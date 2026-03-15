This traditional kitchen storage unit is making a comeback in 2026 – it's a timeless way to store glassware and crockery
Heritage looks never truly date
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You might not be familiar with the term 'Welsh dresser unit', but chances are you've seen this style of kitchen storage idea around. Whether it was in your grandparents' home or in an antique furniture shop, this iconic, timeless piece of furniture has stood the test of time for a reason.
Kitchen trends in 2026 take inspiration from classic interiors more than ever before. Gone are the days of gloss cabinetry reigning supreme - it's now all about Shaker doors, heritage design and kitchen storage ideas that go back to basics while upgrading internal organisation. It's easy to see then how Welsh dresser units are back in vogue.
Popularised today by premium traditional kitchen brands such as Neptune and deVOL, these dresser units signify a shift to investing in furniture that will last - this is why it might be time to add one to your kitchen.Article continues below
Freestanding kitchens are becoming a more popular choice than ever before, with individual, standalone pieces combining to create a kitchen scheme with plenty of storage, and more importantly, a unique story.
Welsh dresser units work perfectly for this eclectic look, adding an antique look to a kitchen that will make any space feel homely and inviting.
'As people opt for a more informal approach to kitchen design, we're seeing freestanding solutions becoming more popular, offering a contrast to traditional built-in cabinetry. The dresser has a fantastic mix of hidden storage alongside the opportunity to display favourite crockery and collectables, adding interest and personality into the kitchen,' explains Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune.
Welsh dresser units don't just offer an enviable heritage look - they're practical too. I remember my grandparents' dresser unit sitting in their dining room, housing all of their finest crockery and showcasing family mementoes.
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While special occasion crystal glasses aren't something I need to find space to store, serving dishes, colourful glassware and seasonal crockery certainly are. You don't want these items cluttering up your kitchen storage (that is better used for cooking equipment) and you don't want to run the risk of anything breaking, which is where a separate dresser unit comes in handy.
The beauty of a Welsh dresser unit is that they stand the test of time - they're classic and will be a heritage piece that grows with your family.
You can also make them your own by repainting to match your kitchen colour scheme as it evolves, particularly if you find a secondhand option that can be sanded and restained.
While there are plenty of more modern interpretations to purchase on the high street, solid wood styles are easy to find on the secondhand antique market and will instantly add that storied, heritage look to your kitchen.
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A lot of kitchen storage is focused around keeping things tucked behind closed doors in a bid to maintain order and organisation, but keeping certain pieces of crockery on show is an easy way to add personality to your space - particularly when the storage unit has plenty of character too.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).