These are the 4 kitchen cabinet trends experts are impressed by for 2026 – with updates to modern slab and classic Shaker doors

Cabinets form the foundation of your design, so it's a pretty big decision to get right. Luckily, the top kitchen cabinet trends for 2026 can aid you in your design journey, offering inspiration for the styles and colours that will look the best for the year ahead.

A kitchen is a big investment, though, so balancing trends with timeless styles is key to ensuring your choice of cabinetry lasts. Whether your taste leans towards classic Shaker or sits more in the sleek, slab door category, these kitchen trends will inspire you to look at your kitchen cabinet ideas with a fresh set of eyes.

These 4 ideas take the styles we know and love and update them with trendy touches - you'll want to spruce up your kitchen instantly.

1. Slim Shaker

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Shaker kitchens have quickly become the most popular style of cabinetry, favoured for their traditional, premium look that will stand the test of time. While this style of cabinetry is no longer only seen in country homes, some may find it's still too traditional for a modern property. A new take on this design - slim shaker - solves this problem.

'Slim shaker cabinetry or micro shakers are a modern take on traditional shaker design with typically a one-to-two-inch frame. This is a really versatile design that strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary with clean lines and subtle detail. Narrow shakers can be paired with complimentary designs like handleless cabinetry for more interest,' explains Rachel Davis, designer at Harvey Jones.

'Practicality wise, slim shakers tend to be easier to clean with fewer frame details making it a great choice for busy homes. We saw this design choice really build momentum this year and we expect it to continue – especially in period properties,' she adds.

2. Fluted finishes

(Image credit: Harvey Jones / Swoon)

Fluted cabinets aren't a new trend, but one that has firmly planted itself as worthy of being on the list after being around for a few years. Creating a visually interesting kitchen scheme is down to more than just colour, texture plays a huge role in how a cooking space looks and feels.

'Fluted detailing is set to remain a standout design feature or 2026, bringing texture and a softer flow into the home. Characterised by evenly spaced grooves, fluting creates a subtle, tactile rhythm that adds interest without visual heaviness,' explains Charlotte Tilby, head of marketing at Woodstock Trading Co (supplier of LochAnna Kitchens).

'Fluted surfaces are being used across cabinetry, islands and feature panels to introduce depth without overwhelming a kitchen. In 2026, we will also see a rise in reeded glass, which offers the same elegant linear effect while adding a translucent quality that softens the overall look and reduces visual clutter,' she adds.

3. Natural oak doors

(Image credit: Davonport)

While we're seeing lots of experimental colours being used in kitchens, it's not always right for every home. Natural wood grain cabinetry is the perfect alternative, adding so much warmth into a design and adding interest to slab doors.

'Natural oak cabinetry has been a popular choice for my clients this year as we see more homeowners opting for natural materials that can be paired easily with other design elements,' says Lewis Buckley, designer at Harvey Jones.

'The versatility of wood means cabinetry in this material can be really striking on its own paired with a white-toned stone worktop, or alternatively, matched in a duo-toned kitchen with complementary mushroom colours.'

4. Cabinet cut-outs

(Image credit: deVOL)

Arguably, my favourite kitchen cabinet trend for 2026 isn't a style of cabinetry itself, but rather a small tweak that makes a huge difference. Cabinet cut-outs are a traditional touch where a few tiny holes are added to Shaker doors - historically as ventilation but later as a design feature that adds whimsy to a design.

'Small details can have a big impact. A simple diamond-shaped pattern of holes on your cupboards looks humble, utilitarian, and authentic. It also adds a little decoration to an otherwise plain cupboard, subtle and unassuming,' explains Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

This is also something you can add to existing cabinetry if you don't want to overhaul your space - perfect for a small update on a budget.

Cabinetry is a big decision so choosing something that will last for years to come is essential to feeling good about your purchase - these ideas encompass classic styles with small trend-led tweaks that make it easy to opt for a fashionable update.