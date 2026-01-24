Sorry, green kitchens – this anti-colour trend is what's replacing this earthy palette in 2026
It's the key to creating a warm and inviting cooking space
Green kitchens are one of the most popular shades for a cooking space, favoured for the connection to the great outdoors that helps to ground a design. From emerald to earthy shades, a new tone tends to come through each year, but for those not a fan of the verdant hue, what is replacing green kitchens in 2026?
The answer isn't quite what you might expect. While other earthy shades like terracotta and pastel yellow are strong contenders for a grounding kitchen colour scheme that wants to veer away from green, it's a texture, rather than a colour, that is set to replace it.
Natural wood kitchens are the latest kitchen trend, offering the same rustic and down-to-earth appeal as green with a much more subdued look. Here's why you should make the switch.
What is replacing green kitchens in 2026?
It's safe to say that most of the biggest kitchen trends for 2026 revolve around curating a warm and inviting space through the use of natural materials and nature-inspired colour palettes. Green, particularly in more muted hues, remains a stylish on-trend kitchen colour, but finding new looks that offer the same effect will help to keep your space fresh.
'Warm woods like dark oak and walnut are replacing the cooler tones of recent years, adding depth while tapping into our connection to nature, which helps interiors feel calmer and more welcoming,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.
While a few years ago the attention was on lighter oak kitchen cabinets that replicated a Scandi look, warmer, darker materials are now rising in popularity to create a cosy hub in your home.
'We are seeing a decisive shift in kitchen design towards richer, deeper timber finishes such as dark-stained oak and walnut in particular, and we believe this reflects a broader culture around food and living,' Richard Davonport, managing editor of Davonport, adds.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
It's not just the rich colour of this wood that makes the impact, but also the textural detail of the woodgrain.
'When you specify dark oak doors you are harnessing the grain, texture and depth of the timber as much as the colour. That material character brings a sense of calm and gravitas, it means the cabinetry will age gracefully, absorb light and carry the room. Walnut goes a step further still as it is a subtle tone and its natural warmth bring a richness that aligns with how people are now thinking about the food-space: slow, crafted, textural,' Richard continues.
Dark wood also offers the opportunity to dress it up for different styles. Bright white marble worktops add a luxe touch, meanwhile styling with other natural materials will lean into a rustic scheme.
And the rise of dark wood doesn't mean green is completely out of style in 2026, as Richard Davonport explains.
'Green has not fallen out of favour so much as it has been refined, as homeowners and designers alike become more selective about how colour is introduced into a kitchen. The brighter, cooler greens that once defined the trend have given way to deeper, more complex shades with sage, olive or clay undertones, which root the colour more firmly in nature and make it easier to live with on a daily basis,' he says.
'This approach aligns with a wider desire for kitchens that prioritise longevity over novelty, where colour supports the architecture and craftsmanship of the cabinetry rather than dominating it,' Richard concludes.
Shop the look
Kitchen trends for 2026 are all about adding as much warmth as possible, so even if a full kitchen renovation isn't possible, then small accessories can still make a big difference.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).