Polarbox Sky Blue Cooler 12L £27.99 at Robert Dyas At this price, it's hard to resist this retro-inspired cooler which has space for 15 cold drinks. Plus, it has staggeringly good user reviews with a 4.9 star rating.

As far as a purchase for making the most of the good weather goes, I reckon this is a pretty good one. Can you see the use in investing for a cooler for summer?