January is one of the best times of the year to sort, declutter and organise your home. And, Molly Mae’s beautifully organised kitchen pantry is what I’m using as inspiration to get my own home in order this month.

As one of Instagram’s most popular celebrity minimalists, it’s no surprise that Molly Mae’s pantry storage ideas are excellent. Opting for an open pantry , each of her identical jars and containers is carefully labelled, creating a calming, cohesive space.

Open pantries are notoriously hard to keep organised and tidy, which is why Molly’s is a great source of inspiration. Here’s how you can do it, too.

Posting the snap on her home’s Instagram account, @mollymaison , the pantry is exactly what you would expect from the influencer. With soft, creamy neutrals, uniform labelled containers and minimalist ornaments for decoration, Molly’s pantry looks both structured and calming. Nothing looks out of place, nor is it crowded, which I'm sure makes cooking an easier experience.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

‘What stands out about Molly Mae’s kitchen pantry is the clarity of purpose in every zone. She’s grouped like with like, used uniform jars and containers and kept frequently used items at eye level. Everything has space around it rather than being jammed in, which immediately gives the pantry a calm, intentional feel. That’s what good organisation looks like, not perfection but consistency and ease of access,’ says Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage .

‘Using clear labels like hers does two practical things. First, it removes guesswork. When you can see a jar and know exactly what’s in it without opening it or squinting at a faded package, you save time every time you cook. Second, labels support maintenance. When every item has a named home, it’s easier to put things back correctly rather than pile them on a shelf. That reduces clutter and makes the pantry feel tidy at all times.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Your kitchen is easily one of the most used areas of your home, which is why efficient kitchen storage ideas are vital. While an open pantry such as Molly Mae’s can require a little effort to keep it tidy and controlled, it’s worth it. They look great, and the items you need are quickly accessible.

‘This style of organisation is a strong approach for a pantry. It works because it pairs visibility with structure. Clear containers and labels make stock levels obvious, so you know when you need to restock and avoid overbuying. Grouping items by type helps during meal prep, so you’re not hunting for spices or snacks. And open shelving or transparent storage encourages you to keep things in place rather than letting items hide behind others,’ advises Max.

‘At its core, a pantry should support the way you cook and live, and a system like this does exactly that. It isn’t about having matching jars. It’s about making the space predictable, efficient, and easy to maintain.’

I can only dream of being as organised as Molly Mae. But what I can do is use her kitchen as a point of inspiration to get my unruly shelves in order.