Are sage green kitchens in fashion for 2025? The new way to style this fad-resistant colour in your home

Sage green kitchens have been a hot choice for years, celebrated for their cool, calming vibe and natural feel. This soft, nature-led shade has nailed the art of being both trendy and timeless, making it a firm favourite for anyone looking to create a fresh and inviting space. From sleek handleless cabinets to cosy Shaker style, sage green boasts the design flex to suit all.

The hype around sage green started in the late 2010s, and it hasn’t really abated. Its connection to nature and ability to pair so effortlessly with literally anything – wood, metal, marble, pretty much any other colour you can imagine – keeps it a firm favourite for kitchen makeovers. You’ve seen it in Insta-winning homes, on Pinterest boards, and in all the best kitchen design showrooms.

So, is it still a hot kitchen colour trend for 2025? You bet! Sage green is evolving with the times, and now being paired with statement lighting, bold hardware, and unexpected textures to keep it fresh. If you’re planning a kitchen overhaul this year, made no mistake, this shade is still an absolute banger.

Are sage green kitchens going out of fashion?

Sage green kitchens are still holding their own as a kitchen colour trend for 2025. While design trends are often cyclical, this muted green tone is fad-resistant and continues to stand strong because of its ability to feel both trendy and timeless. Its versatility means it works in a wide range of design styles and is completely inoffensive. If anything, sage green is evolving with the times, subtly adjusting to remain fresh and popular.

How can you make a sage green kitchen feel fresh for 2025?

If you’re a die-hard sage stan but worry it might be losing its edge, don’t fret! There are plenty of green kitchen ideas to keep this classic shade fresh and on-trend. Here are five new ways to breathe life into sage kitchens and bring it up to date for 2025.

1. Add jewel colours to lift sage

Give your sage green kitchen an edge by mixing in jewel tones like deep ruby, sapphire, or emerald. These rich colours will add contrast and elevate the space, making it feel more dynamic and introduce a touch of luxe.

‘Go for an understated sage shade on the island and pair with rich emerald green on perimeter cabinetry, or vice-versa, to create a modern two-tone look with a more vibrant energy,’ suggest Sophie Devonald, Designer at Crown Imperial . Jewel colours can also be introduced on bar stools, splashback ideas, upholstery and decorative accessories.

2. Source designer handles

It’s often the smaller details that make the biggest difference. Swap out standard handles and choose kitchen cabinet handles in designer options like brushed brass, matte black, or textured finishes. High-quality hardware is like using jewellery to jazz up a plain outfit and will instantly modernise your sage green kitchen, highlighting its natural beauty.

‘Sage is a wonderful, fresh kitchen colour and can be reinvigorated by adding handles in contrasting colours and textures,’ says Jayne Everett, founder and creative director of Naked Kitchens . ‘Sleek timber handles are a personal favourite and look fabulous against sage cabinets, really adding to the earthiness of the natural-led shade.’

3. Pair with pink walls

For a playful, on-trend look, try pairing sage green with soft pink walls. This unexpected take on pink kitchen ideas is fresh and modern, perfect for creating a pretty look that’s not too sugar-sweet.

‘A great way to update a sage kitchen is to pair it with complementary hues that are a little more playful than the traditional creams and whites,’ says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr . ‘Consider painting the walls in a blush or dusty pink, the warmth of pink complements the earthy quality of sage, adding a contemporary touch to a more traditional scheme.

When used in a balanced way, sage and pink will breathe life into the heart of your home.’ Other colours that go well with green include terracotta and black.

4. Add stainless steel appliances for an industrial twist

Sage green might be soft and soothing but pairing it with stainless steel appliances and accessories is a great way to turn things around and create a bold, industrial edge. The cool tones of steel complement sage beautifully, creating a more urban vibe.

‘For 2025, we’re seeing more of an edgier vibe to sage green kitchens with industrial twists such as adding stainless steel appliances that make it feel almost like a chef’s kitchen,’ agrees Richard Davonport, Managing Director at Davonport . ‘You’ll also notice a change in metallic finishes for hardware, with aged-effect bronzed handles, rather than the more in-your-face brass we’ve seen of late.’

Cool metallics like chrome and steel are also making a comeback this year – dial into their bright, crisp charms on taps, cabinet hardware and lighting to double-down on the sage-influenced industrial luxe look.

5. Colour drench it

Go all-in with sage by colour-drenching your kitchen – painting the walls, cabinets, architectural woodwork and even the ceiling in sage tones for a dramatic look. This approach works particularly well in smaller spaces, creating an immersive, cosy atmosphere.

‘Taking a full-coverage approach with sage green paint is an excellent way to refresh its look in the kitchen,’ agrees Fred Horlock, Design Director at Neptune . ‘Extending the colour across both the walls and ceilings creates a bold, unified feel that’s both elegant and up to date. Introducing soft textures and subtle metallic finishes adds depth and ensures the design feels current and stylish for 2025.’

What kitchen colour is going to replace sage?

‘Sage green kitchens still have a loyal following. However, we are seeing this classic choice being replaced with livelier variations on green, offering a fresh modern take on more traditional colours,’ says Al Bruce, of Olive & Barr. ‘Warm whites and creams are now favoured over cooler grey tones, rich brae (blue-grey) is replacing navy and vibrant greens are being chosen over softer leafy tones. We expect to see homeowners continue to explore more bespoke colour combinations as the year progresses.’

If you’re looking for something completely different, deep terracotta and rich aubergine are emerging as strong contenders to rival sage in 2025. These rich, warm tones have a similar sense of grounding and also tap into the same desire for natural, calming palettes but with a more adventurous edge. While these hot new shades are gaining traction, sage is likely to retain a spot amongst the most popular kitchen cabinet colours for this year.

How to keep your sage green kitchen looking timeless

‘You don’t have to try very hard to retain sage green’s timeless appeal. With its silver-grey undertone, sage as a colour can almost be treated as a neutral. It pairs well with other nature-inspired hues, such as taupe, cream, light grey, yellow and browns,’ says Richard Davonport. ‘You can help ensure your sage green kitchen remains timeless with the style of cabinetry you choose. We know the Shaker style is classic with an endearing quality that never goes out of style. Choosing this with a sage green colour palette means your kitchen won’t date.’

Avoid overly trendy accents and accessories that might feel out of place in a few years. Investing in quality materials is also key to creating a kitchen that will look beautiful for decades – buy the best you can afford for appliances, taps and key surfaces.

Is sage green a good colour for a small kitchen?

‘Sage is a wonderfully versatile colour which works really well in a small kitchen space to keep a fresh open vibe which reflects rather than absorbs the light. When combining colours with sage in a small space, always opt for lighter tones such as whites to keep the space bright,’ recommends Jayne Everett of Naked Kitchens .

Some of the best small green kitchen ideas feature gloss paint and other reflective materials, like antique mirrored splashbacks, for added light-boosting brightness.

How can you stop a sage kitchen looking old-fashioned?

Avoid overly ornate or granny-grade decorative details – if you can remember it being in your granny’s house, it has to go! Instead, focus on clean lines and contemporary accents.

‘To keep a sage kitchen from looking old-fashioned, it’s all about striking the right balance between classic and modern. Choose clean, simple cabinetry and mix in modern materials, like a marble-effect worktop or metallic accents to give it a contemporary edge,’ advises Josie Medved, Design Manager at Symphony Group.

‘Good lighting makes a huge difference too – under-cabinet LED strips or bold pendant lights can keep the space feeling fresh. Adding a pop of personality with things like a patterned splashback or open shelving with funky ceramics and artwork can help it feel more current and unique.

Are sage kitchens best in modern or period homes?

Sage green works beautifully in both modern and period homes. ‘Sage green kitchens are so adaptable. In a modern home, sage pairs beautifully with sleek lines, open shelving, and industrial touches like black handles or concrete worktops, creating a fresh, contemporary look,’ says Josie from Symphony Group.

‘In period homes, sage really shines when teamed with features like Shaker-style cabinets, herringbone wood flooring, or exposed beams, giving a cosy, timeless feel. It’s all about tailoring the design details to complement the character of your home.’

Sage green continues to reign as a versatile and stylish kitchen colour scheme this year, proving that this easy-on-the-eye hue has the power to move with the times while remaining effortlessly timeless. Is sage green going to star on your kitchen mood board for 2025?