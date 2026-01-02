How to use 'visual decluttering' to bring more calm into the home in 2026

If you've heard of visual decluttering, it's sort of what it sounds like on the tin. It's a method that aims to reduce visual clutter as much as possible by storing items in clear jars and bottles instead of their original packaging.

In a bid to create a calm and happy home, I've tried many decluttering methods over the years, but when I heard about visual decluttering, I was instantly intrigued. So, I gave it and go and safe to say, it didn't disappoint. I used visual decluttering to organise my kitchen cupboards in the build-up to Christmas, but I actually think January is the perfect time to give this method a try.

With all the optimism that the New Year brings, visual decluttering could be the perfect way to bring more calm into the home in 2026. Here's how it works.

What is visual decluttering?

Think of visual decluttering as the antidote to visual clutter. 'When we talk about visual clutter, we mean anything that your eyes have to constantly process throughout the day,' professional home organiser and founder of Simpl Living Co, Shannon Murphy explains. 'It’s the build-up of things on countertops, shelves, tables, or any surface that can make a space feel busy or overwhelming.'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

In a bid to reduce the level of visual clutter in our homes, many people have shifted away from storing items in their original packaging, opting to decant products into unlabelled bottles and storage jars instead.

Visual decluttering primarily started out as a beauty trend, with early adopters of the method using it to decant their make-up and toiletries into unbranded bottles. Part of the trend's popularity comes from branding fatigue, which is when we become bored or overwhelmed by a brand's presence in our home.

Whatever the motivation, visual decluttering is now being adopted as a way to not only organise a bathroom or dressing table, but also as a way to organise kitchen cupboard essentials and create a sense of calm in our culinary spaces.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'When I talk about visual decluttering, I’m really talking about reducing the “visual noise” in a room – the things your eyes have to process before you can relax,' declutterer Rebecca Crayford says. 'Our brains are constantly scanning our surroundings, and when there’s too much out on display, it becomes harder to switch off.'

Given how much we rely on kitchen storage ideas to house what we need, this is a prime area for visual overwhelm. And as the experts say, visual decluttering can really help.

How to try 'visual decluttering' in the kitchen

If reducing the chaos in your kitchen cupboards sounds appealing, January is the perfect time to give visual decluttering a try. Many of us are craving a sense of calm at this time of year, and the kitchen cupboards – which so often become messy, jumbled, and disorganised – are a great place to start.

Before you start, it's helpful to take stock of your kitchen and decide what you want to decant. Are you aiming for a complete overhaul with no branded packaging at all? Or are there just certain items that you'd particularly like to change the look of?

Either one is OK. But knowing what you'll decant before you begin will help you buy the right amount of glass bottles and storage jars for your kitchen storage ideas.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

'This is also a good time to think about whether you need the item, whether you have something else you prefer to use instead, or whether the item needs to be out or could be stored away,' Shannon says. 'Once those decisions are made, the surface is instantly reorganised with only the essential or intentionally chosen items, and the overall visual load is already reduced.'

Professional home organiser Rebecca Crayford also recommends putting visual decluttering to the test in one area of your home to begin with. 'Pick the space that irritates you most when you walk past it, for example, the fridge door or kitchen surfaces. Remove everything, then put back only what you use daily.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Once you've got a clear idea of what you'd like to decant, you'll need some pantry storage solutions. I'm a fan of Kilner glass jars, such as the 1L Clip Top Round Glass Jars, £16.99 for a pack of 3 on Amazon. There's something classic about their aesthetic that reminds me of country kitchen ideas.

I'd also recommend the OXO Good Grips POP Containers – you can get a 1L box for £14 on Amazon, but there's loads of sizes to choose from. And for labelling, I like the Blick Labels, £1.80 for a pack of 70 at Hobbycraft – you get plenty at an affordable price.

Know what size container you'll need for each item is helpful if you want to avoid storing what won't fit in the jar at the back of the cupboard.

Are there any drawbacks to visual decluttering?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having tried visual decluttering myself, I can confidently say that it is worth trying. A pretty array of jars in the kitchen cupboards feels far less overwhelming than a tonne of branded packaging.

That said, there are some drawbacks which are worth considering. Firstly, I mentioned that you should try and have a clear idea of what size jar or bottle you'd need for each item you'd like to decant. While this is possible, it's not always easy to find storage solutions in the exact corresponding size, which means that there will inevitably be some items leftover in their original packaging. I had to find space for these at the back of the cupboard, and tried to place them in a way where I wouldn't see them all the time – otherwise, the whole visual decluttering process would have felt pointless.

Rebecca also emphasises that this method will only work if it's supported by real, behind-the-scenes organisation. 'If you shove everything into a cupboard, the overwhelm just moves to another place,' she elaborates. 'But used as a starting point, it’s incredibly encouraging – people feel a lift almost immediately, and that momentum helps them tackle deeper areas next.'

My take on visual decluttering in my kitchen (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

So, avoid use visual decluttering as the sole means to organise your home. Instead, use it alongside another method, such as micro decluttering, which is where you work through everything slowly but surely, focusing on one small area at a time.

It's also worth noting that visual decluttering is great for people that love an aesthetically pleasing, organised kitchen or pantry idea – but that doesn't mean it will be for everyone. If the thought of decanting items after the weekly food job feels like it would add more stress than take away, don't do it. It's completely down to personal preference.

'It is also possible to go too far with this method,' Helen Langley, home organiser and director of Pride of Place says. 'Balance is essential.'

Overall, visual decluttering can be a lovely way to bring more calm into the home – and maybe it's not your pantry that needs it most, but your cleaning cupboard, or your bathroom cabinet. It's definitely worth a try if the method appeals.

Meet the experts

Shannon Murphy Accredited Professional Organiser Shannon Murphy is the founder of Simpl Living Co and minimalist-minded professional organiser based in West Sussex. Her mission extends beyond merely assisting individuals in decluttering, although that is an important aspect. Her overarching goal is to empower people to adopt a life free from the societal stereotype that buying more will make you happy.