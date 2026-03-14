I'm leaning into anti-trend kitchenware this spring – this Kelly Hoppen X M&S collection is the easiest way to get the look

Spring hosting is the only thing on our minds currently - the sun is out and it's only a matter of time until patio doors can be flung open for alfresco dining, which turns our attention to upgrading tableware ready for the occasion.

While there's a time and place for floral crockery and kitsch tomato-themed picnicware, I'm turning my attention to more versatile anti-trend pieces that will stand the test of time - like the M&S x Kelly Hoppen collection.

Having seen this in situ on a set table at M&S' press day, I was so impressed with how chic the collection looks, while still maintaining a spring-like look. Here's what I would pick from the range.

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M&S X Kelly Hoppen Footed Glass Jug £20 at Marks and Spencer UK The interesting chunky design of this jug instantly caught my eye - it would be such a fun yet classic addition to any brunch spread or alfresco B&Q dinner.

The Christmas crockery is firmly in the back of the cupboard, and spring hosting is on the horizon. There have been so many beautiful spring picks that we've been inspired by on the Ideal Home desk, but as many of us struggle with adequate kitchen storage ideas, we keep returning to the same conundrum - we don't have space for any of it.

I love the idea of having bowls adorned with coastal fish patterns or floral designs, depending on my chosen hosting theme, but in reality, I will probably go off these designs quickly, which is why I love the idea of leaning into an anti-trend look.

Let's face it, it's what our parents and grandparents were always doing, so choosing a chic but pared-back set of crockery, like this Kelly Hoppen set for M&S, will work hard in your home.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sara Hesikova)

The simplicity of these plates, bowls and glasses from Kelly Hoppen's collection with M&S will allow you to create a tablescape that is as pared-back or colourful as you would like. Keeping the base simple with a pastel colour scheme means that it will look good through the seasons, year after year.

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There have been many micro trends over the years that I regret investing in, but my neutral crockery has stood the test of time, and I'm able to update it with more trend-led tablecloths and napkins to rejuvenate the look.

The collection is undeniably chic, and I particularly love the white-footed wine glasses which will be perfect for alfresco dining. Here's what I have my eye on from the range.

Kelly Hoppen x M&S collection

It can be exciting to start shopping for summer-inspired homeware ahead of the new season, but I always think keeping it simple and classic is a surefire way to ensure your purchases stand the test of time.