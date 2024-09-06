Finally! The viral Ninja Slushi will be available to buy in the UK - this is why you'll want to save the date

If you thought Ninja had maxed out on buys for your kitchen, think again. The brand has announced the launch of the Ninja Slushi in the UK, enabling you to slurp all kinds of frozen drinks at home all year long.

Designed to bring 'commercial-grade frozen beverages' into your home, the Ninja Slushi isolates one of the features from the recently released Ninja Creami Deluxe and multiplies it by ten, with no need to pre-freeze ingredients.

That's a marked change from other similar machines like this we've seen before, and according to Ninja, that's all down to the brand's RapidChill technology, which means there's integrated system that freezes your ingredients as it churns them and keeps them optimally cold. Here's our full first look at this appliance that's sure to be a hit with adults and kids alike.

Ninja Slushi Check Amazon Find out more at Ninja Available to buy from November, the Ninja Slushi might just make the perfect gift for those who love to entertain this Christmas.

What is the Ninja Slushi?

Cooling off at the beach or park with a frozen drink is one thing, but the Ninja Slushi is designed to bring that possibility home and is kitted with the following settings: Slush, Frozen Cocktail, Frappé, Milkshake, and Frozen Juice.

It does this with 'no ice needed, no sharp blades, and no blending'. Instead, it has a 'two-part system [that] freezes liquid evenly and maintains the optimum temperature, allowing users to create customised frozen drinks tailored to their preferred temperature, thickness, flavour, and consistency.'

All of that essentially means that rather than relying on prefreezing ingredients, you'll have a machine the same standard as you might find in a professional setting, which is likely to save you a lot of time and hassle, just like the best Ninja air fryers.

(Image credit: Future/Ninja)

To operate, all you need to do is pour your chosen liquid into the Slushi, and then select from one of the five presets. It's then a 30-60 minute wait for your drinks to freeze and be ready to serve, making this a pretty fun dinner party addition.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This short wait time makes it markedly different from the Ninja Creami Deluxe, which I've used to make fantastic frozen cocktails, but with a days prep needed.

(Image credit: Future)

So far, all we know about availability is that the Ninja Slushi will be available from November. If you're already imagining the kind of drinks you want to spin up in this appliance, then worry not, we'll be updating you on the details as soon as we know more. Or if you can't wait, then the Ninja Creami Deluxe is on sale at the minute, and we tried every function with great success.

Ninja Creami Deluxe Was £274.49, now £219.99 at Ninja Grab the Ninja Creami Deluxe, which features a Slushi setting, if you just can't wait until November.

Whether it's the Ninja Slushi or the Creami Deluxe you go for, one thing is for sure frozen drinks at home never go out of style.